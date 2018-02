The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week, musician, composer and author Gilad Atzmon talks about Israel, Judaism and Zionism – and his latest book ‘Being In time’.

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/