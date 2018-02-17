Burglars net cash and valuables worth over €360,000 from Kouklia home

Police in Paphos were investigating a burglary on Saturday in which cash and valuables worth €364,000 were taken from a villa in Kouklia.

The villa is rented by a Russian businessman, 44, who reported to police that it had been broken into. Investigators determined that the perpetrator or perpetrators had breached the wooden kitchen door.

The valuables were not insured.

Also Saturday, Paphos police said a holiday home in Kissonerga had been broken into between February 10 and 16 and various items worth €6,500 were stolen.

The case was reported by the owner, a Nicosia resident, who reported that two hunting weapons, his stamp, coin, paper currency, and sword collections, as well as electrical appliances were gone.

Officers found that the thief or thieves had entered through the bedroom’s aluminium balcony door, which was closed but unlocked.

The house had an alarm, which was not in operation and there is no insurance coverage.

A security camera system was found destroyed, police said.

At Coral Bay meanwhile, the resident of a hotel reported that the safe in his room was stolen along with his wallet, id card, three credit cards, two car keys worth €700, and €30 in cash, which were inside.