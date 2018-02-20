Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain

February 20th, 2018

Relatives of a passenger who was believed to have been killed in a plane crash react near the town of Semirom

Iran has located a passenger plane that crashed with 65 people on board, a military spokesman said on Tuesday, two days after it disappeared from radar over mountainous terrain, increasing Iranians’ fears about the country’s aging fleet of aircraft.

The Aseman Airlines flight from Tehran disappeared on Sunday, 50 minutes into its journey to the south-western city of Yasuj. The spokesman said it had crashed into a mountain. No one is expected to have survived.

Glacial temperatures and mountainous terrain hampered search and rescue efforts, adding to the grief and anger felt by families of the victims and wider society in a country that blames decades of sanctions for the poor state of its planes.

The twin-engined turboprop ATR 72 was over 24 years old. According to data cited by the Flight Safety Foundation’s aviation-safety.net website, it had been restored to service just three months ago after being in storage for six years.

The wreckage was finally spotted by a military drone, Revolutionary Guards spokesman Ramezan Sharif said.

“Two helicopters were sent to the coordinates that the drone had located, and found the wreckage,” told state television.

“The plane had hit top of the mountain before crashing 30 metres further down.”

After a long wait to locate the plane, families will have to endure further delays until the bodies of their loved ones are returned as helicopters are unable to land in the hostile terrain and the work will have to be carried out on foot, and emergency service official said.

More than 100 people demonstrated outside a local government office in Dena Kooh county on Monday, demanding officials step down for their handling of the disaster after announcements that wreckage had been found on Monday were then denied.

A video on Tasnim news agency showed an angry man shouting at Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi: “Would you have flown on the same plane?”

Iran has suffered several plane crashes in the past few decades. Tehran blames US sanctions for preventing it from importing new aircraft or spare parts.

A deal with world powers on Iran’s nuclear programme has lifted some of those sanctions, opening the way for Iranian airlines to update their fleets but many older planes are still in service, particularly on domestic routes.

  • ZZ

    If you’re going to put sanctions on a country because they do something you don’t agree with for god’s sake don’t sanction equipment that is directly involved with people’s safety. Because that just makes you just as responsible for their deaths as the Iranian regime for insisting on their nuclear programme.

    • Lev

      No one is forcing Iranians to fly on this outdated junk, they could develop their own safe planes if they wish, instead of developing their nuclear program.
      But they believe that a nuclear program is more important than air safety…

      • ZZ

        As evidenced by the failed HESA IrAn-140, it really isn’t all that simple. Anything they build would have been limited to domestic routes. They still would need a plane that’s rated for international flights.

