Remand for serial burglary suspect

A 33-year-old man from Oroklini was remanded on Thursday in connection with the recent spate of car break-ins around Larnaca and Oroklini.

In total, 11 car break-ins were reported in Larnaca and Oroklini between February 4 and 11.

The man was arrested on Tuesday after seen speeding off in car last Saturday from an area in Oroklini where a car break in had taken place. During a search of his house, police located an electric saw, a drill, a laptop, data storage cards and seven memory sticks. In his car, mobile phones were located, a knife, bow parts and two arrows.

He reportedly admitted to three car break ins that took place last Saturday.

Owners reported that they had found the windshields or windows of their cars smashed and that personal items had been stolen. Among the items reported stolen were bags with identity cards in them, credit cards, sports items, a laptop and hard disk, cash and two bank cheques.