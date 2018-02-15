Larnaca cleaning up graffiti and posters

Larnaca Municipality on Thursday urged volunteers to join in the cleaning of buildings from graffiti and posters.

An event is being organised on Sunday by the Larnaca development initiative group (Opala) in cooperation with the municipality and the 23rd Sea scouts troop.

Acting Mayor of Larnaca, Iasonas Iasonides, said that the goal is to clean buildings, statues, and signs from unauthorised posters and graffiti.

The municipality, he said, will offer volunteers necessary equipment such as scrapers, gloves and chemical products to help remove the graffiti. Municipal councillors will also join the cleaning campaign, he said.

“Graffiti and flyposting is to Larnaca as to all towns of Cyprus, a great problem,” Iasonides said.

He added that the municipality had in the past pointed out to graffiti artists a number of spaces they could paint, and he hopes they could do the same in the future so that artists can “create proper and beautiful images” that would upgrade neglected parts of the town.

He urged everyone “that cares about Larnaca to participate in the campaign to send out the message that we no longer tolerate flyposting on the town’s monuments, signs and electricity poles”.

The meeting point will be the statue of Kimonas at the Phoinikoudes sea front at 9.30am on Sunday, he said.