A minute with Irene Day Athanasiou, Jazz singer / Song writer / YouTuber

Where do you live?

I live in Larnaca

Best childhood memory?

When I was a child, my friends and I used to play games in the colourful and crunchy autumn leaves in the backyard of my old home in Canada.

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I don’t usually like dining at restaurants because I am very particular about what I like to eat. I prefer to cook my own food at home! I’m not a fan of meat or dairy dishes! I think we should take care of animals, not eat them! I love Indian cuisine.

What did you have for breakfast?

A vegan chocolate date smoothie bowl topped with brazil nuts, bananas and shredded coconut

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I’m definitely a day person. I love spending time with my dog, Baby – especially at the beach. Enjoying nature, the sun on my skin, followed by a perfect meal, and a glass of white Riesling wine.

Best book ever read?

I love the book The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran. It’s a collection of poetry about life, love, marriage and much more! These poems were born out of inspirational moments of clarity that Khalil Gibran experienced over the course of his life.

Favourite film of all time?

The Count of Monte Cristo I believe is one of the best films I have ever seen. It reveals the truth about the human condition and what people will do out of jealousy, and on the contrary, what people would do for love, and for freedom.

What’s your dream trip?

I would love to visit India! More specifically Goa or Kerala. I would love the opportunity to explore nature, the delicious foods the culture has to offer, and the beautiful music.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Chet Baker

What is always in your fridge?

Coconut water & dried dates

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

It turns out I have two dream houses! One that is in the City, and another that is more of a rural retreat where I would have a very large garden, avocado and orange trees.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would pick my grandma because I miss her.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would spend time with my loved ones

What is your greatest fear?

I don’t have any fears.

Tell me a joke…

That’s probably not a good idea. I’ve been told by many that my jokes aren’t funny! It seems people think I’m funny when I’m actually being serious.

You can find Irene Day’s album Journey out of Slumber, on Amazon, spotify, and iTunes. For free delicious vegan recipes find Irene on YouTube as Irene coco queen