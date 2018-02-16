Kids don’t come with a manual and nowadays it takes a lot to raise them. Giving parents and guardians a helping hand with everything that comes along with children, the Baby, Toddler and Christening exhibition will be held next weekend in Nicosia.

If you are planning a christening, this is surely the place to be. It will save you the hassle of visiting baby-wear shops, confectionary shops, reception halls and shops selling everything else you may need for the celebration, as you will get all the information you need at the exhibition.

For those soon to be parents and for those with toddlers, the exhibition will provide the chance to see and hear all about baby products and services. Exhibits will range from event planning products, garments, feeding and nursery products, toys, prams and furniture, food and health care products, early-education, photography services and much more.

Baby, Toddler and Christening Exhibition

Exhibition to do with babies and what you need for a christening. February 24-25. Metropolitan Square, 4 Kalamon Street, Strovolos, Nicosia. Saturday: 3pm-8pm and Sunday: 11am-7.30pm. €5. Tel: 22-315477