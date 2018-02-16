Asylum seekers shatter glass, cause ruckus at Kofinou

February 16th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Asylum seekers shatter glass, cause ruckus at Kofinou

Refugees at the reception centre in Kofinou broke windows and bins late Friday according to authorities.

Authorities said that approximately 20 individuals from Eritrea caused a scene as their demand to be moved to Italy was not being met.

The asylum seekers arrived from Italy, and one of the individuals was also protesting due to the fact he was not receiving the monthly stipend.

Officials have arrived at the scene to negotiate with the asylum seekers, Cybc reported.

Police also went to the scene.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close