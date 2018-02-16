Cyprus looking at MOT for motorcycles

Cyprus is looking to introduce legislation mandating roadworthiness tests for motorcycles over 125cc starting in 2021 as part of harmonising with a European Union directive, it emerged on Friday.

The bill which transposes EU directive 2014/45 into national law was discussed by the House transport committee on Friday in its first session after Christmas and the presidential elections.

A state lawyer told MPs that the directive must be transposed into law by March 26 this year, as Cyprus has already received a warning from the EU.

It provides for roadworthiness tests or MOT for motorcycles over 125cc every five years starting in 2021.

Currently, only rental motorcycles are tested every two years. Private vehicles also undergo MOT every two years as opposed to those for public use, which are tested annually.

The head of the transport department Sotiris Kolettas said it was up to the member-states to set the frequency of MOTs on motorcycles.

“We think the five-year period is satisfactory,” he said.

EU figures show that only three per cent of road accidents are caused by technical faults in cars and motorcycles, he added.

Kolettas said the cost of the MOT on motorcycles has not been decided yet but the authorities were considering to set it at €25.

  • Bunny

    Should include mopeds, especially owned by 12 y-os who have removed exhaust baffles.

    • peemdubya

      And helmets – ooh, that’s wrong, they never put them on in the first place…..

  • S4

    I’ve not heard of many bikers who dont keep their brakes etc in decent condition. I’m personally far more worried about being cut off by sloppy drivers.

  • Paralimni

    What a joke every 5 years as a mechanic and Mot inspector a lot can happen in one year let alone 5 years
    This is mechanical ignorance two years is fair and long enough
    And unless the police start to do there job properly what’s the point

  • Eye on Cyprus

    I thought that Cyprus motorcycles were invisible. Right-turning motorists don’t see them. The police don’t see them. If it weren’t for the noise; you’d think they didn’t exist. As for an MOT: I wonder what percentage of motorcycles in Cyprus are legally on the road. Add an MOT to registration and insurance costs: that percentage will fall even lower.

  • LMS

    There is no regular roadworthiness test for motorcycles in Cyprus!?!

    • Paralimni

      M8
      There is no roadworthiness Full stop

      • peemdubya

        Drivers / riders included!!

