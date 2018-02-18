Troodos roads open but slippery

Police announced on Sunday that all roads leading to Troodos were open but slippery.

They said that on the Platres – Trooditissas – Prodromos road there wasarocslide, while on the Phnios – Ayios Dimitrios road there was a large rock that would be moved within the day.

Police called on drivers to be particularly careful, to drive at low speeds, to maintain safe distances from the vehicle in front and to keep their lights on.

See updates at www.cypruspolicenews.com and the social media page of the police.