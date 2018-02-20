Britain urges EU to work jointly on Brexit deal

February 20th, 2018 Brexit, Britain, Europe, World 1 comments

Britain's Brexit Minister David Davis

Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday Britain and the European Union could reach a deal to access each others’ markets and promised his government would not use Brexit to cut regulation, despite past threats to do so.

In the latest of several speeches by ministers intended to lay out Britain’s plans for Brexit, Davis told business leaders in Austria that fears the government will plunge Britain into a “Mad Max-style world borrowed from dystopian fiction” after leaving the EU are unfounded.

Instead, he proposed a system of “mutual recognition” where both sides agree common regulatory outcomes, such as consumer protection or financial stability, but are able to pursue their own policies to reach those goals.

“This will be a crucial part of ensuring our future economic partnership is as open, and trade remains as frictionless, as possible,” Davis said.

“Britain’s plan, its blueprint for life outside of Europe, is a race to the top in global standards, not a regression from the high standards we have now.”

His comments are designed to allay European politicians’ concerns that Britain could cut taxes and regulation to attract global businesses.

Since Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016, supporters of Brexit have argued that removing the costs imposed by EU rules would be one of the main benefits.

Davis’s speech comes as the EU is formulating its approach to the next stage of the Brexit negotiations and ahead of a crucial cabinet meeting on Thursday to decide on Britain’s negotiating strategy.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    Not really sure how much credence should be given to any thing David Davis has to say. His Brexit department has been put on the back burner since last September when May created her own No 10 Brexit team under the control of Oliver Robbins.
    All the same, so far we’ve had a total piece of nonsense speech from Boris who had nothing new to say, May has talked about sticking close to the EU on intelligence and security and Davis is promising that we will stick close to the EU on economic regulatory standards. Let’s wait for his speech.
    At the end of the either Brexit won’t mean much of a Brexit, or else we’re heading to crash out of the EU. I really can’t see how the government is going to get this “soft peddling Brexit” past anti EU “ogres” like Redwood and Rees Mogg.

