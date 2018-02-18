Our View: Cyprus now paying for Crans-Montana failure   

February 18th, 2018 Opinion, Our View 140 comments

Crans Montana

EVER since Turkey’s warships ordered the Saipem 12000 drillship to stay put, 10 days ago, the Cyprus government has been saying it was working through diplomatic channels to resolve the standoff. It had to say something even if it was fully aware that its diplomatic efforts would lead nowhere and were unlikely to resolve anything.

The most the government could hope for, working through diplomatic channels, was to secure some form of public censure of Turkey’s actions by other countries, which would give it a small moral victory for domestic purposes, of zero value in practical terms. Turkey would not budge, the drillship would remain immobilised, 50km from its drilling target, and for all we know Ankara could issue a new Navtex when the current one expires on February 22.

Apart from the European Commission, which said “Turkey needs to commit unequivocally to good neighbourly relations and avoid any kind of friction, threat or action directed against a member state,” no other country took a clear stand on the dispute. Not even a ‘friendly country’ like the Russian Federation that always takes a principled stand on the Cyprus problem, could issue a mild rebuke of Turkey, the foreign ministry’s spokeswoman calling on “the countries concerned to search for exclusively peaceful means of resolving their differences.”

The government would have been even more disappointed with the response to a question about the situation by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said it was not the job of the UN Secretariat “to take a position on the rights of member-states under general international law.” A solution to the Cyprus problem “constitutes the best chance of resolving this issue once and for all and unlocking collaborative and mutually beneficial solutions.” This was the position of all foreign governments – US, Britain, Russia – asked for their views on Turkey’s actions. Solve the Cyprus problem was the universal advice.

Interestingly, this was also the line taken by Turkey’s foreign ministry. In a press release it issued last Sunday, it said “the sole responsibility for any situation that could arise as a consequence falls on the Greek Cypriot side, which, instead of expending efforts towards a just and lasting comprehensive settlement in Cyprus, persists in acting as though it were the sole owner of the island and in continuing its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities.”

Difficult as this may be for our side to accept, the international community and the UN are in agreement with Turkey and have little time for our protests on principle. Turkey may be engaging in gunboat diplomacy, she may be in breach of the international law of the sea and violating the Cyprus Republic’s sovereign rights, but Ankara appears to have persuaded the international community that these actions were inevitable, in view of President Anastasiades’ unwillingness to reach a deal in Crans-Montana. Nobody outside Cyprus and Greece seems to have accepted Anastasiades’ assertions that the collapse of the peace process in Switzerland was 100 per cent the fault of Turkish intransigence.

Cyprus is now paying for Anastasiades’ simplistic thinking that he could walk away from the talks and proceed with energy plans, excluding the Turkish Cypriots, while Turkey did nothing. Was he so naïve to believe he could get ways with this, after what had gone on before? To put things in context, there was an informal arrangement brokered by the US that Cyprus would be left to proceed with its energy plans on the understanding there would be a Cyprus settlement and the management of hydrocarbon resources would be the responsibility of the federal government. The idea in the West was that a pipeline would take the gas to Turkey, which suited the oil companies as they would have a ready market. This was why Turkey voiced no objections to the third licensing round and created no problems before the collapse of the talks.

Believing that the Turks would do nothing once drilling commenced or, if they acted, the big oil companies would stand up to them was another gross miscalculation. This naivety was exposed in the last week, when Italy’s government expressed concern about the situation involving ENI’s drillship but showed no sign it was prepared to jeopardise relations with Turkey about the matter. Perhaps Anastasiades would have now learned that the responsibility for the safety and security of a drilling company belongs exclusively to the contracting country, which in ENI’s case is Cyprus. He may also have finally realised that Cyprus is in no position to carry out its energy plans with the Cyprus problem unsolved.

After the events of the last 10 days, which other oil company would be prepared to risk tens of millions of dollars bringing a drilling platform to the Cypriot EEZ?

  • Adele is back x

    Can’t even be bothered reading this load of shite.

  • antonis/ac

    “Turkey constantly talks about give and take, but she constantly wants to take without giving. She will give a small piece of the conquered territories and will take the State. And she considers this a great concession. She will never forgo the guarantees.” (Sener Levent.)

    “It is a fact that Akinci had specific demands from the Greek Cypriot side in the negotiations [at Crans-Montana], for him the rotating Presidency and the effective participation of the Turkish Cypriots were very important and we have seen that President Anastasiades made moves to meet these requirements, but we still ended up [without a solution] because Turkey put forth (raised) other demands.” (Niyazi Kizilyurek.)

  • Muffin the Mule

    Parthenon Returns just simply has to be a bot.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Final paragraph encapsulates the current predicament. The answer is no. No-one will drill.

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      You are very wrong if you think that.

  • Anon

    “…Cyprus is now paying for Anastasiades’ simplistic thinking that he could walk away from the talks and proceed with energy plans, excluding the Turkish Cypriots, while Turkey did nothing. Was he so naïve to believe he could get ways with this, after what had gone on before?…”

    Yes…Naive and Stupid .
    What a Clown.

    • Neroli

      He isn’t a clown unfortunately he wasn’t replaced at the elections and we have to keep him, I would prefer Akinci do you want to swap?

      • Anon

        Akinci is a good leader with integrity and manners.
        Most importantly, he is honest .
        Unlike Banastastiades .
        Who in my opinion is a Clown .
        His job is to entertain those who pay him .

        • Parthenon Returns

          Akinci has it easy. All he has to do is do what Erdogan tells him.

          • Anon

            It is caretaker Anastastiades who is the puppet .

            • Parthenon Returns

              The only person who said nothing at C-M in Switzerland was Akinci. And you know it.

              • Anon

                Apart from submitting a territorial exchange map and ready to shake hands on a historic deal ?
                So you were there ?
                Or you just read all the ” Greek ” version of events afterwards ?

                • Parthenon Returns

                  Indeed. Greeks always tell the truth. Don’t you know that??? LOL

              • HighTide

                What a stupid statement. Neither you nor anyone else was witness to the negotiations in private by both parties and the UN.

          • HighTide

            No clue with you (and it rhymes)

        • Neroli

          Sorry my comment was meant to read ‘He is a clown’ – predictive text or something! I’ve edited it!

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        Why go through the hassle of swapping, just pick up your rucksack, and move there, too easy. Bye.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    The basic problem of the GC side is that it thinks, in law and diplomacy, it is identical with the 1960 ROC…which includes TC side as Co-owners of the island. The UN and the international community know better, ….a few EU politicians who practice double-speak, excepted. TCs and Turkey have rights vested in the 1960 Constitution and Treaties. Ostrich-like denialists this fact has always been the fundamental error of the All-GC regime in the South.

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      Co-inhabitants, an ilegal entity cannot own anything.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Who is the illegal entity?
        Makarios and his men, by force, created the All-GC regime posing as ROC60. Is that what you mean?

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          The people who have beenj living here for over 14,000 years, not the ones that were dumped here by the Ottomans.

          • Ozay Mehmet

            Your knowledge of history is as flawed as your attempt to divert and confuse.
            For your information….Your Church begged Ottomans to come and liberate Cyprus from Venetian oppression & Angaria….which they did. The Ottoman flag at the conquest of Nicosia in 1570 was hoisted by a GC, celebrating Elefteria, Elefteria….when the hated Latins were defeated.

          • HighTide

            The people of 14.000 years ago and later are all dust now, just like your illusions.

  • Parthenon Returns

    In the latest case, a lawmaker in the formerly communist eastern heartland of the party, Andre Poggenburg, Wednesday attacked the Turkish group for its criticism of German plans for a new “homeland” ministry.

    He said Germany needed no advice on its culture and history from Turks who he said bore responsibility “for their own genocide”, the 1915 killings of Armenians in the World War I-era.

    “Are they crazy?” he told several hundred mostly-male AfD supporters in Nentmannsdorf, a village near Dresden.

    “These camel drivers should go back to where they belong, far beyond the Bosporus, to their mud huts and multiple wives.”

    • HighTide

      Very relevant to the article. Just plastering the space here.

      • Parthenon Returns

        How many camels do you own??? LOL

        • HighTide

          You have not yet sold any of yours.

          • Parthenon Returns

            Not yet. Looking for a Turkish buyer. Interested? LOL

            • HighTide

              We only buy virgin animals.

              • Parthenon Returns

                How do you test it that its still a virgin??? Dont bother replying.

                • HighTide

                  We know yours ain’t.

              • Dogmeat

                Haha! He can’t even win the “banter”

                • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                  He can, but will get banned.

                  • Dogmeat

                    True he’s hardly a “Shining Wit”

                  • HighTide

                    Memories for you.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Under international law the ROC should have insisted on the complete isolation of the breakaway regime. Instead it has followed a failed policy of appeasement & allowed outside interference such as the EU Green Line Regulation.
    The best course of action now is to do the following:
    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext (Turkish Warships threatening ROC commercial activities) & ban all non TCs from crossing to the North
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC MPs for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to severe all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. The incident in Imia should now wake up Greece that friendship with Turkey can never happen.
    5. Bring 50,000 Greeks soldiers to Cyprus with Air & Naval support.

    • HighTide

      You must have a terrible hangover.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Childish response as per usual.

        • HighTide

          Your list of nonsense defies any description.

          • Parthenon Returns

            All 5 points are valid & would have been put in place by any other European state.

            • HighTide

              Would have? Hasn’t ! Europe is not as deluded as many on your little half island, you included.

              • Parthenon Returns

                So if Turkey were invaded by Iran one day, Turkey would be ok with it & “allow” Iranian civilian planes to land with impunity in an occupied airport???

                • HighTide

                  Don’t daydream. Come up with realism.

                  • Parthenon Returns

                    I give up with you.

                    • HighTide

                      That’s a good decision. I hope you stick to it, but it’s doubtful.

                    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                      You are like the pseudo state, a pseudo.

                    • HighTide

                      Better than a psycho like you.

              • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                We are members of the EU, we are 28 member states with a population of 510 million,not half an island as you state, please don’t forget this fact.

                • HighTide

                  The other 27 are just waiting for you to repay your debts to them.

                  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                    Which debts?

                    • HighTide

                      No answer on such silly questions. Check with your treasury.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        You still asleep?

        • HighTide

          While reading your rubbish, yes.

    • Neroli

      You keep repeating the same thing!! The 50,000 Greek soldiers ain’t gonna happen either!! Keep dreaming

      • Parthenon Returns

        Yes it will. Clash at Imia has changed the game for Greece. The days of appeasement are over.

        • HighTide

          LOL!

          • Parthenon Returns

            “Laugh it up fuzzball!!”

            Turks only fear one thing…..Greek Soldiers

            • HighTide

              As in 1974 or in Anatolia when they got a good hiding by Atatürk?

              • Parthenon Returns

                Balkan Wars & invasion of Anatolia 1919-1922.

                Nothing to be proud of that a small country’s army nearly defeated the Ottoman Empire & was only a few miles from Ankara. That was your nightmare.

                • HighTide

                  You must be reading the MIckey Mouse version of events. The Greek army got wiped out on their silly attempt and left running back home, leaving thousands of their dead bodies behind.

                • Frustrated

                  The Ottoman Empire, as you put it, was defeated in 1918. Greece fancied its chances by invading Turkey in 1919 and its 200,000 strong army was defeated at the Sakarya river in 1921 by Kemal’s forces and hightailed it back to Smyrna. The Greek navy took off the remnants of its army but left the Greek civilians to their fate.

                  Not exactly a ‘proud’ episode in modern Greek history.

        • Neroli

          Sorry, you’re so wrong if Greece DOES decide ever to do anything, it will be for themselves not for Cyprus

          • Parthenon Returns

            You are so wrong. Wait & see.

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            Greece is a Guarantor of Cyprus, like the UK.

            • Neroli

              So what? Turkey is as well!! And like greece you think UK will start anything??

              • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                UK won’t as it’s resposible for the CyProb.
                Still not a single word from the BBC about this problem. Boris must have ordered them to keep quiet.

            • HighTide

              And the perpetrator of the 1974 coup. What a guarantor!

    • Sam

      This is a Copy & Paste;

      I remember this same statement 6mths ago.

      What a useless Moron;

      • Parthenon Returns

        Reply to the points imbecile, thats only if you have the intelligence to do so.

  • mongasz

    when the us decides to drill we will see…. it is only because the ruskies do not want competition in the EU market that the sultanate was allowed to act this way.
    But alliances between ruskies and sultanate – imperialists with islamofascists do not last long

  • Neroli

    The US, Britain, Russia and the UN are correct

  • Ourania

    “He may also have finally realised that Cyprus is in no position to carry out its energy plans with the Cyprus problem unsolved” – the only way it is going to be ‘solved’ with current situation is in Turkey’s favor; so the whole of Cyprus becoming a Turkish protectorate. And what say would we the Cypriots have in energy planning (or any planning) if this happens? None! unless ofcourse we agree with everything Turkey wants. So things will get worse and not better for Cypriots – I say if we cannot defend the NG plans to just stop. At least we’ll still have (half) a country

    • HighTide

      The failed BBF attempt in Crans Montana did not specify Cyprus as ‘Turkish protectorate’. Neither did the Annan Plan. You better familiarize yourself with the conditions of a BBF.

      • Ourania

        Thank God they didn’t specify it!Because that’s what matters with Turkey. being accurate. You must familiarize yourself with reality.

        • HighTide

          The reality is that you have neither read the Annan plan, nor the outline of the Crans Montana talks with similar contents. You are just peddling generalities without any substance.

          • Ourania

            The reality is that Cyprus is not paying for Crans Montana. It’s paying for its prime geostrategic location-you can call it what you want-Turkish cypriot rights,Greek-Coup,1960 constitution, Crans Montana,Annan plan bla bla bla…list is endless- the essence has always been one, just look at the history. And by the way you have no idea who I am and what I know or have read so get off your high horse!

            • Paralimni

              I said it before and I will say it again either we become good friends with Turkey or become a state of the USA then Turkey can go fiddle or just stay the way we are. No one is going to bully Turkey from where I’m standing and ER-DOG-AN is in no mood to be nice at the moment. Unless off course the actions they have taken lately in turn into a full blown conflict which may take it’s toll on the Turkish public if more young men keep coming back in body bags he may become unpopular and the situation in Turkey may change, but I don’t think so.

              • Ourania

                how do you mean become friends with Turkey? can you explain?

            • HighTide

              What you know is indeed a secret. What you don’t know is evident by your comments. Cyprus had geostrategic importance one hundred years ago. This has been replaced by aircraft carriers and sophisticated military equipment. Even the British bases are today mere listening posts. Since you did not read the Annan plan, you are ignorant of the fact that the Turkish army would have left by now, were it not for your OXI, leaving a few hundred soldiers in place, more of them Greek Cypriot

              • Ourania

                It is evident from your comments that you ignore the importance of geopolitics.It is also evident you are not here to discuss but to impose your views on your rendition of the Annan Plan which is quite a distorted view in my opinion. Me on the other hand, I think I have wasted enough time here!

                • HighTide

                  You have indeed wasted our time. Geopolitics is very important, – also to this part of the world. That’s why Turkey plays a major role and Cyprus does not.

                  • Ourania

                    Yeap, definitely not a pretentious, self-righteous, know-it-all. Bravo!

                    • HighTide

                      More time wasting!

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            Annan plan is dead and buried, wake up.

            • HighTide

              Correct. That’s why you will never get a better deal again.

  • eren3_eren

    Telling it how it is don’t cut with GC. My question is how long can G Cypriot hide behind empty politics.

    Enjoyed this article.

  • Evergreen

    A beautiful editorial with pragmatic contents.

  • Dynosavros

    Game is much bigger than Cyprus problem. Game has not ended yet. Turkey can not claim victory yet neither Cyprus mail.

    • HighTide

      Please enlighten us about the ‘bigger problem’. What is it?

      • Dynosavros

        Its name is natural resourses and control of Eastern Meditteranean. Its name is the Greek and ROC EEZ touching each other and unic operational status of all gaz of the ara including this of Israel and Egypt. Turkey trying to play a role in this system and Cyprus problem is just a tool on this aim. By 23 of this month either Turkey will take its navy out of the way or its European relations will be ended the same morning.

        • HighTide

          The only correct point is the issue of natural resources that must be shared between Turkish and Greek Cypriots. Greece does not come into the picture, neither do Israel and Egypt. Both handle their own exploration quite successfully, albeit with an unresolved transport situation. I am not sure what you mean by Turkey’s ‘European relations’. If you think any EU member will forego doing business with Turkey in favour of a small irrelevant half island you are rather naive.

          • Georgios Milopoulos

            This will be a demand by 2 EU members on 23rd am and 5 more will support it .Your position that Turkey has the right to protect T/cs but Greece is not in the picture is the main mistake of Turkish policy in Cyprus

            • HighTide

              Greece plays no role here and is probably happy to be out of Turkey’s hair. What a couple of EU members demand from a non member is irrelevant.

              • Dynosavros

                European relations with Turkey irrelevant of a VETO of 2 EU members !!!Continue this way and finally you will be ended with the price of Greece controlling the area before you wake up.

                • HighTide

                  What Veto? You are utterly confused.

                  • turkishcypriot

                    I think the church overdid the poison brainwashing with this guy. That’s why he is very confused.

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            You cannot share resources with a non entity, wake up, the”TRNC” is an ilegal state and recognised by no law abiding country.

            • HighTide

              You have read the facts here many times, but it seems they won’t go into your blockhead. Once more, and read slowly or ask your neighbor to explain it to you:
              Cyprus belongs to Turkish and Greek Cypriots.

              • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                In your dreams. Wake thef up.

        • Caulkhead

          I can’t help feeling that with advances in battery technology and harnessing renewables, all this postering over who owns what hydrocarbons will seem unbelievable to the next generation.

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            It’s the priciple that matters, nothing else.

            • HighTide

              The principles you have don’t work, try ours.

              • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                Pseudo principles? No thanks.

                • HighTide

                  That’s why yours don’t work.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        People like you for starters, you can’t keep awake, and you live in a dreamworld, wake up and smell the coffee!!

        • HighTide

          No substance to your comment. Use the few brains that may be available to you, maybe you can post something that makes sense.

          • Parthenon Returns

            Well you ignore questions/points as well!!! Maybe your brain cells are lacking???

            • HighTide

              Yours are clearly left at ‘lost and (not) found”.

  • Peter G

    What a foolish, defeatist editorial this is. Turkey’s motivation for allowing the Turkish Cypriots to seek reunification under a federal structure with their Greek Cypriot compatriots may, indeed, have been the desire to acquire Cyprus’ maritime resources, and Cyprus may, indeed, provide access to those resources come settlement, because, there is no escaping geography, Turkey and Egypt are the only logical markets for Eastern Mediterranean gas on the basis of current knowledge.

    A pipeline from the Levantine Basin to Europe through Turkey may, indeed, have been an American aspiration (I suppose that’s what you mean by “[t]he idea in the West”), part of America’s quest to disrupt Russia’s trade with Europe. Things change, though. Too bad for Turkey that the deposits thus far have proved insufficient for commercial exploitation, and a change in administration in America has led to an explosion of fracking in the US and an overabundance of American gas that America wants to sell to Europe, and the Levantine and Turkey’s pipelines be damned.

    To blame these changes on Anastasiades, regardless of his failures, is preposterous. The failure to produce a comprehensive solution at Crans-Montana was caused by the same factors that caused the failure to produce an acceptable solution at Bürgenstock: Turkey’s greed and overreaching. That miserable Alvaro de Soto turned Annan IV into a Christmas tree for Turkey (Oops! I’m told they are Muslim, so I guess that should be “a box of sweets at Şeker Bayram”) making the plan unacceptable to the Greeks; and in Cras-Montana Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was making equally unacceptable deemands upon the Greeks.

    You are right in one regard, though: The internal aspects of the Cyprus problem are more or less solved. No Cyprus solution can be achieved, however, without taking into considerations Turkey’s demands.

    • HighTide

      The only correct statement is the last sentence.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        Wakey wakey, you’re nodding off!!

  • Frustrated

    Until and unless the Greek Cypriot political establishment embrace realpolitik, they and those they represent will remain on a hiding to nothing. As for the Russian Federation’s alleged ‘principled stands’ and ‘friendship’ in favour of the Republic, this is nothing more than wishful thinking. Countries have common interests and being friends has absolutely nothing to do with it.

    Anastasiades’ “no troops” demand at Crans Montana in July last year has boxed himself into a geopolitical corner and was doubtless engineered to show to his compatriots what a macho man he was before the presidential election. He’ll now have to soften his stance, backtrack and start to seriously negotiate with the north/Turkey. No deal means no gas – notwithstanding that its extraction might not even be viable.

    If minnows like Cyprus insist on tweaking the tails of big boys, they’ll always get whacked for their pains, however ‘just’ they believe their cause to be. They have to learn to be cute and pragmatic: a lesson the GCs have failed to understand let alone conduct in their dealings with other nations.

    • Veritas

      As always, your comments are well-reasoned as well as pointing at the shortfalls of our politicians.
      But as you’ll soon see on this forum, there are by far too many commentators that can’t lift their eyes over the Cyprus horizon, away from the only accepted view on the Cyprob.

    • Evergreen

      Your second paragraph contains the crux of the whole problem which will persist now.
      However , because of the reasons known to them only, many here ignore this pivitol reality.

    • almostbroke

      It’s like a tribe of ‘pigmies ‘taking on the ‘Watusi ‘ !!!

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      There are 300,000 TC’s in the UK, how about the UK government invite 60,000 Turkish troops to look after them, and how about, as they are co-owners, give them equal powers in Government, and an equal share in the UK’s resources?

      • Frustrated

        Making comparisons and concocting would-be scenarios are for the fairies. It’s a tough world and if small nations box above their weight and fail to take into consideration the local conditions, they’ll be dealt with. And brutally.

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          If I was a Brit I wouldn’t want Cyprus to set a precedent, if it succumbed to Turkey’s demands, like what you want it to do. Nor would Germany or any other country with large communities of ethnic Turks.

          • Frustrated

            I don’t want Cyprus to “succumb” to anyone and it’s not “what I want it to do”. I’m merely setting out the realities that exist on the ground. A distinct difference. There’s nothing more I can add If you fail to recognize that fact.

            • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

              Go and read your post.

              • Frustrated

                It’s YOU who needs to read it.

  • geecee

    So, the solution is to give in to the demands of the aggressor who is illegally occupying part of the country so that they allow the legit government to exploit their natural resources? Do you not see the absurdity of this?

    • HighTide

      It’s absurd indeed for South Cyprus to claim sole right to any possible future wealth when Turkish Cypriots are co-owners.

      • geecee

        All cypriot citizens of the republic are co-owners, regardless of their ancestors’ origins. I never claimed it only belongs to only a subset of the population.

        • HighTide

          Your government does not think so. It makes it dependent of a settlement on its own terms. In the absence of such a deal it has to live with the consequences.

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          Please use the term “co-inhabitants”,see my post above/below for the reason why.

          • HighTide

            Your term is not wrong, it just complements the more important description: co-owners.

      • Jon Snow

        When TCs share the lands in the north, GCs will share the resources of the south

        • HighTide

          Everyone is entitled to dream.

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            Wake up, you are talking in your sleep.

            • HighTide

              Everyone knows the reality of partition, sleeping or awake. You must be in a coma.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        Co-Owners, don’t you mean CO-INHABITANTS?
        An illegal population that has been brought into occupied land by an Occupying force, cannot be co-owners.
        Becareful at what you say, Turkey in the eyes of the Law, are War Criminals.

        • HighTide

          You are not with it. Read the original constitution that was violated by your Head Frock. However, the sharing of the island is still valid and supported by the UN.

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            The UN, lol, how about Turkey accepting and acting upon their (UN’s) resolutions?

    • Evergreen

      Read the second para of Frustrated’s view above.

    • cyprus observer

      No, the way forward is compromise by both sides and a phased approach of major changes such as guarantees and troops. Impossible for major changes on « day 1 ».

  • antonis/ac

    The US Exxon is sending its drilling ships, “despite the ongoing dispute”; curious to see what is going to happen.

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      Clickbait.

    • Veritas

      To hide your head in the sand, instead of facing the bitter truth will not give us any favours.

    • HighTide

      You and your friends love to quote ‘the rest of the world’. Where is it now?

