Paphos carnival moved to Sunday

PAPHOS carnival parade slated to take place in the town on Saturday afternoon has been postponed until Sunday, according to the mayor.

Phedonas Phedonos announced on social media that the popular parade will be held at 3pm on Sunday, due to the bad weather conditions.

A municipality spokesman confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that the parade is to be held on Sunday instead.

“The met forecast is for heavy rain on Saturday afternoon, so it will be on Sunday, same time, same place,” he said.

The parade will take place along Poseidonos Avenue in Kato Paphos.

Paphos is currently experiencing bad weather conditions with pollutant levels high, rated at 3.

Due to the small size of the particles and the negative effect on health, authorities are advising vulnerable groups such as, children, the elderly and patients to avoid going outside and exercising in open spaces while levels are high.

According to the Met service spokesman, the dust, which is from Africa, will remain in the affected areas until Friday evening when it will be cleared by rain.