February 20th, 2018 Cyprus 15 comments

Cyprus-born babies have one of highest survival rates in world

Babies born in Cyprus have some of the best chances of survival as the island has one of the lowest newborn mortality rates in the world, according to figures published by Unicef on Tuesday.

Specifically, one in every 714 newborns die in Cyprus, ranking in the 10 lowest numbers on the list, which spans countries from across the world.

Placed on number 178, Cyprus is just above Estonia, Slovenia, Finland, Singapore, Iceland and Japan, which is the last and therefore best, ranked, at 184 with one in every 1,111 newborns dying.

Pakistan has the highest newborn mortality rate with one in 22 dying.

According to the Unicef report, “more than 80 per cent of newborn deaths are due to prematurity, complications during birth or infections such as pneumonia and sepsis.

“These deaths can be prevented with access to well-trained midwives, along with proven solutions like clean water, disinfectants, breastfeeding within the first hour, skin-to-skin contact and good nutrition.”

Unicef’s executive director Henrietta H Fore, said “while we have more than halved the number of deaths among children under the age of five in the last quarter century, we have not made similar progress in ending deaths among children less than one month old.

“Given that the majority of these deaths are preventable, clearly, we are failing the world’s poorest babies.”

  • Douglas

    Some good news at last 🙂

  • Joe Smith

    Excellent

  • Niko

    Is it not because every women doesn’t give birth naturally in Cyprus but by Caesarean? I also assume that Cyprus has th highest rate of Caesareans?

    • Peter G

      The rate of Caesarean operations in Cyprus is a disgrace (to call them Caesarean “births” is a travesty). Yes, I understand the desirability of a tight pudenda but that ugly scar across the belly is definitely off-putting. What’s wrong with the way Mother Nature planned it out?

      • Looser

        I guess you just made this stupid comment to start the argument.please everybody just ignore it.

        • Peter G

          No, Looser, not at all. You cannot speak about sexual maters without, well, speaking about sexual matters and using sexual terms. I have posted on this subject several times before in the same vein, expressing the same views. Last time I suggested caesarianists (in the same league as those who perform cliterectomies) should be shot.

          Caesarean sections are unnecessary operations whose sole purpose is to enrich the doctor who makes the cut and the facility (hospital or private clinic) in which the cut is made. The cut is made across the rectus abdominalis muscle at the pubic mons and makes it impossible for women to have natural childbirth again, not to mention sit-ups for any so inclined. And it scars a woman for life.

          A caesarean section should never be performed unless the life of the child (breach presentation or umbilical around the neck) is at stake; or the life of the mother (excessive bleeding/ heavy blood loss). Most vaginal births, in all creatures that birth their offspring, be it fully formed live or still in an egg, do so with no difficulty at all. A woman, too, should have no difficulty at all, just some birth pangs that a good midwife or a good Lamaze partner should be able to assuage. And if the pain gets too much, an epidural should do the trick. Or an epidural can be arranged in advance, for the timid. And for those who would rather give birth at 2 in the afternoon, rather that 2 in the morning (which seems to be nature’s way) occytocin should do the trick, not the knife.

          I don’t know what motivates Cypriot women to go in for disfigurement, they might as well cut their Achilles tendon and then have it sewn up again to better fit in this shoe or that. If it’s a desire to keep their genitals in a “not given birth” condition, it is foolish and unnatural If it’s the husbands for the same reason its disgusting.

          Even if there is a tear in the birth canal and its adjacent soft tissue during birth, it’s nothing that a stitch can’t fix without impairing function. And healing will probably take less time that a caesarean cut. Let’s keep this practice unusual and remarkable, like Julius Ceasar’s birth, and Mucduff’s.

          • SuzieQ

            Only a man could write this

            • Peter G

              Why SuzieQ?

              What is specifically male about my view, and what is your view on the matter?

              • MountainMan

                “ugly scar across the belly ” where did you get that idea from? My wife does not have one.

                • Peter G

                  Every caesarean section, like every vaginal birth, is different. Some resulting scars are more pronounced than others. Judging by what’s available on the net, your wife was lucky.

            • MountainMan

              No discrimination please.

      • Alfie

        What do cesarean sections have to do with this article anyway? It’s talking about low infant mortality.

        • Peter G

          Niko discerned a correlation between caesarean sections and newborn survival. Hence the excursion into desirability of caesareans.

          • Alfie

            If there were a link between c sections and reduced infant mortality, surely that would be a good thing, no?

            • Peter G

              Absolutely! That’s why I said that they *should* be performed when an infant is at risk. Certainly not on as a matter of routine, though. That’s a perversion of nature, in my mind.

