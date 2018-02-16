Mkhitaryan backs Arsenal to win Europa League

Arsenal have the potential to win the Europa League, midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan said after their 3-0 win at Ostersunds in the first leg of their last 32 tie on Thursday.

Mkhitaryan, who won the Europa League with Manchester United last season, provided two assists as Arsenal built a solid advantage ahead of the second leg on Thursday.

“Why not? We have to keep fighting, we have to win every game and then at the end, we’ll see where we’re at,” Mkhitaryan told reporters when asked about Arsenal winning the competition.

The Armenian also said that the Premier League side could not afford to rest key players for the return leg against Ostersunds, ahead of the League Cup final against Manchester City on Feb 25, despite being in prime position to seal a last 16 spot.

“We have to focus in every game. It doesn’t matter if we have got a good result or not. We have to win in every game to get more confidence and to have better success,” the 29-year-old said.

“It doesn’t matter who we are going to play after the second leg, yes, we have a game in the cup final but we have to play with the same team, I think, and to win at home.”

Arsenal host Ostersunds at the Emirates before playing City twice in quick succession, including a home league match against Pep Guardiola’s side on Mar 1.