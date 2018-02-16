Cyprus looking at MOT for motorcycles

Cyprus is looking to introduce legislation mandating roadworthiness tests for motorcycles over 125cc starting in 2021 as part of harmonising with a European Union directive, it emerged on Friday.

The bill which transposes EU directive 2014/45 into national law was discussed by the House transport committee on Friday in its first session after Christmas and the presidential elections.

A state lawyer told MPs that the directive must be transposed into law by March 26 this year, as Cyprus has already received a warning from the EU.

It provides for roadworthiness tests or MOT for motorcycles over 125cc every five years starting in 2021.

Currently, only rental motorcycles are tested every two years. Private vehicles also undergo MOT every two years as opposed to those for public use, which are tested annually.

The head of the transport department Sotiris Kolettas said it was up to the member-states to set the frequency of MOTs on motorcycles.

“We think the five-year period is satisfactory,” he said.

EU figures show that only three per cent of road accidents are caused by technical faults in cars and motorcycles, he added.

Kolettas said the cost of the MOT on motorcycles has not been decided yet but the authorities were considering to set it at €25.