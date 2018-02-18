Who’s afraid of a little bicommunality?

February 18th, 2018 Cyprus, featured, FRONT PAGE 89 comments

Who’s afraid of a little bicommunality?

Home for Cooperation

By Agnieszka Rakoczy

RECENT media reports that the government may have been intentionally blocking promised international financial grants to two Nicosia-based NGOs dedicated to promoting and strengthening relations between Greek and Turkish Cypriots are justified, according to Sunday Mail sources.

Three EFTA (European Free Trade Association) countries, staunch supporters over the years of practical measures to enhance intercommunal dialogue, have faced bureaucratic roadblocks and obfuscation for almost a year preventing them from fulfilling funding commitments vital to the sustainability of the activities of the NGOs in question. Some would-be beneficiaries suspect the roadblocks may even be politically motivated.

Reports that there are issues with the EEA/Norway grants have been confirmed to the Sunday Mail by both the Association for Historical Dialogue and Research (AHDR) and its offshoot the Home 4 Cooperation (H4C), as well as by the Centre for Visual Arts Research (CVAR). All are Nicosia based and active proponents of bicommunal activities.

“We have heard there are some difficulties and the negotiations about the grants have not been finalised yet,” Kyriakos Pachoulides, the AHDR co-director and H4C board member told the Sunday Mail.

“But the government of Cyprus hasn’t contacted us so we don’t know any details.”

CVAR

CVAR founder and director Rita Severis puts it more bluntly: “They [government] say ‘you are not sustainable and you will never be sustainable so we would rather give money to other projects that will produce money’…

“Sustainable! We are a museum! There is no museum in the world nowadays that is sustainable. Effectively, this means they want us to shut down. I told this to them directly but haven’t received any reaction…”

Both AHDR/H4C and CVAR are leaders in their respective fields and in the forefront of fostering bicommunal relations on the island.

Established in 2003, the AHDR focuses on providing educators, historians and researchers from both sides of the divide opportunities to become better equipped to handle the complexities of Cypriot history teaching. Its brainchild H4C is a community centre, located in the Ledra Palace buffer zone, mid-way between the crossing checkpoints. It hosts an extensive variety of cultural, artistic and educational programmes which have proven to be popular on both sides of the divide.

“Since we opened we have reached a lot of people,” Evren Inancoglu, a member of the AHDR/H4C boards told the Sunday Mail.

“I think our H4C Thursday night concerts, our regular old Nicosia walking tours and a variety of cultural and language courses have made a real difference. Thanks to them, many people not only crossed to the other side but also became friends… Our aim is not to preach to the ones who are already converted but to reach those who don’t know the other… this is what we are focusing on…”

CVAR, established in 2014, in Ermou Street in the heart of the walled city, hosts the Costas & Rita Severis collection. This unique archive consists of more than 1,500 works of art by foreign artists who visited and travelled around Cyprus between the 18th and 20th centuries. The museum features Cypriot memorabilia and costumes along with a vast library of books on the history, art and culture of Cyprus. The centre organises all kinds of activities promoting bicommunal understanding including museum tours for schools.

“We are the only bicommunal museum on the island,” Severis says proudly. “All our art works are labelled not only in Greek but in Turkish. Our board is not only bicommunal — it is multicommunal. We have close cooperation with Turkish Cypriot NGOS…”

 

Rita Severis

Severis points out how in less than three years CVAR organised more than 150 events reaching over 45,000 people. “The collection has had almost 7,000 visitors and we have run museum tours for about 6,000 kids,” she said.

 

Both AHDR/H4C and CVAR have benefited from EEA/Norway grants in the past. In the case of H4C, a grant of 750,000 euros was awarded to help restore the building in the Ledra Palace crossing that now houses the NGO. Subsequently, 650,000 euros was allocated to help develop and promote H4C’s impressive range of community-embracing activities. CVAR also was granted 630,000 euros to help meet the renovation costs of the old factory in Ermou where the museum now stands.

When the Sunday Mail asked Norway’s Foreign Ministry about Oslo’s support and commitment to the two NGOs, officials responded tactfully: “The position of the donors is that both projects are important institutions for bi-communal activity that actively promote normalisation between the two parts of the island. (…)

“The donors strongly encourage the development of bi-communal relations in our cooperation. We would like to point out, however, that only the RoC [government] is entitled to receive EEA & Norway Grants. Donors wish to ensure that the populations on either side of the dividing line benefit from this fund.”

CVAR’s Severis and H4C’s Pachoulides are a bit more forthcoming with details:

“We had several visits from the donors and they appreciated what we were doing,” recalls Severis. “They said we exceeded their expectations and were doing very well. They said they wanted to help us to sustain ourselves in the coming years.”

AHDR/H4C received similar reviews, according to Pachoulides. “The donors understand very well that projects like ours cannot be 100 per cent sustainable but when they learned that we were earning up to 70 per cent of our budget ourselves they were impressed. They said that similar organisations in their countries seldom earn more than 40 per cent.”

Last year, the donors approached both CVAR and AHDR/H4C and suggested they should submit proposals for new projects. However, the generous offer was not endorsed by a similar request or follow-up from the government, a sign that the projects in question might lack official favour, or so some believe.

The Sunday Mail asked the ministry of finance here if there was any truth in suggestions that the government is opposed to EEA/Norway money going to the two NGOs. The Directorate General of European Programmes, Coordination and Development, which is the ministry’s focal point responsible for managing the funds, responded:

“The government of the Republic of Cyprus is not opposing the granting of funds to the H4C and the CVAR projects. Both projects have received large amounts from funded programmes in the previous programming periods, not only from the EEA/Norway Grants but also from other donors, with the understanding that, on completion, they would become financially self-sustaining — although it is understandable that unforeseen circumstances might have affected the Projects’ viability.”

Finance Ministry

The statement did note concerns expressed by the government “about commercial activities that have been included in the request for funds, which are deemed to distort competition and consequently fall within state-aid rules constraints.”

Pachoulides shakes his head when asked what commercial activities AHDR/H4C runs that might prevent it from getting EEA grants.

“To be honest, this is the first time I have heard about it. I don’t have any clear idea what they mean. We run a café at H4C but we don’t ask for any funding for it.”

If the official attitude is as they claim, he finds it somewhat controversial. “On the one hand they are concerned about our sustainability but on the other hand if they question our café, what kind of sustainability do they have in mind?” Bewildered and mildly irritated, he wonders, “do they want us to plant a tree that grows euros?”

In the case of CVAR, the “commercial activities” referred to by the DGEPCD’s statement might have something to do with a restaurant that until recently operated next to the museum. However, Severis is adamant too that no funding has ever been directed towards it.

“The restaurant has been always supported by our private money. We were hoping that it would eventually start bringing profit and help the museum survive but unfortunately it didn’t work out. So we closed it. Now we only have a cafeteria and this also funded by the family. It has nothing to do with the grants.”

The seeming contradictory muffled clarifications of officialdom added to what many see as an unnecessarily drawn out process. This has led some civil society peace and unity activists to speculate about what lies behind what they deem to be an unnecessarily protracted and non-transparent process. Could it be, they wonder, that the government doesn’t want the EEA/Norway grant funding of the AHDR/H4C and CVAR because of the significant role both play in the bicommunal movement.

They cite other examples of recent inflexibility on the part of the authorities as evidence supporting their suspicions and claims. For instance, they point to a letter sent to all Greek Cypriot bicommunal technical committee members asking that they refrain from engaging in any form of cooperation after the collapse of talks in Crans-Montana.

Another directive causing concern is the demand by the foreign ministry that ambassadors not attend events in the north of Nicosia’s Bedestan, a Gothic church site renovated by UNDP using EU funds, that is often used for cultural and bicommunal events.

Severis subscribes to the belief that at bottom there is reason to suggest that the authorities have gone cool on all things bicommunal.

The two leaders at the H$C last year before talks collapsed

“The word that came to us is that it is about our bicommunality and yes, it is possible. What strengthens such a suspicion is that when we learned there might be problems with the grants, the diplomatic community stood by us and wrote to the government supporting our projects but the authorities didn’t care and ignored the show of support.  So if this is the case, if they think that bicommunality has no future, if they don’t want CVAR and H4C to survive, why not tell us as soon as possible so we don’t spend any more time, money or effort…”

the ministry of finance’s DGEPCD takes a very different line than the critics, claiming the projects it supports embrace environmental, health care, cultural and asylum and refugee issues in both urban and rural areas. And it insists that “bicommunality is addressed in most of them, as the services are provided to both communities”.

Moreover, the DGEPCD says negotiations with the EFTA donor group are entering the final stage and an MoU is expected to be signed shortly.

Norway’s foreign ministry, though it declined to comment on details of the negotiation process, indicated that the talks are coming to conclusion, It did assure the Sunday Mail that “a range of other projects will have a bi-communal dimension”.

Since its entry into the European Union in 2004, the Republic of Cyprus, along with 14 other EU states, has been a recipient of EEA and Norwegian Financial Mechanism grants. These come from Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway. To date, Cyprus has received about 12 million euros from these funds which exist to reduce economic and social disparities within the EU and to strengthen bilateral relations.

Projects funded by Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway in Cyprus range from construction of a new shelter for the victims of domestic violence to strengthening the anti-money laundering body Mokas. A big chunk is also directed towards fostering bicommunal relations.

At present, the RoC government is negotiating a new agreement that would make Nicosia a beneficiary of another 11.5 million euros.

Whether AHDR/H4C and CVAR will be included remains to be seen.

Print Friendly
  • Muffin the Mule

    What an utterly shameful way to treat these wonderful hard working organisations. Seems just spiteful to me.

  • oratis

    it is very shameful the way the government is being unhelpful towards promoting bicommunitality in the incident in the article.
    foreign entities like Norway are more interested in promoting good relations between the two communities than our own government is. this is disgusting on the part of our own government.
    even if the venture is not profit making, is a price worth paying for more normalisation of relations between the two communities.
    you reap what you sow, so looking at situations as that in the above article, if the end settlement is partition then many would argue that this this result is fully deserved.

  • Parthenon Returns

    Under international law the ROC should have insisted on the complete isolation of the breakaway regime. Instead it has followed a failed policy of appeasement & allowed outside interference such as the EU Green Line Regulation.
    The best course of action now is to do the following:
    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext (Turkish Warships threatening ROC commercial activities) & ban all non TCs from crossing to the North
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC MPs for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to severe all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. The incident in Imia should now wake up Greece that friendship with Turkey can never happen.
    5. Bring 50,000 Greeks soldiers to Cyprus with Air, Naval & logistic support.

    • HighTide

      By posting the same nonsense twice it does not become more realistic.
      If ever there was a deluded one it’s you.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Not illegal to post on more than one thread!!

        Why is it nonsense? Your isolation will soon intensify.

        • HighTide

          Not illegal just asinine.

          • Parthenon Returns

            Why?

    • Anon

      Shouldn’t you be at an ELAM meeting or something ?

      • Parthenon Returns

        Why? What have these 5 points got to do with right-wing fascists???

        • chitchat

          How old are you?

          • HighTide

            That’s a good question. He just completed nursery school.

            • chitchat

              A victim of the government policy… poor kid … brain-washed and not capable of critical thinking…

              • Parthenon Returns

                Another outrageous statement. So all pro-Solution, Pro-Patriotic, Anti-Turkey GCs are brainwashed? Ridiculous.

            • Parthenon Returns

              Thats further than you then.

          • Parthenon Returns

            Respond to the 5 points & lets see how old you are. So far you’ve responded like a 5 year old like HT.

            • chitchat

              why don’t you just answer a simple question? Just say 17? 19?

          • Parthenon Returns

            Thats giving out personal info which is not allowed. And would you believe me anyway?

            • chitchat

              why not? you might even be a beautiful blonde Russian in her 30s… so many strange people are online nowadays…. BTW your football club… does it mean your family is originally from Varosha?

              • Parthenon Returns

                Yes. Makrasyka.

        • Anon

          You are a right wing fascist ..
          You just happen to be living in denial .

          • Parthenon Returns

            So all GCs who want Turkish Troops & Settlers out, no Turkish guarantees & right of return as “facists”??? Turkey has committed evil in Cyprus, so yes I am Anti-Turkey. And proud of it!

      • oratis

        if you don’t like someone’s views you get personal, very mature of you. why don’t you answer his 5 points rather accussing him of being an Elam member without knowing him?

        • Anon

          I have read a lot of his/her comments on this forum which follow a very familiar line of anti Turkish sentiment.
          This is enough for me to form an opinion.
          So , by you commenting on this , should I assume that by defending his post you agree with them ?
          Is this mature of you ?

          • oratis

            I’ve just answered his post.
            I didn’t defend all his positions but even if I had done so this would not have made me immature.

            • Anon

              So why jump on my response ?
              You just did defend his position to post views which ( apart from being copy and pasted ) asked for all Turkish Cypriot MP s to be arrested ?

              • oratis

                why don’t you read my reply to him. I’ll repeat it to you then, that on point 2 the Turkish Cypriots would argue that it was us that changed the original constitution.
                therefore would argue are not guilty therefore cannot be arrested.

                • Anon

                  Since when has it been your job to tell me when or how I should respond on a forum ?
                  You are now my moderator ?
                  Do I tell you how to respond?
                  You have dictatoral tendencies creeping into your life ..
                  Now please go away and show off your intelligent insights and ability to debate with someone who cares ..or wants to engage with you .
                  I do not want either .

                  • oratis

                    suit yourself if you don’t want to debate with me but remember that I’ve every right to state my opinion if I think someone is being unfairly attacked. I’m not the only one to defend other people on this forum , I’ve seen it happen time and time again by commentators of all nationalities.

                    • Anon

                      So you choose to attack me who has defended the rights of Turkish Cypriots for many years on this forum instead of accepting that my comment was there to point out a consistently right wing racist point of view from another commentator?
                      Your opinion is only valued when it doesn’t fall into ‘ troll ‘ territory.

        • HighTide

          I am surprised that a sober person like you would defend a racist and provocative commentator as this one.

          • oratis

            I don’t know him if he is racist or provocative, he is allowed to state an opinion and I’ve answered him and as you can see from my reply to him I didn’t defend all his positions.
            I was probably in the middle of writing it when you were replying to me.

            • HighTide

              You are around in this forum often enough to have judged this specific provocateur for what he is.
              His points are so wacky that they do not warrant a decent answer. Anyone who thinks he can have an arrest warrant issued against a TRNC MP needs his head examined, not to mention other such nonsense.

              • oratis

                I’ve told him my opinion on the realities of issuing the arrest warrant.

              • Cat Cloudwatching

                This kind of thinking is more mainstream than you may think in the south, it’s not exactly fringe. Why do you think people voted against the anan plan? People who feel pushed to a corner will come up with quite extreme ideas. Labelling it as crazy won’t help much I think, but sober discussion is good.

              • Parthenon Returns

                Which of my 5 points are “whacky”? Explain.

          • ROC

            The difference between you and me, I admit what I am, I cannot stand Elam I hate right wing dheads and nationalists and am have no problem saying who I am, where I am and what my politics are, You on the other, have always evaded direct answers, you pretend to be a Cypriot but we all know your not, you do not live in Cyprus, you opening admit that the indigenous Tcs are collateral damage if it means a recognition of the Fake TRNC,

            Are challenged you here and now to lay your cards on the table instead of hiding behind the shield of Lies, and Propaganda you vomit, just like your banned alias ” Braveheart” you not changed.

      • ROC

        Its your arrogance and low IQ that allows you can banter out such a statement because calling someone an elam supporter, you have no basis ,but then studing

        • oratis

          he’s not worth it mate.

        • chitchat

          but if you read Elam’s letter to Anastasiades and Malas before the second round of voting you will see that yes, this kid is Elam supporter… I am just surprised he is not more proud about it….

    • oratis

      your comment is quite removed from the subject of the article.
      point 4 is unrealistic and even if Greece severed links with Turkey because it would be business as usual by Turkey with the rest of the world.
      I don’t know about point 3, perhaps it would work, you would have to have some legal experts look at it.
      point 1 is a bad idea because it would worsen relations between the two communities.
      point 5 wouldn’t make much difference stragetically, it would not make Turkey change her position on the Cyprus settlement.
      on point 2 they would argue that it was us that tried to change the original constitution.
      there you go , I’ve answered your 5 points even though they are a bit removed from the above article.

      • HighTide

        A bit?

        • oratis

          minor point, I don’t want to argue over a small word.
          fact remains I said it is removed.

      • Cat Cloudwatching

        Plus I think we’ve already tried the legal avenue trying to strengthen our position, e.g. on the property front, but it has not exactly worked if not turned against us (compensation committee in the north). We’ve already tried a hardliner approach, and the problem has remained frozen for years. Close the crossings? Who will do that, when it’s the most hardline of hardliners who has opened them?

        • HighTide

          Not quite correct. The opening of the border for all Cypriots and EU citizens is a condition that came with EU accession. For the South to renege on that would come with serious consequences.

          • Cat Cloudwatching

            What I meant to say is that Papadopoulos who is considered a hardliner has conceded to open the crossings (whether he really wanted to or not), so logically you would expect a person with more hardline positions to close them. As far as consequences go… not everything concerning the north part of Cyprus as it is now complies with EU conditions and laws anyway…

            • HighTide

              I suggest you read all the details of the EU accession agreement that specifies the rights of all Cypriots and EU citizens on the island. This was no concession of Papadopoulos but a condition to become a EU member state. North Cyprus is suspended from all EU laws and regulations, hence there cannot be a question of compliance.
              Unilateral closing of the border by the “ROC” would be in contravention of a valid EU agreement and would amount to recognition of partition.

            • oratis

              I agree with you about Papadopoulos but I thought it was Denktash who was the person behind the opening of the crossings.

              • chitchat

                You are right. It was Denktash… and he took Papadopoulos by surprise…. there is no legal basis for closing them now as long as Cyprus belongs to the EU

                • oratis

                  I agree with you, but even if there was a legal basis I still don’t think it would be a good idea to close them because isolating the two communities from each other would not help improve relation with each other.

                  • Parthenon Returns

                    There are no meaningful relations.

                    • Cat Cloudwatching

                      On a personal level, there have been. Personal will slowly become political.

                    • oratis

                      every little bit helps

                  • chitchat

                    Oratis…. are you still defending this guy? He would be happy to start shooting just to find an excuse to close the borders…. I would say he is one of the kids from the Apoel club who attacks TC cars in front of Nicosia’s Hilton

                    • Parthenon Returns

                      That is an ourageous slur against my character, one that I would only expect from a TC Grey Wolf. My bullet comment was in relation to Turks firing at us!!!

                      I actually support Anorthosis!!!

                    • chitchat

                      you are really funny

                    • oratis

                      sometimes my opinion of people changes as the conversation develops.

                • Parthenon Returns

                  Wrong! Cyprus can declare security concerns & close the borders. Turkish warships blocking drilling ships increases tensions…hence security concerns. Also a few bullets flying across the “border” should be enough as well.

                  • oratis

                    closing the borders would NOT make Turkey change her stance on the gas finds and the few bullets that you mention would make the situation even worse.
                    we may get more than a few bullets flying back at us.

                  • chitchat

                    Kidoo… stop and think before you open your mouth… and definitely stop to think before you start shooting … you are scary in your stupidity

                    • Parthenon Returns

                      So 40,000 Turkish troops is not a security concern?

                    • chitchat

                      Right now, your way of thinking is much more of my security concern than they… I have no idea when and where you will start shooting … there is at least some UN soldiers between me and Turks

                    • Parthenon Returns

                      Have no fear. The UN did a great job in Sebrenica.

                    • chitchat

                      really please tell me how old are you? and what do you read every day?

                    • Parthenon Returns

                      Alithia. It only tells the truth. LOL

              • Cat Cloudwatching

                As far as I can remember, yes it was Denktash who initiated the move because at that point there were huge demonstrations in the north (prompted by the impasse and the recession among other things) and he wanted to do something to release the tension. Papadopoulos just agreed to it. I’m not aware of any conditions for EU accession as HighTide has mentioned, but I’ll look it up.

      • Parthenon Returns

        At least you’ve responded properly. Thanks for that.

    • cyprus observer

      Can’t believe anyone can write such nonsense, given the subject matter in several reports today alone. In what way would that solve ANY of your problems!

    • Muffin the Mule

      Usual bot like reply, copy and paste on any item comment this ridiculous ‘comment’.

  • CM follower

    Given how they are behaving towards us with the express support of most TCs we should shut down the border and sever all tights.
    I for one will not be transacting with any TCs until these crisis is over.
    The TCs can not have their cake and eat it.

    • HighTide

      Not even your deluded leaders think about ‘shuttin down the border’ in contravention of EU agreements. This would indeed solve the Cyprob because it would amount to Greek Cyprus recognizing partition.

      • Bob

        It’s in your deluted head that Your wish will come true. Ur will never happen open or close gate no different gadahali

    • Sener Chatterjee

      You would make a great a polictian…ever considered a career change?

    • chitchat

      You should stop eating potatoes… they might be TC

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    In my experience and I wasn’t born yesterday,a vast number of Cypriots and in particular those living in the South ARE afraid of bicommunality.

    • Evergreen

      Seems so.

  • Caulkhead

    Projects funded include the strengthening of Mokas anti money laundering. I wonder if this has upset the RoC?

    • Peter G

      Now, how will that bring everyone together!??!!

      As for upsetting the ROC[sic], the grants provided by EEA/Norway are government to government, so anything going to MOKAS has to go through the ROC. That’s what AHDR/H4C and CVAR are complaining about: the government is not supporting their applications for funding.

  • geoff COSSON

    It would be really sad if CVAR had to close through lack of government support, even though other sources of finance were available from friendly countries.
    The CVAR art gallery is such a fascinating collection of pictures of Cyprus and Cypriot life over the centuries, and is situated in such a well-restored part of the old city. Visitors always get a very warm welcome.

  • Peter G

    Very little shocks me anymore but I find the stance of the government unfathomable, and its shortsightedness shocking.

    If Mrs. Severis’ report that she was told by a government representative that the Center for Visual Arts is “not sustainable and … will never be sustainable so [the government] would rather give money to other projects that will produce money” is accurate, and not a gloss on what was said, then that representative should be sacked and his political superiors called to account. What has the potential of “producing money” greater than the interaction, intermingling, familiarization and fraternization of the Cypriot people from either side of the cease-fire line? In my view, even if generous foreigners did not provide funds to the government to support institutions that work towards that goal at the grass-roots level, the government of Cyprus itself should be providing 100% of the funds.

    What exactly is the function of government? Ensuring its cronies get fat on all available funds from all available sources, or solving the g*ddam “Cyprus Problem,” which will provide for the safety and security of all, AND the opportunity to grow fat to its cronies, and, hopefully, everyone else, Greek and Turk, Maronite, Armenian and Latin, Russian and Bulgarian and Georgian and Roumanian, Martian and Venusian, little green and little purple men, &c. &c.

    Perhaps it is threatening to the government that NGOs should be at the forefront of reconciliation rather than some top down government body imposing on the peons. The politicos and bureaucrats who run this oversized village (to speak of “political elite” is to speak nonsense) should remember that “reunifying Cyprus” is neither a geographical nor administrative aspiration but one involving the people of Cyprus themselves.

    • Frustrated

      Very well put. Thank you.

      It’s the people who are leading the way while those who should be doing the ‘leading’, the politicos, do the exact opposite or at best drag their feet.

      • chitchat

        I just wonder why the politicos don’t lead the way — they should have been doing it for last 50 years… could it be they don’t want reunification?

        • Neroli

          Think your right there !

        • Peter G

          Well, Rauf Denktash resisted it till his final day.

          • chitchat

            Denktash is an obvious case… I am more concerned about the GC government… lthey always say they want peace but can’t see any evidence of it throughout the years… you cannot bring peace if you teach your children to hate Turks… they have never done anything to change this, what is more they support it…

          • HighTide

            He was the only one who has been proven right. Two states are the only sensible answer.

    • Neroli

      A very good comment

      • Peter G

        Thank you.

    • CM follower

      Ok but what happens if the other side does not want to play ball?
      Do you think is a good idea for us to sign on the dotted line allowing a Turkish army presents post settlement?

      • HighTide

        Unless you are a juggler it takes two to play ball. ‘Zero troops’ is a deal killer and by now everyone knows that.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close