February 18th, 2018 Cyprus 78 comments

European institutions could exert pressure on Turkey, Sylikiotis says

Neoclis Sylikiotis

European institutions have tools at their disposal to exert pressure on Turkey so that it puts an end to its illegal actions within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Cypriot MEP Neoclis Sylikiotis has told CNA.

In an interview, Sylikiotis expressed the view that the “European Commission and the Council have the tools to exert pressure on Turkey so that it stops all these illegal actions.”

The European Parliament, he said, “has rightly expressed clearly its position on these matters and exerts pressure where it can, but as we know the European Parliament does not have great power or capabilities and this is known.”

Sylikiotis said the agenda of the European Summit due to take place in Varna includes Turkeys’ Customs Union agreement and the visa liberalisation.

According to the MEP “the European Commission is the one who holds the key.”

Referring to the European Parliament’s position, he said that since 2014 when Turkey has, through issuing a navtex, been provocative as regards the Republic of Cyprus’ energy planning, the positions of all political groups as well as the European Parliament’s President have been very clear.

Sylikiotis referred to his work as a Vice President of the European United Left–Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL), noting that he takes part in the Conference of Presidents at the European Parliament which sets the agenda and the priorities of the organisation.

On the annual progress report for Turkey’s accession course, he noted that “in cooperation with Cypriot MEPs and after an initiative on behalf of our political group we will try to have the best possible report as regards the Cyprus problem and Turkey’s obligations relating to Cyprus.”

GUE/NGL is one of the political groups which always supports Cyprus’ positions with no exceptions, he stressed.

Sylikiotis said that he is working on the EU’s social policies. Like other countries Cyprus has serious problems regarding welfare policy, employee – employer relations and workers’ rights.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Repeating the same nonsense ad infinitum only meets with the same answer. Zilch.

  • GSP

    Giving up reading the personal trading of insults below, I return to the first question that came to mind when reading the article.
    The EU can put pressure on Turkey, but why would they?
    I have the impression that most of the EU are just fed up of the ”’Cyprus problem” and see it as just that. A Cyprus problem. One that Cypriot leaders seem happy to prolong indefinitely.

    • ROC

      Lets take a look at your statement shall we?

      “impression that most of the EU are just fed up of the ”’Cyprus problem”
      Is this your own view or can you back it up?

      “One that Greek Cypriot leaders seem happy to prolong indefinitely.”
      Really? we laid down what we would accept and would not at the peace talks , its alway been the Gcs that have forwarded peace talks, Ackinci cannot jump without the permission of Adolf Erdogan
      who we know and the world knows runs the show for the TCs side..

      So Mr GSP I think your under a assumption of your own mind and you brought nothing in your statement that is factual only yourself belief. so hope that answers your post.

      • GSP

        Let’s take a look at your comment shall we?

        I clearly wrote “I have the impression….”
        That tells an educated reader that it is my view.

        “We laid down what we would accept….”
        Fully knowing that what you would accept was totally impossible to deliver, for example, zero Turkish troops from day one.

        GC’s forwarded peace talks?
        Why then did Nik run off part way through to consult Tsipras?

        This is a comment section and is for readers comments.
        You have my comments.
        Enjoy.

        • cyprus observer

          For what it’s worth, I agree with your impression.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Under international law the ROC should have insisted on the complete isolation of the breakaway regime. Instead it has followed a failed policy of appeasement & allowed outside interference such as the EU Green Line Regulation.
    The best course of action now is to do the following:
    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext (Turkish Warships threatening ROC & ban all non TCs from crossing to the North
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC MPs for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to severe all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. The incident in Imia should now wake up Greece that friendship with Turkey can never happen.
    5. Bring 50,000 Greeks soldiers to Cyprus with Air Support.

    • Barry White

      No need, Eleni and Parthenon to lead from the front of the National Guard to clear out the Turkish troops before the 2:30 end of the work day.

      The Terrible Turks won’t stand a chance. Shall we invite the world’s press for next Tuesday, Mr. P?

      • Parthenon Returns

        You underestimate the strength of the Greek Armed Forces & GCNG at your peril. Turkey is currently struggling to clear out a small area of Syria controlled by a few thousand Syrian Kurds!!!

        • Barry White

          Who could ever underestimate the unbeatable National Guard now that it has been increased in numbers and ‘upgraded’?

          Next Tuesday has been booked with the world press to be in Nicosia and watch you and Eleni lead the troops to clear out the Terrible Turks before close of play.

          It should have happened years ago.
          The Greek troops won’t be arriving. It seems that their credit card is maxed out and the Greek petrol stations don’t give credit.

          • ROC

            You really need to stick to your daytime job, your humour is only good for the deaf dumb and blind, suggest direct it to the Fake Turk racist Cypriot on CM

          • Parthenon Returns

            Just waiting for a Coup in the North first. Thats how brave mighty Turkeye was.

            • Barry White

              So you won’t be leading the troops to clear out the Turks next Tuesday??

              There is no hope then?

        • Zakos

          Turkey’s got more students then Greece has soldiers.

          • ROC

            Its a known fact ratio is 5 turk soldiers to everyone one Greek and 6 Turk pilots to everyone one Greek.. they just like a swarm of ants, that what give them power, indivulars you can swash them under your foot.

          • Parthenon Returns

            Yes. Kurdish students. Turks have caught the Western desease & have stopped breeding.

          • ROC

            Really ? shame they have no lecturers to teach them because they all been jailed in the purge by your Mr Adolf Erdogan,

            • Parthenon Returns

              Hahaha…very true!!!!

        • Neroli

          GCNG!!! They’re a complete joke

          • Parthenon Returns

            Defended Cyprus heroically in 1974 despite the Coup & overwhelming enemy superiority. Inflicted huge casualties on the Turks!!!

      • Neroli

        He’s pathetic

    • Neroli

      Youre such a laugh😂😂 you think Greece would risk anything to come to your aid?? Why don’t you mobilise your own troops, your National Guard who are meant to be so ‘highly trained’, your new ‘professional soldiers’ who you have trained at vast expense?? Britain, the US Russia and the UN have all said the same, get a solution sorted.

      • ROC

        You can fart in the wind all day long, no one is going to smell it, but I can bring to you are facts,

        1: Caged in the North for 44 years by your DNA Kin.

        2: Anatolian’s swarmed the North at the demise of the indigenous Tcs

        3: 44 years and still not recognized.

        Now those are facts Mr Neroli, anything else you seem to write is pure speculation and your own thoughts, do you feel better now?

        • Neroli

          More disgusting comments from you I’m embarrassed that you live in UK. I’m English as for the DNA Cypriots DNA is nowhere near that of a Greeks but to the Arabs and Turks, and I pity them that you have DNA that matches theirs

      • Parthenon Returns

        The motto of ELDYK is Το όμαιμόν τε και ομόγλωσσον και ομόθρησκον και ομότροπον
        ( The same blood/ancestry and common language and common religion and common traditions). 1974 was a one off. Today Greece & Cyprus are united in the face of the eternal common enemy!!!

        • cyprus observer

          I’m assuming you are a rejectionist then?!!

  • Kibristan

    what a dreadfully set out report.At best it is just the CV of this MEP and at worst it is incoherent when set against the title.
    So the tiny essence of it seems to be a veiled threat against customs and visa arrangements. Good luck with that idea🙄

    • Parthenon Returns

      Now that Greece has finally realised that Erdogans Turkey is decending into authoritarian rule, Greece will now end its support of Turkeys EU bid. Greece may now add its voice to those that want to scrap the EU/Turkey customs agreement!

      • Fred Yusuf

        EU bid does not need the support of anybody. In order to complete, Turkey has to satisfy the conditions set out when it all started. The reason why they are stalled is becasue Erdogan nno longer wishes to join and has reveresed all the laws that he had passed when he wanted to join. Nobody can stop this process, it totally under the control of Turkey.

        But consider the other side of this coin. If Turkey agrees with everything the EU reqires and enters the EU, you will have 80 million Turks free to roam in Cyprus and do as they wish. Thank your lucky stars that you only have the pontians and not the rest and long may it continue is what you should be thinking.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Until the ROC takes the illegal evil Turkish occupation seriously nobody else will. The EU prefers trade with Turkey over the rule of law when it comes to the ROC.

    What the ROC can do immediately is to take all Turkish Airlines to Court for flying into the illegal airport of Ercan. Everyday they infringe on the sovereignty & territorial integrity of the ROC. The EU will have no choice but to enforce the Courts decision & impound Turkish Airlines jets after the Turks refuse to desist or pay compensation to the ROC.

  • The True Cypriot

    Another pointless rant from another pointless overpaid Eurocrat.

    Turkey will do what it wants and not want a 2 bob banana republic wants.

    The EU?

    Now tell us what they can do legally, financially or in any other way?

    Oh, they can cut ties with Turkey?

    Or they can bin the migrant deal?

    Or they can demand Turkey is thrown out of Nato.

    Go ahead – we TCs will laugh with interest.

    What the Greeks need to understand is they are small players – the Greeks have an over-inflated view of their international standing, The UNSC/EU/NATO get that Turkey is a player that they need to work with, even if they despise Erdog.

    Moreover, those same powers work together, even if some within those groups hate each other.

    Its called diplomacy.

    The EU has no influence over Cyprus as it can only support the Greek side – that is why we TCs treat the EU with the contempt it deserves.

    • ROC

      The way you describe your despised country I think you should move their you admitted your no Cypriot, two things are very edvident

      1: Your Adolf Erdogan is dying to get into the EU
      2: All this crap that the despised Turkey does prolongs the pain and suffering the TCs are enduring under the Turk regime and their fight for their survival, history,culture just gets worse.

      You Anatolians are despicable on how you treating the Indigenous TCs

      • The True Cypriot

        As I said, back to your banjo, you racist idiot.

        • Neroli

          Best to not converse with this idiot

          • ROC

            The you should confront me on facts, or is you cannot, befriend your racist mate Mr Fake Cypriot he has been exposed as the real racist.

            • Neroli

              There is only one racist on here and it’s you, you should be ashamed to call yourself a Cypriot – if you are that is

  • ROC

    Some idiots on CM, are so far up their own, The EU is very powerful and can exerting pressure on Mr Adolf Erdogans regime the question is are they willing to help Cyprus,

    Anything that the despised country Turkey does to ROC only prolongs the plight of the TC’s who I am sure have had enough of being trapped in the cage provided by the Mr Erdogan

    • Joe Smith

      Precisely

      • The True Cypriot

        That racist idiot does not speak for us.

        Much as most of us dislike Erdog, we certainly do not like or trust the EU, let alone the Greeks and Greek Cypriots.

        • Joe Smith

          That’s your opinion, and I don’t care at all for your opinion. You accuse him of being racist, but your comment is full of racism!

          • ROC

            Joe, The Fake Cypriot has admitted he not Cypriot, he proclaims the title because I heard he lost his money in the haircut and now hates Greeks and Gcs, ask him to open his locked comments and your see a pattern in his rants,

            Take him with a pitch of salt, his bark is louder than his IQ

            • The True Cypriot

              You lying racist.

              It is only you who spins lies and if Joe is willing to believe a racist zombie like you, then he is no better than you and the other Greek racists here.

              Keep trying though.

              • Joe Smith

                Coming from the biggest racist

                • The True Cypriot

                  ROC’s twisted sister speaks

                  • Joe Smith

                    Coming from the Turk racist with no intellect!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      Only responding to your comments “joe”

                    • Joe Smith

                      Read your racist comments

                    • The True Cypriot

                      All i do is confront the Greek racists here, who you support.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Coming from the Turk grey wolf

            • Joe Smith

              Most of them have the lowest intellect you will ever see in a human being! No substance!

              • ROC

                what make this vile person worse, is how he banters the word ” Racist” around, its how he tries to win arguments, A very vile person indeed masquerading the ” true Cypriot title” when he admitted he is not.

                How low can one get.

                • Joe Smith

                  Best thing is to ignore this Turk racist, with such low intelligence! We must feel sorry for these unfortunates

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Speaks yet another – it took you 4 posts to reveal where you stand,

                    • Joe Smith

                      I have nothing to say to a Turk racist

              • The True Cypriot

                Another Elam fanatic squirms out of the sewer.

                • Joe Smith

                  Never mind Turk grey wolf fanatic. Get that chip off your shoulder and get a brain

          • The True Cypriot

            Wrong – I confront Greek racists here.

            Shall I name them for you? – you can then tell us whether you agree with them or not.

            • ROC

              Thier is only one racist here, the coward that holds onto mums apron,you are a disgraceful person, bantering the word Racist about , Look deep into yourself and your see the racist is within you.

              I dare you to open up your comments, so I and people can nitpick and show you who is the racist, ARE YOU WILLING TO OPEN YOUR COMMENTS UP?

              I doubt very much you will,

              • The True Cypriot

                Read you own posts you racist zombie.

                • ROC

                  Open you comments or zipped it, child

            • Joe Smith

              Get real! You’re seriously deluded, you have low intellect, and your comments are the most racist on here!

              • The True Cypriot

                Confronting racism is not racist.

                • Joe Smith

                  Your comments are certainly racist. Problem is you see racism in others, but when you spout racism it’s ok! Double standards or what

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Really?? – I will discuss any aspect of Cyprus with anyone

                    Your opening comment here was to agree with an avowed racist who spends his time here posting the same comments.

                    If you want a discussion about Cyprus, by all means start and make your point.

                    If all you want is to back up a card carrying Greek idiot, by all means do so. but expect that I and others will challenge you.

                    ROC? – his only line is that Turks are all barbarians and that if any of us TCs confront him, we are by default “anatolians”. Furthermore, like many racist Greeks here he spins a pretence that he “cares” for TCs.

                    Read this slowly and digest.

                    • Joe Smith

                      I dont discuss with Turk racists with low intellect!

                    • The True Cypriot

                      What is your intellect?

                      Elucidate.

                      Another clown.

                    • Joe Smith

                      Whatever my intellect is, won’t be hard to beat your low IQ

                    • The True Cypriot

                      You have zero intellect – you are probably ROC.

                      But keep to going – it will take a lot more than ROC and a clown like you to keep me quiet

                    • Joe Smith

                      Coming from the grey wolf with no intellect!

                • ROC

                  Your the Racist,, have you opened your comments for all ?

    • The True Cypriot

      Read below you moron – answers your non points.

      You Greeks have no influence – get used to that reality.

      Now go back to the banjo.

      • ROC

        Stick around you Fake Cypriot, what I see is 44 years of Indigenous TCs being caged by a barbaric backward country who know nothing. its like a mad-dog in runs in the blood of the Anatolian,

        Turkland is a cesspool of a Country, the UN ,EU,USA and many other Countries know it,

        Get used to it Fake Cypriot

        • The True Cypriot

          That word again…..did you get a little star on your lapel for spelling it right?

          As for the TRNC, nothing fake about it all all, you racist zombie.

          • ROC

            The TRNC as we all know is not recognized, I know how sad you must feel about it, but do you sleep at night knowing that you have caged the indigenous TCs for 44 years

            Funny how the same DNA race can wipe the other out, but then we seen that with the Turks 2 genocides. Still think your civilized?

            • The True Cypriot

              Come and visit and see for yourself.

              Recognition?

              We have lived with that for 44 years and will do so for another 144 years

              And your final line signifies your true intent and racism.

              A typical hellenic racist zealot – keep it going as ELAM will love you, along with Golden Dawn

              • ROC

                The conclusion is your a young kid. says no more

  • HighTide

    Mr Sclerotis is wrong. There is nothing the EU will do to further alienate Turkey.

    • Paralimni

      Seems he has never read Sun Tzu

  • Robert Taaffe

    Stop daydreaming

