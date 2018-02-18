Troodos roads open but slippery

February 18th, 2018

Police announced on Sunday that all roads leading to Troodos were open but slippery.

They said that on the Platres – Trooditissas – Prodromos road there wasarocslide, while on the Phnios – Ayios Dimitrios road there was a large rock that would be moved within the day.

Police called on drivers to be particularly careful, to drive at low speeds, to maintain safe distances from the vehicle in front and to keep their lights on.
  • Colin Evans

    What is the point in asking Cypriot drivers to be careful and drive at low speeds?

