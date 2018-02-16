The moon and its swings

All moon gazers will be itching to see the Black Moon this month, so make a plan to go to the Kition Planetarium and Observatory in Larnaca.

February is a special month because of the carnival, Valentine’s Day and also because there will be no full moon at all this month – that means no new moon will appear. This phenomenon happens every 20 years and it is called the Black Moon and it is totally opposite to the Blue Moon phenomena when there is a second full moon in a single month.

Black Moon
Observations of the moon. February 21. Kition Planetarium and Observatory, Ammochostou 9, Kiti. 7pm. Tel: 99-991111

