Dystopia on stage

The artistic residency programme The Yard.Residency.18, organised by the Centre of Performing Arts MITOS, is getting ready to present its latest creations in terms of performance next weekend in Limassol.

The programme is separated into two categories: ‘Premiere’, which refers to proposals where the centre acts as a co-producer, and the ‘On Stage’ category which includes theatre, dance and other performances that have already been presented in Cyprus or abroad.

The show scheduled for February 24 and 25, at the Old Vinegar House in Limassol at 8pm, is titled Dystopia: il Paradiso and is part of the On Stage category.

Dystopia: il Paradiso, by Loucas Ioannou and Marianna Paphite, is a dramatic monologue which shows the relationship between the physical and psychic worlds as it invites viewers into an initiation in the unexpectedly conjoined worlds of symbolism, psychology and disability. The monologue asks what happens when a person with chronic neurological disease undertakes the role of the actor?

The actor and protagonist here is the unwitting representative of a dystopia, the polar opposite of a utopia. This dystopia is given form based on a mental disorder, which later morphs into a physical disability.

As the protagonist goes through the monologue, the audience is faced with a number of questions. Are we living in an artificial paradise? Does disability stop creativity, or does it help expand it? By raising these questions, the project seeks new ways of expression and poses political and social questions.

Performance of the monologue by Marianna Paphite and Loucas Ioannou. February 24-25. Old Vinegar House, Limassol. 8pm. €10. Tel: 99-985232