Apoel beat Omonia in big Nicosia derby

Apoel continued their dominance over Omonia on Saturday, beating their arch-rivals 2-1 to maintain their two-point advantage at the top of the Cyprus football championship at the GSP stadium in Nicosia.

Lorenzo Ebecilio gave the champions a dream start, scoring after only four minutes, and the Dutch midfielder was at it again 10 minutes later, doubling Apoel’s advantage.

Omonia pulled a goal back through Matt Derbyshire in the 39th minute, but a goalless second half saw Apoel hold on for three valuable points.

In the not so distant past the Nicosia derby between the two fierce rivals would attract more than 15,000 supporters, with the game’s outcome almost impossible to predict.

In the past five years however, Apoel have pulled well clear of the Greens and have dominated this fixture. Victory means Apoel have now gone 21 games unbeaten against Omonia, recording 15 wins in the process.

Elsewhere on Saturday, second-placed Apollon kept up the pressure at the top with a 5-1 win over Alki, with Anton Maglica, Fotios Papoullis, Hector Yuste, Antonio Jacolis and Ribeiro Jander all on the scoresheet.

The victory means the Limassol side remain two points behind Apoel.

AEK meanwhile enjoyed a big win over Ethnikos, hammering the team from Achna 6-1, with Joan Tomas and Ivan Trickovsk both scoring twice.

Nea Salamina hosted AEL in Saturday’s late kick-off, with Anorthosis taking on Ermis and Pafos FC travelling to Doxa on Sunday.