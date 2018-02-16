Breastfeeding mother refused service at government office

The breastfeeding association has filed a complaint against a labour ministry employee for inappropriate behaviour after she allegedly refused to serve a mother who had gone to register at the unemployment office after she tried to breastfeed her 17-month-old daughter in her presence.

According to a letter sent by the head of the breastfeeding association on Thursday, to the Children’s Rights Commissioner, the ombudswoman, the gender equality commissioner, the head of the social insurance services, and House committees, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning.

The woman said she had gone to a social insurance service office to register in a bid to find a job. When it was her turn to be served by one of the employees, her daughter started crying so she attempted to breastfeed her.

“On seeing this, Mrs S (worker) told me ‘But I can’t find a job for you while you are breastfeeding’,” the woman said in her report.

When she replied breastfeeding would not prevent her from answering the employee’s questions, Mrs S reportedly asked her to go breastfeed her daughter and come back when she was done.

Another staff member asked Mrs S if she would have the same problem if the woman was feeding her child with a bottle, prompting her to call her superior.

“Such things cannot take place here, I cannot serve you, “Mrs S said.

When the supervisor arrived, she had the receptionist send the mother to another station but the woman there had the same attitude.

“When I went there, the second civil servant told Mrs S with a smile on her face ‘there’s nothing we can do, we have to put up with this’,” the woman reported.

She added that when she told the second woman that she would report Mrs S, she asked her angrily why she felt she had to do that. “We are under a lot of pressure,” she told the mother.

“I did not pursue the issue. She served me, I said ‘thank you’ and I left,” the woman said.

The breastfeeding association condemned the civil servants’ behaviour.

“It is sad to face such behaviours while at the same a bill is being discussed in parliament for the promotion and protection of breastfeeding,” the letter said.

According to the World Health Organisation guidelines, it said, breastfeeding is recommended for the first six months of an infant’s life. After that, breastfeeding together with other foods is recommended for two years or more.

The labour ministry was not immediately available for a comment.