February 16th, 2018 Cyprus 7 comments

Honest bus driver honoured by House president

Costas Tanos receives a plaque from House President Demetris Syllouris (right)

House President Demetris Syllouris on Friday morning honoured Costas Tanos, the bus driver who found €10,000 in his vehicle blonging to an elderly man and promptly returned the money.

Presenting the driver with a plaque, Syllouris said Tanos’ action sent a positive message in a society where people have financial problems.

“I thought I did the obvious,” Tanos said, thanking the House president

The driver, a 54-year-old resident of Lakatamia, Nicosia, had completed route 200 from the Arediou bus station in Nicosia to the general hospital and Makarios stadium when he found a bag containing €10,000 near the driver’s seat.

He remembered an elderly man who got off at the hospital had come on board with a similar bag, went to the hospital, found the owner of the bag and returned it.

The grateful man offered Tanos a substantial reward which he refused.

  • Gold51

    This sort of kindness and honesty often happens, but seldom reported.
    Good man.

  • rich

    I love this story. Hope in a sea of despair.

  • nedbrady

    Wouldn’t it be wonderful if there was a means by which people could donate a small offering to this honest, generous, human being.

    • rich

      Set up a gofundme page for him?

    • S4

      But the man said he doesn’t want a reward

  • Neroli

    What a great honest guy!

  • Barry White

    A most worthy gesture to an honest man.

