Asylum seekers set fires, cause ruckus at Kofinou (updated)

February 17th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 30 comments

Asylum seekers set fires, cause ruckus at Kofinou (updated)

Protesting asylum seekers torched rubbish bins, smashed windows, and hurled stones and other objects at police at a reception centre in Kofinou overnight, reportedly because they want to be moved to Italy.

Police arrested two individuals from Eritrea and were seeking two others who are believed to be the instigators’ of the rioting.

The asylum seekers were also protesting for not receiving their monthly stipend, reports said.

Police said the trouble started at 9.40pm on Friday. Initially, 10 asylum seekers from Eritrea started protesting in the centre’s main road by tipping rubbish bins and smashing windows.

Officers from Kofinou arrived at the scene as 25 people assembled at the gate and set fire to the bins, police said. They also hurled stones at the officers and fire-fighters trying to put out the blaze.

Additional police forces were dispatched as well as negotiators who tried to calm things down.

Police entered the centre at around 1.40am Saturday, securing the area without using any force.

Four Eritreans had been identified as the instigators of the trouble with police arresting two. The other two managed to escape arrest by fleeing through adjacent fields in the darkness.

Three officers remained at the scene but a few hours later, at around 4.45am, a group of asylum seekers set the bins ablaze again.

As more officers arrived at the scene, torrential rain that srtated falling at 5am forced the rioters back into their houses and put out the fires.

 

Print Friendly
  • Kyrenia

    The mess that large parts of Africa is today is mostly due to European interference for hundreds of years. So if we maintain our European heritage, then we as a collective should bare the consequences.

  • Xenos

    I like how human can close borders on other human. Who gave you this right to close borders on other human beings? Don’t play in the hands of few politicians, who have nothing else for their amusement. They create borders, laws and enforce them on poor homeless people just so that they can collect the bigger share. What these refugees have in their hands? Nothing? what law they can make to get any smaller share even?

    Tell me who wants to leave their home? who does not want money to feed their kids? if you want to call them Economic Migrants. call them whatever you want, but as human don’t they have right for better future? Don’t they have right for equal opportunities?

    shame on us! we think we are born in EU, and we own it now. No my friends, we owe only a responsibility to other human beings.

    There should be no question about refugees. All the Earth is not same. opportunities are different in each area. Ask the Cypriots who go to Australia for better good? Most of them went there when it was war of 1974, are they not economic migrants? Because a big number of Cypriots survived the war, back in Cyprus.

    Do not play in the hand of brain sick politicians. Human are a better race than this.

    • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

      A very few may have gone to Australia in 1974, but they do not continue to stream there until this day. Besides, Australia is B I G and can take a few. They did not go there and start burning government buildings and demanding. If you don’t like closed borders, tell us where you live and we’ll send a few migrants to you as you seem to have unlimited resources.

      • Xenos

        My comment is not just about Cypriots. Its for whole human race. you cannot be such narrow minded to take everything upon yourself. as human race we need to change our behaviors towards other human. Believe me Cyprus is the last place where any economic migrant wants to enter.

        When you will corner a homeless person, what he will do? go to parliament and make law? off course he will burn the woods or protest, or do anything out of his frustration.

        • Looser

          These people should aporeciate what they have got at the moment, not demand going to Italy.if you had to run away from poverty, war and hunger you should be grateful to any country puting you up.and respect their place, culture etc.

          • Looser

            Just to remind you Hungary last year destroyed by refugees, refusing to eat or drink, demanding to be send to Germany.shall we let all of them there cose you do not like borders?

            • Xenos

              We give them money, and shelter. but we never let them work. Free money is never appreciated. let them earn it hard way. give them the opportunity which they don’t have back home. You think NGOs and other organizations do not go to Africa and give them free money? they do. but these people are here to work. Why do they want to go to Germany? because there is industry in Germany, there are jobs, there is a need of man power. Germany has learned how to produce and invent things. if the borders were easy, these people will go to China also. because they want to work and earn. They have a dream just like us!!!

              We cannot blame them for our mistakes, we cannot say we don’t have enough jobs for ourselves. offcourse we don’t have enough jobs. Because how politicians have created the system for their own people. From Greek crisis we learnt that that in one government hospital there were 12 gardeners appointed for 1 small garden, and all of them were sitting in home and doing nothing.

              if you want jobs, use these 12 gardeners for industry, produce the things on cheaper cost instead of importing from china. But this will not give free votes to a crook politician. Because he put them to work.

              • Looser

                That is all your wishful thinking, good material for a book, fiction.according to you we should let refugees go wherever they want and do whatever they want.what about safety in Europe? No problems here?

                • Xenos

                  I know.
                  Do you know that in Amsterdam, locals do not smoke weed. because its not cool anymore, its openly available everywhere. by legalizing it, they have killed the ”cool factor”.
                  If all borders are open, then moving country to country for better future will not be cool anymore.
                  Re: safety in Europe? yesterday there was school shooting in America? who did that?
                  Migrants are not an issue for safety, in fact they are the most documented people. locals even never carry their ID cards with them, the way migrants have to carry a file of documents with them mostly. Most of the locals do not have any police records, their bio-metrics are saved with in their own country. while Migrants are all kind of records shared between whole EU. Believe me, many migrants do not even sleep in nights, they are scared of police, local neo-nazis, racist attacks.

                  Migrants are more afraid from locals than locals should be from migrants. Check your local police database. who has done more crimes in Cyprus. You will find more crimes done by Polish, Romanian and Bulgarians in Cyprus than 3rd country migrants. why? because migrants are more documented. They think 100 times before doing anything stupid.

              • a.s.e

                Buying them a ticket and send them wherever they want would come cheaper to the government but there are rules to follow.
                We have obligations to our fellow Europeans as well as to the residents of the island to keep the situation under control and of course provide the best possible to those poor people for as long as they are here

  • Gandolph

    Put them in plasticuffs and send them back !!

    • Kyrenia

      We must maintain a moral stance here otherwise we are in danger of making Turkey look saintly.

  • Evergreen

    A sad reaction.

  • Barry White

    Money issues? Taking ‘dynamic action’, one could say they are assimilating very well.

  • Smudger

    As soon as they don’t get what they want away goes the gratitude of being in a safe country and out comes the third world country behaviour. Somebody should explain about not biting the hand….

    • Davina Johnson

      Gratitude??? For being allowed to stay in a filthy camp, many parts have no hot water, sewage running through the camp because the asylum services won’t empty it more often, eating the same meal of rice with a few chicken chunks in it twice a day every day, having to wait months or years for a decision on their status, trying to survive on €40 a month that isn’t always paid? Sarcasm intended on this last part….Wow how disrespectful of them. They should just sit and count their blessings being among a population who’s majority are ignorant to their plight and have no iota of empathy.

      • Neroli

        I do agree with you about the disgusting conditions in Kofinou no one should be living like pigs in an eu country

      • Looser

        For being rescued and safe for example. Yes, conditions there are very bad and should be improved but it doesn’t change the fact that they should’t react with such an agression and demand to be send wherever they want.the whole thing was not about the conditions in the camp, it was about ITALY.

  • disqus_qVKPczqCH5

    Put them on the boat they came on, tow it out to international waters, point it in the direction of Nth Africa and let it go. Why are we messing about with these people ? They are eritreans, not even Syrian or European refugees, and they come here demanding and setting fires ??????? How about a few hundred Europeans go over to Eritrea and start setting fire to buildings and demanding stuff, would happen to them ?

    • Neroli

      Who are European refugees??

  • ROC

    Maybe they would prefer to go back their homeland????

  • cypbychoice

    Please read the article , they want to GO to Italy not stay in Cyprus

    • Neroli

      It’s not what the origional article says! 3 of us can’t be wrong! Sloppy reporting now by CM and no moderator for other articles! Come on CM get a grip!

  • Evergreen

    How they arrived here from Italy?

  • Neroli

    They’ve arrived from Italy??

  • Jeremy Rigg

    How is it that asylum seekers arrived from Italy. What rubbish reporting.

    • Evergreen

      Something is missing here.

  • Douglas

    The asylum asylum seekers are demanding a fixed sum of money paid periodically for services or to defray expenses called a ‘stipend’ and as a consequence cause criminal damage to their accommodation Centre,perhaps a free ticket back to Eritrea might be the best long term option.

    • almostbroke

      Agree and anyone else who isint happy in Cyprus and cause damage to property , one way ticket back to where they came from !

    • Davina Johnson

      They are demanding what they are entitled to. The EU funds the refugees and asylum seekers, not Cyprus government. Under international law they are entitled to a monthly amount to buy personal items that aren’t provided by the asylum services. The amount they are supposed to get on a regular basis is €40 per month. Many times they are not receiving this money and when a person is relying on these funds to buy fruit and vegetables, shoes, warm clothes, milk, hygiene products etc they’re entitled to get extremely pissed off.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close