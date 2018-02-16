Yellow alert for weather until Saturday afternoon

A yellow weather alert will be in effect as of Saturday morning until the afternoon, the met office said on Friday, forecasting wide-spread rain as parts of the island were also choked by atmospheric dust at the start of the Green Monday holiday weekend.

Met official Michalis Mouskos warned there would be scattered flooding in some areas, limited visibility, and difficult driving conditions. Heavier rainfall is expected from 1am until 5pm on Saturday across certain areas of the island. Mouskos said that the low-pressure system is expected to affect the whole of Cyprus.

On Friday levels of dust in the atmosphere in both Paphos and Limassol were high but were expected to be cleared by forecast rains. The weather is expected to be mostly clear by Monday.

The Met service predicts frost and a drop to 2C in the mountains, a fall to 10C inland and on the west coast, and 12C in other coastal areas for Saturday.

On Sunday, more showers are expected in the morning but later on, temperatures will rise and it will stop raining.

On Green Monday, temperatures will remain at the same levels and apart from some transient clouds, sunny weather will prevail.

A useful free app is available to download – “Air Quality Cyprus” is available on Google Play and iOS App Store.

Further information: www.airquality.gov.cy