February 16th, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 23 comments

Farmers call for halt to potatoes from the north

Farmers called on Friday for a stop to the transport of potatoes from the north as tonnes of their own produce was being left unsold.

In a letter to Agriculture Minister, Nicos Kouyialis, the farmers’ associations Eka, Pek, Panagrotikos, Nea Agrotiki Kinisi and Evroagrotikos, protested the transport of around 2,500 tonnes of potatoes from the north under the Green Line regulations by a number of merchants.

“We believe that this action will harm the interests of potato producers and will be the final blow, after last year’s bad season with losses suffered by potato producers, with unpredictable consequences on the economy of the country,” the letter said.

The potato marketing board, they said, have 3,000 tonnes of the produce in stock that have not been sold.  Traders could buy the potatoes they need from there instead of bringing them over from the north, they argued.

They also said that within the next 10 days the spring crop would be harvested “so they will come into the market along with the potatoes coming from the north with all the negative commercial consequences”.

Farmers also expressed concerns over consumer health.

“In the north farmers use pesticides forbidden by the European Union. There is the possibility that these products might have remains on them of these banned pesticides that endanger the health of consumers as well as the good name of Cypriot potatoes,” it said.

They called for stricter phytosanitary controls and for the possibility of “putting a stop to this unacceptable act of bringing competing products from the north while being aware that most of these products come from our own occupied lands”.

Earlier in the day the agriculture ministry had said that around 272 tonnes of potatoes crossed from the north this week under the Green Line regulations. The ministry was responding to a question on the issue put forward by the Solidarity Movement.

The ministry said that it “applies with due seriousness and responsibility the provisions of the Green Line regulations”.

It added that the cargo was accompanied with all the necessary documents and that ministry officials carried out all checks and took samples for lab tests to confirm the absence of harmful substances.

Prior to any transport of potatoes from the north to the government-controlled areas, EU experts confirm, both at the production stage and at the stage of harvesting and preparation for marketing, the conformity of the consignment with current phytosanitary rules and draw up a phytosanitary report which accompanies the goods, the ministry said.

The Green Line regulations were put in place when Cyprus became an EU member state in 2004 and lay down special rules concerning goods crossing the line between the areas of the Republic of Cyprus and the north to secure an equivalent standard of protection of the security of the EU with regard to illegal immigration and threats to public order, and of its economic interests as far as the movement of goods is concerned.

  • Are Greek Cypriot supermarkets paying EU customs tariffs to the Cyprus government on the imported potatoes? The European Commission is part-funded by 75% of all customs duties on products imported into EU states, as well as 75% of all VAT paid on those imported products. I am quite sure that Greek Cypriots wouldn’t want to cheat Brussels out of its import revenues just so that Turkish Cypriot potatoes can be illegally sold at a cheap price.

    • Kazim

      in case no one told you, green-line trade is not considered as import-export between north/south or vice versa..

      • Green-line trade? I thought that Turkey believes the Republic of Cyprus doesn’t exist.

        • Kazim

          you are missing out a lot, but I won;t bore you with detail…just the facts concerning this article..

          Green Line – Crossing points regulations, updated 15.04.2014
          The amending Regulations of the Green Line Regulation
          Section D. The Regulation (EC) no. 587/2008. The amending Regulation provided for a general lifting of duties on agricultural products originating in the northern part of Cyprus when being traded across the Line. Furthermore, the total maximum value of goods contained in the personal luggage of persons crossing the Line was increased from € 135 to € 260 so as to encourage the economic development of the Turkish Cypriot community. Goods up to this amount can now be introduced free of customs, excise duties and taxes across the Line into the government-controlled areas of the Republic of Cyprus or the UK Sovereign Base Area. This rule does not apply to cigarettes and alcohol for which the limits are defined in Article 6 (2) GLR. Finally, the amendments regulated in a transparent way the temporary introduction of goods (for up to six months) from the northern part of Cyprus into the government-controlled areas or the SBA.

  • Cydee

    Have they stopped exporting? Used to see Cyprus potatoes in all veg-counters in UK, but recently haven’t seen any. Bring them over and we’ll buy them.

    • ZZ

      I read somewhere that Cypriot potatoes exported to the UK couldn’t compete with cheaper exports from other countries, despite being of higher quality.

    • Ardana

      No they haven’t stopped exporting ! Bought Cyprus potatoes last week in my local supermarket, in Herts . And today in another small grengrocers . £2.50 a kilo . All the Cypriot greengrocers food shops in London sell them too.

    • peemdubya

      Field of reds at the back of us will be harvested in about 6wks, will let you know when they are out for shipping….lol!!!

  • Costas

    forever pseudo

  • Gandolph

    Another bunch who don’t like competition !!

  • The Bowler

    Pathetic!

    • Costas

      it will grind a halt to the TC farmers, the decline in standards in TC living standards is falling day by day

      • The True Cypriot

        Go away, you hateful moron.

        • The Bowler

          Leave him, his festering hatred will create nasty things in the long term for him.

          • The True Cypriot

            I agree, but having a pop makes me feel better.

            What are these people on???

      • The greatest irony is that the Greek Cypriots are buying potatoes grown on land stolen from them and watered with Turkish water. Why are Papadopoulos, Lillikas and ELAM not screaming about this. Or is it OK to do business with the illegal Turkish breakaway state as long as you can make money?

        • Barry White

          Bingo Travis !!!!

      • OzzyTRNC

        You wish

      • Sener Chatterjee

        You wish..!

  • Mist

    “losses suffered by potato producers” they would have not lost a cent, compensation schemes of the Government and EU.

    • Evergreen

      Yes

  • Peter G

    And there you have it, the Cyprus Problem in a nutshell.

    • Barry White

      add in the 15,000 Civil Servants that will need to be fired and replaced by TC’s plus 50 Ambassadors for a start and it is clear that partition is the only resolution to satisfy the GC’s and TC’s both.

      Although ‘His Excellency Mehmet Ali, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the United States’ does have a certain ring to it.

      l

