Third suspect remanded after Kofinou fracas

February 18th, 2018 Cyprus 13 comments

The Larnaca District Court today on Sunday issued a five-day detention order against a 25-year-old from Eritrea into alleged cases of conspiracy to commit a felony and malicious damage at the Kofinou reception centre for asylum seekers on Friday night.

Two other Eritreans, aged 24 and 25, were remanded for six days on Saturday in connection with the ruckus which saw fires set and property damaged during a protest by around 25 Eritrean men unhappy with their situation in Cyprus.

A fourth suspect is also being sought. Two were arrested at the centre but two others evaded police and ran off. The third suspect was later caught and arrested and appeared in court on Sunday.

According to CNA, a total of 26 people, 21 men, 4 women and one child, all from Eritrea, were transferred Saturday night by bus from the reception centre to a hotel in Nicosia.

Police officers from the local station were called to the centre on Friday night after the protest began but instead of calming down the situation escalated with protesters placing desks, chairs, and large plastic rubbish bins in the centre’s main road and setting them alight.

The fire service was called to the scene but at their sight, the protesters started hurling stones and other objects at the police and the fire fighters.

Meanwhile, they caused damage to the prefabricated buildings used as dormitories and offices.

More officers arrived at the centre along with negotiators who tried to communicate with the rioters only to be met by stones.

The authorities responded by dispatching riot units and at 1.40am on Saturday they entered the centre and secured the area.

A preliminary inspection of the site revealed extensive damage running to thousands of euros.

  • Adele is back x

    Please CM sort out your issues … I’ve had to identify my details four times since yesterday…..And yes it’s pissing me of.

  • SuzieQ

    Putting them in a hotel might encourage others to riot, thereby improving their surroundings?

  • Neroli

    I keep reading different articles and some say they DID come from Italy, and why weren’t they given the money they are entitled to? I do feel for anyone who have to spend years in these centres if they are not adequate in hot water heating and sewerage. Maybe CM can investigate the true story

    • almostbroke

      C M ‘investigate ‘ from their desks via ‘second hand ‘ information particularly from police sources !

      • Adele is back x

        Oh bugger tried to say the same but alas denied… sometimes the truth hurts….

    • Looser

      They came from Italy due to EU relocating program (every EU country has to take a certain number of refugees, according probably to the country size, population, economy etc), and from what i’ve read yesterday they refused to work.

      • Neroli

        Haven’t read anything on here about their refusal to work. Only that they didn’t get their monthly stipend

  • jobanana

    Deport the lot of economic refugees and lose Kofinou!

  • almostbroke

    Not bus tickets , plane tickets !!!!!

    • Adele is back x

      To somewhere long away as possible please.

      • almostbroke

        Where they came from !

        • Adele is back x

          Even better.

  • CM follower

    If that is what really happened I say chuck them out

