Burglars net cash and valuables worth over €360,000 from Kouklia home

February 17th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 6 comments

Burglars net cash and valuables worth over €360,000 from Kouklia home

Police in Paphos were investigating a burglary on Saturday in which cash and valuables worth €364,000 were taken from a villa in Kouklia.

The villa is rented by a Russian businessman, 44, who reported to police that it had been broken into. Investigators determined that the perpetrator or perpetrators had breached the wooden kitchen door.

The valuables were not insured.

Also Saturday, Paphos police said a holiday home in Kissonerga had been broken into between February 10 and 16 and various items worth €6,500 were stolen.

The case was reported by the owner, a Nicosia resident, who reported that two hunting weapons, his stamp, coin, paper currency, and sword collections, as well as electrical appliances were gone.

Officers found that the thief or thieves had entered through the bedroom’s aluminium balcony door, which was closed but unlocked.

The house had an alarm, which was not in operation and there is no insurance coverage.

A security camera system was found destroyed, police said.

At Coral Bay meanwhile, the resident of a hotel reported that the safe in his room was stolen along with his wallet, id card, three credit cards, two car keys worth €700, and €30 in cash, which were inside.

Print Friendly
  • Neroli

    The hunting weapons, are they not meant to be in a locked cabinet or maybe they were mist nets and lime sticks, are they hunting weapons??

  • Neroli

    Aphrodite Hills, Ha Potami? Not Kouklia! This is getting scary, and there is nothing being done about it. Maybe the police should be on the beat and get out of their cars sitting on the motorway catching a few speeding cars

  • Kevin Ingham

    The number of times we hear of break ins in where ridiculously high amounts of cash and valuables are taken is quite extraordinary. You have to be either very stupid or have something to hide to keep such large amounts round your house without insurance

    • Vova Khavkin

      “Russian businessman” is an oxymoron.

    • Neroli

      And the thugs seem to know where these houses are with the huge amounts of cash!

  • JS Gost

    Burglary hub ?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close