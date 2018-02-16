Authorities’ excessive zeal in emails case threatens press freedom, journalists say

February 16th, 2018

Eleni Loizidou with Russian ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy

The “excessive zeal” exhibited by the authorities against reporters in the case relating to the leaked emails of a senior state attorney tends to become a hindrance to press freedom, the journalists’ union said on Friday, urging the attorney-general to review his instructions.

“We urge the authorities to act reasonably and cautiously and the attorney-general’s office to review its relevant instructions,” a statement from the union said.

The statement came on the heel of reports that police have been questioning many reporters over the leaked emails of senior state attorney Eleni Loizidou who used her personal account to correspond with the Russian attorney-general’s office regarding extradition cases.

The published emails showed Eleni Loizidou’s excessive zeal in pursuing extradition requests against Russian nationals, some politically motivated, by the prosecutor-general of the Russian Federation.

Apart from daily Politis — first to publish the emails, posted on a website – whose journalists were hauled in for questioning, staff at Phileleftheros were also summoned, even though they had not reproduced the offending documents.

The union said it respected the separation of power and had never incited disobedience among its members but it was with regret that it was also seeing journalists who did not reproduce the contents of the emails being hauled in for questioning and warned with imprisonment.

Phileleftheros said members of staff who had written op-eds on the matter were summoned by police.

The union said it was keeping the European and international federations informed on the matter but also the OSCE representative on press freedom.

  • gentlegiant161

    This will do nothing to enhance the view that Cyprus is clearing up its act or is adhering to the principles of the EU.
    Free press, investigative journalism and whistleblowers are indicative of free societies .
    They have highlighted wrong doing, political and otherwise in areas where others sought to hide and toppled liars dictators fraudsters and politicians.
    The familiarity between the staff of one government with that of another political persuasion is exactly why trumps inner circle is being investigated right now.
    Elswhere the culprit not the messenger would be investigated , and for much less than appears to have happened in Cyprus.

    • Guest

      Absolutely right. The sale of EU citizenship, which gives anyone with enough money the right to live not just in Cyprus, but in any other EU country, is another case in point.
      Cyprus may well need international support soon, if Turkey cuts up rough about the oil. Now is not a wise time to be alienating potential supporters.

    • MountainMan

      An excellent comment, however the right of the individual to privacy should also be indicative of a free society. This may not necessarily apply to this article.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    There’s no such thing as press freedom in Russia……..and this country wants to be joined at the hip.
    I really dont understand why the GC’s dont want to put their own house in order and stand on their own two feet.

    • almostbroke

      Cypriots don’t ‘do ‘ standing on their own two feet , they are ‘wannabe ‘ Greeks , hence always pandering to Greece , but for some reason they have now taken to pandering to Russia , maybe it’s all that Russian ‘money ‘ finding its way to the Cypriot ‘laundromat ‘ which has been ongoing since the fall of the old Soviet Union and a lot of ‘inside trackers ‘ have benefited from same !

      • Disenchanted

        You have hit the nail on the head there. Russian money has corrupted everything in Cyprus including the justice system.

