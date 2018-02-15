A carnival feel with Jack and the Beanstalk

The puppet theatre show Jack and the Beanstalk has been running at Theatro Ena in Nicosia since December, but this weekend the kids who go to see the performances will also be included in a carnival party – so make sure they dress up as their favourite character to be part of the fun.

The show, which will be performed on Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 11am, presents the English fairytale we all know and love, but with a twist. Jack is a poor boy living with his widowed mother and a dairy cow on a farm cottage. The cow’s milk is their only source of income – so, when the animal stops producing milk, Jack’s mother tells him to take her to the market to be sold. Jack doesn’t really like the idea but has to do as he is told. On the way, Jack meets a bean dealer who offers magic beans in exchange for the cow. Jack makes the trade and goes home with the beans. When he gets there, without any money, his mother becomes angry and throws the beans on the ground, and sends Jack to bed without dinner.

During the night, the magic beans grow into a gigantic beanstalk outside Jack’s window. The next morning, Jack climbs the beanstalk to a land high in the sky. He finds an enormous castle and sneaks in. Soon after, the castle’s owner, a giant, returns home. But whether, in time-honoured fashion, the giant will smell the blood of an Englishman and try to gobble Jack up, is something you will have to go to Theatro Ena this weekend to find out.

Speaking about the performance, director Vasiliki Andreou said that Jack and the Beanstalk teaches children to respect the environment, recycling and how to accept diversity. “It is also a hymn to optimism, love of life, nature, and to everyone around us,” the director added.

This adaptation of a well-known story is the vehicle that Andreou uses to touch on the theme of recycling. She said that children are not aware that we are destroying our environment and, through the play, they can become aware of this fact while learning about the proper process when it comes to recycling and how they can take part.

Talking about the giant in the play, and how he is the one who is different from everyone else in the performance – including ourselves, the audience – the director said: “The bad giant is just a man who happens to be different from everyone else. Jack is the one who will approach him, listen to his story and accept him for what he is.”

Stressing the importance of the performance in teaching children to go after their dreams and never give up, Andreou said: “The performance shows us the importance of perseverance, and how we can get over barriers in life when we believe in ourselves.”

After the performances on Saturday and Sunday, the kids and their parents can join in a crazy carnival party, with lots of festive decorations, balloons, music, dancing, games and lots of surprises.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Puppet-theatre performance based on the English fairytale, plus a carnival party. February 17 and 18. Theatro Ena, Nicosia. Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 11am. ¤7. In Greek. Tel: 22-348203