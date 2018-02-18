Akinci suggests interim solution could end EEZ standoff – reports

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustfa Akinci would not be averse to an interim solution to resolve the issue of drilling in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), it was reported on Sunday.

According to Kathimerini, citing CNN Turk, Akinci would like to see a compromise formula in the intermediary, “despite the fact the Greek Cypriot side was not ready for a comprehensive settlement”.

If such a compromise formula is not found, he warned, the Turkish Cypriots, along with Turkey would launch its own hydrocarbons exploration in the island’s EEZ “because this wealth is common. It does not belong exclusively to the Greek Cypriot community”.

According to Akinci, the starting point for all problems in Cyprus is the perception of the Greek Cypriot side that everything belongs to it. The same is true of the EEZ, he said.

The Cyprus Republic was now trying to extend the “limits of its sovereignty” and to take possession of the natural resources of the Eastern Mediterranean, he added.

In order to end the current tension in the Cypriot EEZ, the Greek Cypriot side should be forced to give up its intransigent stance. Akinci called on the Greek Cypriot side to contribute to the solution. “What needs to be done is to turn this from an area of controversy to an area of cooperation,” he said, adding that an intermediate solution could be found between the two sides.

He said that during Cyprus negotiations, he had repeatedly warned the Greek Cypriot side and had proposed the creation of a bicommunal committee on the issue “to explore together this common wealth”. Piping any gas find through Turkey was the shortest, most practical and cheapest solution.

The response of the Greek Cypriot side to this proposal, according to Akinci, was always: “This issue is not negotiable. It is an issue that concerns our own jurisdiction.”

According to Akinci, the Greek Cypriot side was currently benefiting from the deterioration of Turkey’s relations with some countries in the region, and in cooperation with Greece, was attempting to conclude EEZ alliances with countries such as Egypt, Israel and Jordan. It was also trying to put Turkey into conflict with the ‘big powers’, which was evident, he said, from the companies they chose to carry out exploration such as France’s Total, Italy’s ENI and US companies such as ExxonMobil and Noble Energy.

“By licensing these companies, in a sense, the Greek Cypriots are attempting to place Turkey in confrontation with these states,” said Akinci.

For more than a week, a rig chartered by ENI has been at a standstill in Block 3 of the island’s EEZ, unable to reach its target drilling site after Turkish warships set up a blockade around the Saipem 12000 drillship, on the premise of conducting military exercises in the area. The drillship remains immobilised at a distance of some 50km from the site of the drill.

  • Parthenon Returns

    “Piping any gas find through Turkey was the shortest, most practical and cheapest solution.”

    So even if a bicommunal committee was set up, it would have to agree to pump any gas through, yes, thats right, Turkey & not pumped via Greece to Europe. Well what a surprise!!!

  • ROC

    No one has ever said that if any gas is found does not belong to all all legitimate Cypriots, but the hypercrasy of the Turks is that one they do not recognize the legitimate ROC but on the other they want to share its fruits and passports, I suggest to Mr Akinci un-tape your mouth and stop dancing to Mr Erdolfs tunes

  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    Looks like Erdogans has cold feet, and wants to save face by using his mouthpiece, to stand down.

    • Fred Yusuf

      Typical of the delusional GCs here and everywhere else that Akinci has no voice and he does what Erdogan tell him yeah and pigs wil lfly too.

      He has given an extensive interview to CNN Turkish station and expalined his views exactly. it is really very simple. Since 1863m becasue the GCs have hijacked RoC they believe that all the reources in the sea belongs to them. Consequently they are searching in collaboration with resource corporations to find the resources. These resources do not belong to GCs they also belogn to TCs. They have just as much right to drill in every field that exists and as GCs have not so much mentioned a word about sharing them, have decided to collaborate with Turkey which has a state owned resource company and have every intention of drilling in every field that belongs to the RoC so they can extract the TC share.

      GCs you have two choices. Wise up or repeat the mistakes of 1974 and 1963. Making a mistake once is understandable, twice is forgiveable but thrice and I suspect you will learn from the third one. However some people never learn no matter how many times they make the same mistake.

      • ROC

        Lets get something clear, Turkey pays the bills on the North, its Turkey that commands the Security in the North, and its Turkey that has its puppets to dance to Mr Adolf Erdogan Tunes.

        Below some extracts to educate you.

        “It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil

        “Unless there is a solution soon, there will be no Turkish Cypriots to have a solution with,” said James Ker-Lindsay, a veteran Cyprus expert. “Northern Cyprus will simply become a Turkish province – a place of mosques and settlers. We are in a race against the clock.”

        In the past, there were efforts to make us more Turkish because it was felt we weren’t Turkish enough,” lamented Ersa Aygin. “Now we’re not Muslim enough and the answer is more mosques, more religious classes, more Qu’ran courses. The only thing we want, and can’t be, is Cypriot.”

      • Arnt Otto Østlie

        Hijacking the resources is nonsense. They belong to the republic, and GCs have elected to suspend the membership.

      • Costas

        a TC is 100% Turk, not a true Cypriot.

        • Frustrated

          People like you are the reason why the national issue will never be resolved and that the partition that already exists will never be reversed.

