The week ahead at the theatre

Valentine’s day may be over, the carnival period maybe drawing to an end and after Monday it will be business as usual, but we can always get away from our dreaded monotony by venturing out to the theatre.

The theatrical week will start on Wednesday with a performance of two dramas in Limassol – Gas Light by Patrick Hamilton at Pattihio Theatre and Tribes by Nina Raine at the Rialto Theatre – and the comedy Mom, Don’t Run by Eleni Rantou at Skala Theatre in Larnaca.

Gas Light is set in fog-bound London in 1880 at the upper middle-class home of Jack Manningham and his wife Bella. The play’s main theme is psychological abuse and its effects. Jack and Bella are clearly not in a healthy relationship. Jack flirts with the servants and leaves the house for hours without letting his wife know where he is going. As the play progresses, we realise that his absence from the home is all part of his plan to convince his wife that she is going insane.

Bella buys into Jack’s game, until the appearance of a police detective who explains that the apartment above was once occupied by a wealthy woman who was murdered for her jewels but that the murderer never uncovered them. From then on, Jack goes to the flat every night in search of the jewels without telling his wife. At the end of the play, as in all good revenge plays, Bella makes sure Jack pays the price.

The next play on the list is also by a British playwright. Raine’s play Tribes focuses on a dysfunctional Jewish British family made up of parents Beth and Christopher and three grown children living at home – Daniel, Ruth and Billy. Billy is deaf and has been raised to read lips and speak but without knowledge of sign language. When he meets Sylvia, a hearing woman born to deaf parents who is now slowly going deaf herself, his interaction with her (including her teaching him sign language) reveals some of the languages, beliefs, and hierarchies of the family and members of the deaf community.

The one comedy of the evening, Mom, Don’t Run, will be giving the Larnaca audience plenty to laugh about. The play, written by Greek actress Eleni Rantou and directed by Thodoris Nikolaides, is all about Zoe. Zoe has many roles to play, she is a mother, daughter, wife and a dance teacher. This is nothing out of the ordinary – until you take into account her mother who is always messing around with her mobile phone and nothing running smoothly. That is until Zoe has a crash with a chemistry teacher and falls in love with him.

These plays have already been on the stage in other cities, but on Friday something new will turn up with the theatrical season of Ano Throsko Production starting with Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov at the Pantheon Cinema in Nicosia.

First performed at the Moscow Art Theatre in 1901, Three Sisters probes the lives and dreams of Olga, Masha and Irina, former Muscovites now living in a provincial town from which they long to escape. Their hopes for a life more suited to their cultivated tastes and sensibilities provide a touching counterpoint to the relentless flow of compromising events in the real world.

Gas Light

Performance of the play by Patrick Hamilton. February 21. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €10/12/15. In Greek. Tel: 25-377277

Tribes

Performance of the drama. February 21. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €6/12. In Greek with English and Turkish subtitles. Tel: 77-777745

Mom, Don’t Run

Performance of the comedy by Eleni Rantou. February 21. Skala Theatre, Larnaca. 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 24-652800

Three Sisters

Performance of the play by Anton Chekhov. February 23 until March 11. Pantheon Art Cinema, Nicosia. Friday at 8.30pm and Weekends at 6pm. In Greek. €10/15. Tel: 22-675787