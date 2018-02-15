Plans submitted for new ‘symbol’ of Limassol

February 15th, 2018

Plans submitted for new ‘symbol’ of Limassol

Plans have been submitted by Russia’s wealthiest woman, Elena Baturina, to build an exclusive residential building in Limassol, and building is set to start in July this year.

The luxury construction will be located next to the beach close to the city centre and apart from a 12-floor building with spacious apartments with unobstructed sea views, it will boast a fitness centre, underground parking, gardens and a swimming pool.

Well-known Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, who has lead the international architectural and urban design practice Taller de Arquitectura since 1963 and has supervised over 1,000 projects in more than 50 countries, has been chosen to develop the architectural plans.

Named Symbol as it is meant to be a new architectural symbol of Limassol, the project will reportedly cost €40 million.

“Unique architectural solutions, location and benefits offered to the residents make this development one of Limassol’s landmarks,” Baturina’s press secretary Gennady Terebkov said. “The Cyprus construction is yet another stage of Elena Baturina’s development activities in Europe – those are a major trend of her international business.”

Elena Baturina is, according to Forbes, Russia’s wealthiest woman. Her husband was a longtime mayor of Moscow, and she sold almost all of her assets including major investment and construction company Inteco in 2011.

She is currently based in London and invests mostly in real estate in Europe and the US. She owns hotels in Dublin, Austria and the Czech Republic as well as Russia and has bought two commercial properties in Brooklyn near the Barclays Center in 2015. Baturina has also been investing money into solar energy projects in southern Europe.

  • Vladimir

    I am glad that she’s chosen Spanish architect instead of Greek one.
    Greek rubbish buildings look pretty obnoxious and awkward. In addition, may newly constructed buildings are very similar to one another which driven by Cypriot greediness to save money on proper project development…

    • Kevin Ingham

      Yeah you could be right- her plan is only 12 storeys high too. Not like the monster towers the Cypriots developers are falling over themselves to build

      Maybe she’s already got enough money that she doesn’t have to squeeze every last Euro out of the project by maximising the number of apartments on the plot and minimising the build quality (she is often referred to as a “philanthropist” )

  • Kevin Ingham

    Seems like a lovely lady- her husband on the other hand is Yuri Luzhkov and he was suspected of fiddling Euro 5 billion during his time as Mayor of Moscow!

    So yeah, we could be looking at “self made” billionaires, but not the entrepreneurial sort we kind of hope for

    • Vladimir

      Yes, Cypriots prostitute themselves as always. What a miserable nation? hahahaha

      • Jaycie

        to much wodka again vladi. What a beautiful language. Thats is true Russian culture.

      • Vaso

        Are you on the drink again! Shhhhhhh

    • rich

      So she’s a billionaire and that isn’t enough? These people are greedy psychos making problems for huge amounts of people. You’ve got enough money for millennia – just stop.

  • rich

    Where exactly is this planned for?

    • Mist

      Keo works/ ship wrights yards/ disused factory the name of which escapes me, is a possible location. If it is Mr. Bling will be happy, sell the works, build on free government land with EU money for rural regeneration.

      • rich

        Thanks – but there is a picture of the four seasons and med hotels? I wish they would write a proper article rather than republishing a vague press release – then we wouldn’t have to speculate.

      • almostbroke

        Mist – ‘Keo ‘ works – Gods business men in Black have their finger in the pie as usual !

