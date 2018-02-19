Subtlety of colours never goes out of fashion

The life and work of artist Gabriel Dandan will be celebrated with an exhibition of his work in Paphos as of Friday.

Under the name It’s Me, the exhibition will showcase the last and most impressive works by Dandan, who visited Cyprus frequently and had several exhibitions in Paphos from 2007 – as a solo artist, with the Open Studio and with other artists.

Dandan was a self-taught artist who was exposed to the diversity of many cultures as he spent his childhood in South America and his teenage years in Beirut, Lebanon, where he obtained a Business degree. He then emigrated to America.

He started his artistic career working on a variety of surfaces with oils but changed to acrylics on his return to the Middle East. Later on he changed his medium once more and started painting with pastel and water and oil pencils and ink.

According to his sister Muna Stephen, who lives on our island and has a large collection of his work, “he always loved to paint and as a young man he held exhibitions in Beirut. Then he painted mainly for pleasure as his working life took precedence. However, with his eventual return to the Middle East he once again devoted himself to painting.”

The painter’s visits to Cyprus are depicted in his art, as well as his travels to other countries. Inspiration from the places he visited is reflected in a wide variety of scenes, his sister said, from streets and markets to the moods of the sea.

Speaking about this variety of scenes in his work, Dandan said “I find the infinite subtlety of colours fascinating, whether in city markets, during seasonal changes in the countryside, in the moods of the sea or the character of harbours and boats. It is a constant challenge to capture this in my paintings.”

It’s Me

Exhibition to celebrate the life and work of Gabriel Dandan. February 23 until March 9. J&J Artworks Gallery, Tala Square, Paphos. Monday-Saturday: 10am-2pm and 6pm-10pm. Tel: 99-402326