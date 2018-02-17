The nakedness of clay

Artist Celia Potoudis Macpherson will introduce the essence of her work with ceramics with her upcoming solo exhibition under the name Naked, on Tuesday.

The title refers to the artist’s handling of clay and how she usually leaves it exposed and vulnerable to the vagaries of fire. Naked will feature new work that draws inspiration from ancient Greek pottery and African traditions. In this way the art and the artist reflect on how clay is timeless and universal and is able to connect us with other cultures.

Macpherson, from Nicosia, studied International Relations and Middle East Studies at university and worked as a journalist in London. Ceramics began as a hobby, but after moving to Kenya, she studied with local potters. She then moved to Dubai where she taught ceramics and exhibited regularly.

The exhibition will be opened by Archaeologist and Art Historian Anna Marangou on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Naked

Ceramics exhibition by Celia Potoudis Macpherson. Opens February 20 at 7.30pm until March 3. Opus 39 Gallery, 21 Kimonos Street, Nicosia. Monday: 5pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.30pm and 5pm-8pm. Tel: 22-424983