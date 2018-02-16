Honest bus driver honoured by House president

House President Demetris Syllouris on Friday morning honoured Costas Tanos, the bus driver who found €10,000 in his vehicle blonging to an elderly man and promptly returned the money.

Presenting the driver with a plaque, Syllouris said Tanos’ action sent a positive message in a society where people have financial problems.

“I thought I did the obvious,” Tanos said, thanking the House president

The driver, a 54-year-old resident of Lakatamia, Nicosia, had completed route 200 from the Arediou bus station in Nicosia to the general hospital and Makarios stadium when he found a bag containing €10,000 near the driver’s seat.

He remembered an elderly man who got off at the hospital had come on board with a similar bag, went to the hospital, found the owner of the bag and returned it.

The grateful man offered Tanos a substantial reward which he refused.