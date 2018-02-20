Grigg’s on fire as Wigan stun 10-man Man City in FA Cup

Wigan Athletic fans celebrate on the pitch after the match

Third-tier Wigan Athletic lived up to the billing as Manchester City’s bogey team by beating the 10-man Premier League leaders 1-0 in a stunning FA Cup fifth round upset on Monday.

Will Grigg coolly slotted home the winner in the 79th minute to trigger chants of ‘Will Grigg’s on fire’ around the DW Stadium.

The defeat ended runaway Premier League leaders City’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season.

City played the entire second half with 10 men after midfielder Fabian Delph was sent off in the 45th minute for a late challenge on Max Power.

