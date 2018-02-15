Ex-Greek PM sues Tsipras for slander over drug bribery case

February 15th, 2018 Europe, FRONT PAGE, Greece, World 11 comments

Ex-Greek PM sues Tsipras for slander over drug bribery case

Greece's former Prime Minister Anotnis Samaras

Greece’s former prime minister Antonis Samaras filed a lawsuit against Alexis Tsipras on Thursday, accusing the current head of government of slander and “a villainous plot” against him over a bribery case.

The case involves alleged bribery of Greek doctors, politicians and officials by staff of Swiss drugmaker Novartis . The company said this week it would take “fast and decisive action” if an investigation finds that its managers engaged in wrongdoing.

Greek prosecutors, who have been conducting an inquiry for more than a year and raided Novartis offices in Athens in early 2017, last week referred the case to parliament, which under Greek law is the only institution that can investigate ministers.

The house will soon decide whether to probe the roles of 10 socialist and conservative politicians mentioned in the file, including Samaras, former leader of the conservative New Democracy party, according to documents filed to parliament.

They have all strongly denied the allegations, calling the claims a fabrication and “a witchhunt” by Tsipras’ leftist-led government.

“Today, I filed a lawsuit against the prime minister. Because, under his responsibility, a villainous plot is being set up,” Samaras, who served as prime minister in 2012-2014, said in a televised statement. “The truth will shine.”

The office of Prime Minister Tsipras issued a statement saying: “the only one persecuting Samaras is his past.”

The lawsuit was also filed against other individuals, including prosecutors and witnesses under protection. They did not comment.

Tsipras’ Syriza party, which trails New Democracy in opinion polls, submitted an official request this week for a parliamentary committee to be formed to conduct an inquiry.

In charge since the height of Greece’s financial crisis in 2015, Tsipras has promised to crack down on corruption, which he often blames on his predecessors. Many Greeks blame the debt crisis which exploded in 2010 on political corruption.

Print Friendly
  • athessalonian

    Mr. Samaras has nothing to fear as he is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

    • EGB

      So why is he suing? Tsipras didn’t make up these allegations, a team of Greek prosecutors have referred the matter to parliament. Novartis seem somewhat less outraged by the allegations, just saying they’ll deal with it if proven.

      • athessalonian

        My guess would be that he is offended to have been implicated in a scandal.

        • EGB

          I don’t read (or speak) Greek well enough to follow this scandal, but it seems it is a big scandal in Greece. He was Prime Minister at a time when drugs were being bought by the state from Novartis when essentially the same drugs could be bought from let’s say Glaxo for a fraction of the price. Whether his government was negligent or he was involved I have no idea.

          • athessalonian

            I am impressed by how well you have accurately articulated the crux of this matter.

            • EGB

              Nobody can get it wrong 100% of the time.

  • Evergreen

    This is something extremely serious.

    • SuzieQ

      I think so, too.

      • Evergreen

        Hmm🙇🙇

      • almostbroke

        And the Cypriots name the Air Force airfield after a corrupt convicted Greek Prine Minister !

        • Neroli

          And streets after Grivas!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close