February 17th, 2018 World 3 comments

Iranian president pledges to stick to nuclear deal commitments

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday it would adhere to commitments under its 2015 international nuclear agreement, signed with six world powers to limit its disputed nuclear programme.

“We will adhere to our commitments made,” Rouhani said at an event in New Delhi. “After signing a contract, haggling with it is ridiculous.”

Under the agreement signed with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of many sanctions.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for changes to the agreement.

“If the US violates this agreement… you will see that America will regret this decision,” he said adding his country had always adhered to contracts deals so long as other party did not violate the contract.

Rouhani arrived in India on a three-day visit part of efforts to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in economic development.

  • Douglas

    The trouble is Iran’s Government cannot be trusted to keep their word on nuclear capabilities and they still want to wipe Israel off the face of the world,so if their intent is honest they would not be objecting to any changes to the agreement that achieves their original alleged use of nuclear plants to provide efficient electricity.

      Wipe Israel off the face of the earth? Really? Who said that? And Israel is so scared off that that, it was willing to to big business with Iran, selling arms, no less, during the Iran-Iraq war. Cosily in bed with the ayatollahs.

      Meanwhile Israel can be fully trusted, right?

      • Douglas

        I’m surprise you are not aware Iran’s new president created a sense of outrage in the west yesterday by describing Israel as a “disgraceful blot” that should be “wiped off the face of the earth”. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who is more hardline than his predecessor, told students in Tehran that a new wave of Palestinian attacks would be enough to finish off Israel.

