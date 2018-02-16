Brexit deal should strike “fair balance”, says Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May after a news conference in Berlin

A Brexit deal should strike a balance to ensure Britain clearly diverges from the European Union’s single market but keeps close economic ties with the bloc, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday.

Merkel struck an upbeat tone after the talks, which she described as “a very constructive, friendly meeting”. Both leaders said they wanted close economic ties after Brexit.

Britain is hoping to negotiate a Brexit trade deal with the EU that maintains high levels of access to the bloc’s single market. The EU says Britain will lose access if it sticks to its plan to end the free movement of workers from the bloc and no longer follow judgments of the European Court of Justice.

“In the end, there needs to be a fair balance of divergence, from the single market for example, and on the other hand a partnership that is not too close,” Merkel told a joint news conference with May.

“This can be achieved and the (EU)27 will ensure that the relationship is as close as possible but that there is a difference to (EU) membership,” she added.

May said she wanted a Brexit deal that was good for companies in Britain and the rest of the European Union.

“I want to ensure that UK companies have the maximum freedom to trade and operate within German markets, and for German businesses to do the same in the UK,” she told the news conference in Berlin.

Merkel said she was not frustrated with the Brexit negotiations but that they needed to progress.

“We want to adhere to the timetable, that means we are under time pressure,” she said. “But we also want to do things thoroughly and that means we must have regular exchanges.”

  • Merkel and May are both clinging to power by a thread. Great to see the two of them in a death-embrace.

  • nedbrady

    Britain is beginning to wake up to the fact it’s no longer, Great.

    • You’ve hit the nail on the head, that’s why the UK is leaving the EU. You only have to look at the collapsed economies of Cyprus and Greece to see what happens after a country joins the EU.

  • Mr Magoo

    “We very much look forward to Britain again setting out it’s ideas”…in other words…we’ve heard what you want and the answer is no.
    Now please go away and try harder.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    When political leaders have “a very constructive, friendly meeting”, that’s usually diplomatic talk for nothing has changed. Merkel has simply mouthed May’s favourite lines but at the end of the day we still have no idea whether May can carry out whatever she says to Merkel.
    This particular report has taken a nuance that is quite different to what was in the BBC report. The fact is we have no idea what May and Merkel discussed or to what extent they have agreed on anything. We do know from the televised interviews following their meeting that Merkel “is not frustrated at the British stance” just “curious” as to the UK’s Brexit aims.

    • Mr Magoo

      Angela Merkel has said she is still “curious” about the UKs goals from brexit are”. Her and the rest of the western world I would suggest.
      Well the ones that give a flying fig.
      Maybe she is still hoping that Mrs Merkel will tell her what to do.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        You’ve left out British business and industry, Britain’s intelligence services and military as well as the UK’s non EU trading partners. Even those Leave voters who have retained the capacity for critical thought as opposed to being overwhelmed by optimistic gullibility are also curious about the UK’s Brexit goals.

        • gentlegiant161

          In news elswhere Vauxhall’s Ellesmere port factory Is to Lay off some of the workforce.
          Vauxhall was recently acquired by the same group that Peugeot is part of.

  • Cydee

    This sounds more promising.

    • Steve Comer

      Its all very well May and Merkel getting on, but as soon as Theresa gets back to Blightly the likes of Fox, Rees Mogg, Jenkin et al will all be screaming “sell-out”….and for any Tory Leader the need to appease hard-line anti EU backbenchers is more important than the national interest.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        That will always be the problem with the UK’s side of the negotiations. I suppose Merkel’s “curiosity about the UK’s Brexit aims” probably has a lot to do with whether Merkel thinks she’s talking to the “monkey or the organ grinder(s)!”

      • Fox, Rees-Mogg and Johnson are trying to implement the mandate of 17.4 million British voters. British democracy has to be defended by a “hard-line” against the corrupt Brussels élite. This is because Brussels completely ignores democracy – the European Commission appoints its cronies to run the EU after they have lost elections in their own countries. For example:
        (1) Donald Tusk was appointed to head the European Council after he had been booted out of office in 2015 by the Polish voters for corruption involving €7 billion of EU grants awarded to his cronies;
        (2) Jean-Claude Juncker resigned as Luxembourg PM in 2013 after he was implicated in a spying scandal – he was then given the job of EU Commission President;
        (3) Michel Barnier was sacked by the French government in 2005 after France voted No to a new European constitution (a referendum result the EU ignored anyway) – he was then given a job working for then EU Commission President José Manuel Barroso, followed by a promotion to become an unelected EU Commissioner.

        • Steve Comer

          17.4 million people did not vote for a hard Brexit, the UK crashing out on WTO terms with new tarrif boundaries, and a hard border with checkpoints on the island of Ireland. (Or increased mobile #phone tariffs and greater restrictions on travel come to that)
          Many people who voted leave wanted out of the EU, but wanted a ‘Norway or Switzerland’ type of trade deal.
          that is the trouble with referendums, they pose a binary question on issues where there isn’t always a binary answer.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Some of us have been arguing the toss with the likes of Travis Zly and Banjo for nearly two years. These two suffer from “repetitive bs syndrome” a condition whereby they believe if they keep repeating bs it is the truth or become true. They ignore anything remotely related to reality, evidence and clutch desperately to any vain hope that will make their dreams come true.
            So the other day when 17 members of the EU told Barnier to tone down his transition demands and he did is ignored as a demonstration of democratic accountability whereas 35 MPs holding the country to ransom over the claim that they represent the 17.4 million when there is no evidence they do so, and ignore any other opinion or point of view is their idea of democracy.
            These are people who live by the simplistic slogan. “Leaving is easy” they were told, “So we’ll just leave”. The fact that the vast majority of informed opinion is telling them it isn’t easy washes over them as they clutch to the hope that since the rest of the world is bigger than the EU it follows the UK will therefore do more trade than we are doing currently. Ask them what evidence do they have and they’ll tell you “it stands to reason” or it’s “common sense”!

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Tusk was elected to the European Council in 2014 and reelcted in 2017 by the leaders of the elected governments of the member states. Merkel did not want him and nor did Poland because of whatever internal political differences he had with the rival party that became the government in 2015. I think exposing your initial lie is sufficient to dismiss the mendacity of your entire comment.
          The only people that have a “mandate” to deliver Brexit is the government elected in 2017. Rees Mogg is not a member of that government and Fox and Johnson should have been sacked or resigned for continually challenging the government.
          If these three honestly believed they have a “mandate” from the people then they should challenge Theresa May for leadership of the Tory Party. Problem for them is they’re not sure if the people are not going to decide to give Labour a mandate!
          The internal politics of the UK are no better that the internal politics of Poland, Luxembourg and France which impacted on the careers of Tusk, Juncker and Barnier. The fact you know nothing about what is going on in the UK is all the evidence one needs to state you have no idea what went on in those other countries!

    • Gipsy Eyes

      I’m inclined not to agree with you on this. The real purpose of May’s visit is to discuss security and intelligence sharing and to this end she has left her “trade and economic team” back home! Instead she’s taken an array of “spooks” from GCHQ, MI5 and MI6…….who true to their profession are keeping a very tight lid on whatever it is they are discussing with their EU counterparts leaving the author of this article to speculate about trade deals.
      May will be making a big security speech sometime tomorrow. However, the ECJ remains a major problem with intelligence sharing.

  • Banjo

    This is nice to hear , a sensible approach being taken ……. just don’t tell Juncker and his pals. In fact the less he knows the better. May should do a deal with Merkel , run it by the other leaders then simply tell the EU to be quiet and get on with implementing it.

    PS.
    I don’t need another slanging match with our resident EU loons. So you can be quiet as well.

    • sportfirst

      Banjo, I was really disappointed that I had to go down to the very bottom before seeing your valuable contribution. Sadly it wasn’t worth the wait. Diplomatic rhetoric was meaningless and added nothing to actual progress.

      • Banjo

        As with our other EU supporters on here , you’ll have to get over your disappointment that the UK will continue to thrive outside of the EU.

        A deal is coming

    • gentlegiant161

      Brexshitters democracy… shut up I’m right..
      No facts for us today ?

      • Banjo

        Ha ha.
        A remainer with the sense of humour to use the word democracy.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Why, when has he ever produced any facts?

