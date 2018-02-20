Cyprus hosts important bridge seminar

A very important seminar organised by the European Bridge League and hosted by the Cyprus Bridge Federation (CBF) took place at a Larnaca beachfront hotel this month.

It was a training seminar for bridge tournament directors who attended lessons given by ten experienced and qualified directors of the World Bridge Federation and the European Bridge League.

The directors hailed from Germany, Holland, Portugal, England, Italy, Poland, Israel and Greece.

Those present had the opportunity to follow the world renowned director Ton Kouijman from Holland, who is Chairman of the World Bridge Federation’s Laws’ committee.

The participants were evaluated at the conclusion of the seminar. This year’s seminar was of utmost importance due to the fact that it was the first seminar that included the new 2017 Laws, and was carried out in the English language.

The seminars have been provided by the European Bridge League from 2011 and aim to raise and synchronise the level of directing within the small federations with that of the officially recognised level of tournament directors of the European Bridge League.

The seminar was attended by the president of the European Bridge League Yves Aubry and the president of the Cyprus Bridge Federation Aleka Astreou.

It was organised by Eitan Levy from Israel (chairman of the European Bridge League’s laws’ committee), with the secretary Oryah Meir also from Israel and the invaluable help of CBF board member Errikos Leonidou.

The following attended from the CBF with testing and grading: Andreas Phylactou, Catherine McCullagh, Geraldine Papanastasiou, Carol Anderson, Angelina Paraliki, Anastasios Drasas, Lynne Morrison, Michalis Kyriakides