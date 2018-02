A man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday after he was convicted by the Paphos court of trying to kill his 15-year-old stepson last year.

On July 6, a 19-year-old woman reported to police that at 11.40pm, her stepfather, 40, attacked her teenage brother and tried to strangle him with a rope during a fight with her mother and her three minor siblings at their home in Peyia.