February 17th, 2018 Opinion, Our View 11 comments

Our View: Loizidou email probe smacks more of media suppression than hacking concerns

IN AN indignant front-page comment, under the headline, ‘Stop this parody immediately’, the Phileleftheros editor-in-chief attacked the police for calling in the newspaper’s writers to question them about comments they had published in relation to the emails of senior state attorney, Eleni Loizidou. There is a police investigation underway because Loizidou’s personal email account was hacked and its contents posted on a website. Apart from the theft, the police, supposedly, were also investigating violations of the right to privacy.

The paper’s comment protested that Phileleftheros journalists were called in for questioning for reproducing a few words or the odd phrase from emails that had already been made public, dismissing the police actions as “provocative and unacceptable.” He said this constituted “abusive interpretation of the law and court orders that does not aim to serve the public interest but the terrorising of journalists.” The police had also demanded that the ‘suspicious’ articles were removed from the paper’s website, which it found absurd since Loizidou’s email had been published on thousands of websites.

He has a point, but it is a shame he only took exception to the police actions only when the journalists of his paper were called in for questioning and the removal of articles from the website was demanded. The police have already called in journalists from Politis and TV One for questioning while the courts accepted Loizidou’s application for a court order against Politis, forbidding the publication of the emails. Phileleftheros failed to see the absurdity of the court injunction, when it was issued, considering her emails were all over the internet.

Another absurdity was calling in journalists for questioning when the police made no attempt to investigate Department K, the website that posted Loizidou’s emails. This would suggest that the aim of the investigation was not really to find out who had hacked Loizidou’s account but to stop the media writing about the emails – hence the court injunction – through what Phileleftheros described as the “terrorising of journalists.”

The emails were an embarrassment for the attorney general’s office – at least we hope they were – because they gave the impression it operated as a branch of the of the office of Russia’s director of public prosecutions. As for Loizidou, most senior attorney at the AG’s office, the email indicated she was acting like a loyal employee of the Russian prosecution service, blindly obeying orders and pursuing politically motivated extradition requests. And when the Cyprus courts rejected an extradition request, the AG’s office would appeal, effectively fighting the decisions of the Cyprus courts on behalf of another state.

The police investigation seems more concerned about suppressing reports about the embarrassing subservience of Cyprus’ state legal service to the Russian prosecutor’s than anything else. It would, as the carrying out of a criminal investigation into hacking of Loizidou’s email account was officially requested by the prosecution service of Russian Federation.

  • Copernicus

    It is no matter of democracy or dictatorship and there is a dose of hypocrisy in all the newspapers; it is a matter of self interest of the ROC. The whole system in Cyprus is subservient to the wishes of the Russian state and to the Russians who have invested hundreds of millions in real estate and who own 10% of the largest bank in Cyprus. Look around and ask who sustains the lifestyle of large lawyers, accountants, developers, hotels etc. The island is becoming one big real estate for sale to those who wish to have passports and residence from many countries but principally from Russia. Look at the buses carrying Russian tourists all the year round as in Biblio Globus.
    Now why should some protest if the Russian interests are not served by country which is beholden to the rich Russians? It would appear that London, the largest laundromat of Russian money (McMafia is small change), is not much better when it came to solicitors, banks and accountants, not to forget the stock exchange which allowed Oleg Derispaka to raise £1 billion and the US criticising the UK authorities! The recent change in UK attitude to Russian money is a wake up call that the whole financial system is riddled with corruption all over the world and it is a matter of degree; in Cyprus, thanks to financial mismanagement of banks the island had to find sources of direct investment and those who did save the economy where Russian money; money is fungible!
    For those who may protest that Cyprus is bad please view the firm “Our kind of Traitor” based on a well researched book by John Le Carre!

  • Disenchanted

    Cyprus has been turning into a soft dictatorship since 2013 when the interest group that makes its money by promoting Russian financial and political interests in Cyprus took over the government.

    It is sad that journalists only now see the dangers, and that’s only because it is now affecting them directly.

    • Grasshopper

      The release of this information is in everyone’s public interest apart from the Government’s own, as it demonstrates a biased unjust legal system is operating in this EU member’s domain.

      They have already been rumbled when the 17 MEP’s wrote to the President regarding non co-operation in their Magnitsky involvement.

      They have to keep the Russian “EU Passport Sales” revenue safe

    • almostbroke

      It has been a ‘soft ‘ dictatorship since the foundation of the State

  • dave

    Loizidou obviously thought she was merely following Cyprus general craven lap dog policy towards Russia
    The woman probably thought she would get a promotion
    Just shows the general unreliability of Greek Cypriots towards the West
    And with GCs now foolishly yet again provoking Turkey over the gas, don’t expect others to shed blood if the Turks were minded now to push on to Limassol with their tanks

    • Vova Khavkin

      Absolutely.

  • MountainMan

    “Department K” who lives in the Marvel Universe then?

  • almostbroke

    I afraid it’s a question of the A G s office embarrassment over pandering to a foreign country’s prosecution service . The actions of that staff member could be construed as bordering on Treason , a lot long way from the actions of a few journalists over hacked e mails which were all over the web . Then again there has been a lot of pandering to Russia especially since 1989 and has intensified with the ‘passport ‘business even surpassing the pandering usually reserved for Greece . .

  • Evergreen

    I am in consensus with the heading as well as contents of this editorial.

  • Douglas

    Inadequate training of investigative procedures by Police maybe ?

    • gentlegiant161

      No.

