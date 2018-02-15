Berlusconi takes credit for ending the Cold War

February 15th, 2018 Europe, World 10 comments

Italy's former Prime Minister Berlusconi looks on during the taping of the television talk show 'Porta a Porta' (Door to Door) in Rome

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has made many claims in the course of Italy’s rough-and-tumble election campaign, and on Thursday he added another: he was the key architect behind the end of the Cold War.

“When I was in government in 2001, I said publicly that I wanted to end the Cold War, which had been going on for 50 years and was a terrible anguish,” the leader of Italy’s centre-right bloc said on a morning television talk show.

That would surprise most historians, who say the Cold War ended between the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991. But Berlusconi said it ended in May 2002 at a Nato summit he hosted near Rome attended by US President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“And I succeeded (in ending the Cold War) because here in Rome, at Pratica di Mare (air base) in 2002 I convinced George Bush and Vladimir Putin, using all my talents of friendly relations, to end the Cold War,” he said.

He said this was done with “the signing of a treaty with Nato that foresaw cooperation between the Russian Federation and Nato in many sectors, starting from drug trafficking and arms trafficking.”

The summit ended with a declaration on Nato-Russia relations that provided mechanisms for consultations and cooperation.

A conservative alliance of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and its right-wing allies – the Northern League and Brothers of Italy – is expected to win the most seats in the March 4 elections, but polls say it will probably fall short of an absolute majority.

Berlusconi, 81, who led four governments between 1994 and 2011, has often claimed that during his administrations Italy was more respected internationally than it had been under centre-left coalitions.

  • Mist

    Bunga Bunga !

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Note the Mussolini/Trump chin “jut” and downward sloping mouth showing arrogant disdain for factual history and for his own limitations.

    • Mist

      And a certain political leader who no longer has a party to lead.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        If you’re referring to Herr Farrage he reminds me more of Toad of Toad Hall: Brrrm Brrrrm!

    • Plasma Dawn

      I detest you! I was just about to comment the very same thing about Mussolini/Trump and you beat me to it!

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Great minds and all that PD! I mean you and I, not Benito, Donaldo and Silvio!

  • Plasma Dawn

    When did he escape from the nursing home dementia ward?

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Earlier today according to this article. Should have him locked up again by this evening!

  • Douglas

    He blows his own trumpet well but I sense he is full of hot air and certainly not fit for purpose .

    • NuffSaid

      Douglas, considering your political leaning I would have thought this man was your hero.

