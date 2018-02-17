Asylum seekers set fires, cause ruckus at Kofinou (updated)

Protesting asylum seekers torched rubbish bins, smashed windows, and hurled stones and other objects at police at a reception centre in Kofinou overnight, reportedly because they want to be moved to Italy.

Police arrested two individuals from Eritrea and were seeking two others who are believed to be the instigators’ of the rioting.

The asylum seekers were also protesting for not receiving their monthly stipend, reports said.

Police said the trouble started at 9.40pm on Friday. Initially, 10 asylum seekers from Eritrea started protesting in the centre’s main road by tipping rubbish bins and smashing windows.

Officers from Kofinou arrived at the scene as 25 people assembled at the gate and set fire to the bins, police said. They also hurled stones at the officers and fire-fighters trying to put out the blaze.

Additional police forces were dispatched as well as negotiators who tried to calm things down.

Police entered the centre at around 1.40am Saturday, securing the area without using any force.

Four Eritreans had been identified as the instigators of the trouble with police arresting two. The other two managed to escape arrest by fleeing through adjacent fields in the darkness.

Three officers remained at the scene but a few hours later, at around 4.45am, a group of asylum seekers set the bins ablaze again.

As more officers arrived at the scene, torrential rain that srtated falling at 5am forced the rioters back into their houses and put out the fires.