Britain wants degree fees to reflect choice of subject

February 18th, 2018 Britain, Education, FRONT PAGE, World 14 comments

Britain wants degree fees to reflect choice of subject

Students at British universities could be charged variable tuition rates that reflect the economic value of their degrees, Minister for Education Damian Hinds said on Sunday, before the launch of a review of higher education funding.

University tuition fees in England are high compared with elsewhere in Europe at around 9,000 pounds ($12,640) a year, and the opposition Labour Party gained support from students in last year’s election with a pledge to abolish fees in the future.

Hinds defended tuition fees in principle on Sunday, saying they divided the cost of university education between the taxpayer and the student, but he wanted to see more variety in the way higher education is funded.

“What we need to look at is the different aspects of pricing, so the cost to put on the course, the value it is to the student and also the value to our society as a whole and to our economy for the future,” he told BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

The Sunday Times said the government expected to see cuts in the fees for social science and arts courses which are cheaper for universities to provide.

Hinds told the newspaper that almost all institutions were charging the same maximum amount for almost all courses and indicated he wanted to see more choice on price.

“Some have higher returns to the student than others,” he said.

“It’s right that we now ask questions about how the system operates. I would like to see options available which have different costs.”

He said the review, due to be launched on Monday, would also look at the interest rate charged on student loans, used to fund tuition fees and living costs for students.

Earlier on Sunday, a parliamentary committee said the government should cut the interest rate it charges on loans to English students, and statisticians should review why the cost of hefty write-offs barely figures in official borrowing data.

Student loans taken out since 2012 charge a variable interest rate that is 3 percentage points higher than the prevailing rate of retail price inflation, taking the current interest rate to 6.1 percent.

The British parliament’s Treasury Committee said the use of RPI as a benchmark was unfair, and the 3 percentage point premium introduced in 2012, was hard to justify.

“The government must reconsider the use of high interest rates on student loans,” Nicky Morgan, the Conservative chair of the cross-party committee, said.

Print Friendly
  • Beverley Lorraine Hobson

    There is a huge shortage of Doctors, Nursing specialists, Teachers and Scientists in the UK so we have to look overseas to fill those spaces thereby depriving other countries of their trained people. It would make sense to me that the country should fund the training of the above and in a shorter time in return for a commitment from those people to work in the NHS, State school systems etc for 5 years. If they want to leave and go overseas then they pay back prorate .All the other subjects could easily be done in a much shorter time and ” media studies” etc charged accordingly.

  • Mr Magoo

    Education should be free at all levels as this benefits the nation as a whole.
    The whole education system is a quagmire of confusion and a thought out policy based on rabid ideology.
    It’s a tax on education.

  • Plasma Dawn

    If students at British universities are charged variable tuition rates that reflect the economic value of their degrees then public servants should also be paid salaries that reflect the economic value of their jobs. MPs and ministers in particular would then be paid the lowest rock-bottom salaries, perhaps even negative salaries.

    One word: morons! 👎

  • No_Name12

    Amazing how Germany, Scotland, France and Greece can have little to no tuition fees for an undergraduate degree but England is somehow unable to do it. Makes you think of how much the Tories care for the average citizen.

    • Banjo

      The Labour Party invented the student loan. And it’s more of a student wage than a loan , it supports a student whilst learning.

    • Evergreen

      True😊

  • Banjo

    There should be no repayments on a student loan for workers in public service. But most student loans only exist in a theoretical sense anyway.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    When your party’s ideology believes in hierarchy and inequality the danger always exists that you will try and apply it wherever you can irrespective of potential consequences.
    In the first instance if decide I want to be a doctor I’ll be compelled to pay a higher fee for the seven years it takes to qualify. I could of course decide, well I’ve got the brains to be a doctor so why not do a cheap 3 year PPE at Cambridge, join the Conservative Party, become an MP, £77,000 a year + expenses, subsidized accommodation and the inside track on just about every money making scam known to man and animal. I might even make it to Number 10 become as loathed as Blair or as pitied as Cameron and end up doing speaking tours of the USA for up to $1 million a pop!.
    Of course I could end up less successful like George Osborne and land two jobs that pay £1.2 million a year from two jobs where I would do less hours in one year than I’d do in one month as a doctor.
    My advise to the new education secretary is leave well alone and sort out bringing tuition fees down to zero. You might be able to measure the value of a degree by just measuring how much I may earn over a life time…………….you will never be able to measure the value of a degree to society because when one saves the life of a homeless man or a science genius we don’t place a price on those lives. The danger of this kind of policy is that we may very well start placing a price on the worth of an individual’s life and with that the concomitant consequences that will follow.

    • Banjo

      Don’t you believe in hierarchy ?

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Not one based on Tory assumptions about human nature.

  • Douglas

    So does that mean that degrees will now have a sliding scale value depending on the subject matter and the potential salaries,if so, many degree subjects should be greatly reduced from the current fees to reflect that.I do not believe Students choose subjects based on future earnings potential but how they can bring about change and make a contribution to society.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Always knew we’d agree on something!

  • Cydee

    Student loans should be interest-free. And as for deciding that one subject is worth more/less than another; that is a very divisive .

    • Banjo

      The vast majority of student loans are interest free and quite a lot are repayment free as well.

      What you haven’t paid after 30 years is cleared and you need to earn over £22,000 before you pay anything back . At that amount your repayments wil be interest free , you don’t pay any interest until you earn around £45,000. And to repay all the interest due on student loan you’d need to be in the highest earning bracket , the sort of wage where a bit on interest is of no significance.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close