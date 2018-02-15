Founder of police checkpoint Facebook page being sued by officer

February 15th, 2018

The site alerts other drivers to police checks

A police officer is suing the founder of popular Facebook page CY Police Checkpoints, a place where people can post and find police traffic radar detection locations, for violating his personal data, it emerged on Thursday.

The dispute evolved after the officer commented on the creation of the anti-radar Facebook page on another page, “Where we went”.

When the founder of the original page, Christodoulos Pogiatzi, saw the comment and reposted it on his own site, the police officer saw this as a violation which he reported, starting a legal battle.

Pogiatzi’s page, which has more than 100,000 members, says he had been targeted because he created the initial page.

“Some civil servants think the state belongs to them,” he said. “They should reflect on why the people express themselves about the police in the way they do. Instead of seeing the forest they see the tree.”

Police have said the posts are dangerous and unnecessary for law-abiding people while the anti-radar group says it is merely providing accurate information in the spirit of free speech.

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    In my view there can be no expectation of privacy on the part of the Officer in regard to a comment posted in face book, which is by its nature quite Public. Hope the case gets thrown out

    (This is not BTW an endorsement of the Police checkpoint page, where I tend to agree with the comments of the police that law abiding citizens do not need such site, rather they need they need the effective implementation of traffic laws for their protection from the inconsiderate, if not outright arrogant loonies, who think they have a given right to drive at grossly excessive speeds well in excess ive of the legal limit and/or in complete disregard to road conditions and other traffic.)

    • Didier Ouzaid

      he does have a point on free speech, though. Reminds me of when officials wanted to make warning light flashes illegal. Got rejected on these grounds.

      The police just gotta be smarter than that, whether it’s more checkpoints, mobile checkpoints, automated solutions…

      • Roger Thecabinboy

        I think automated solutions are the way to go, on the highways and other non urban roads with reasonable stretches with a constant limit, using a series of average speed cameras rather than or in addition to, spot cameras. I would look at putting two or three sets between the stadium junction in Nicosia and Alhambra, two or three sets from Alhambra to Larnaca, two sets from Alhambra to kofinou and three or foyr from Kofinou to Motagiaka (Limassol) two or three from kofinou to the end of the highway, at Larnaca, one set between there and the airport, one set from there in the other direction to the junction with the Nicosia motorway, four or five between Limassol and Paphos, and two three from Larnaca to Agia Napa.

        Give points for each offence. Going through any section too fast is worth three points, and a eu 200 fine. twelve points becomes a ban,

        Someone really pushing it would end up banned in one trip, and pay 800 in fines.

        Unpaid fines can result in the vehicle being banned from the road.

        • Plasma Dawn

          With automated cameras you can issue fines to the owner of the vehicle but giving points (which go to a driver’s personal record) is not as simple as you may think because you don’t know who the driver is and in many instances it is downright impossible to know even if you inquired due to a variety of objective reasons I will not explain right now.

