Asylum seekers shatter glass, cause ruckus at Kofinou

Refugees at the reception centre in Kofinou broke windows and bins late Friday according to authorities.

Authorities said that approximately 20 individuals from Eritrea caused a scene as their demand to be moved to Italy was not being met.

The asylum seekers arrived from Italy, and one of the individuals was also protesting due to the fact he was not receiving the monthly stipend.

Officials have arrived at the scene to negotiate with the asylum seekers, Cybc reported.

Police also went to the scene.