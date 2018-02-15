Founder of police checkpoint Facebook page being sued by officer

A police officer is suing the founder of popular Facebook page CY Police Checkpoints, a place where people can post and find police traffic radar detection locations, for violating his personal data, it emerged on Thursday.

The dispute evolved after the officer commented on the creation of the anti-radar Facebook page on another page, “Where we went”.

When the founder of the original page, Christodoulos Pogiatzi, saw the comment and reposted it on his own site, the police officer saw this as a violation which he reported, starting a legal battle.

Pogiatzi’s page, which has more than 100,000 members, says he had been targeted because he created the initial page.

“Some civil servants think the state belongs to them,” he said. “They should reflect on why the people express themselves about the police in the way they do. Instead of seeing the forest they see the tree.”

Police have said the posts are dangerous and unnecessary for law-abiding people while the anti-radar group says it is merely providing accurate information in the spirit of free speech.