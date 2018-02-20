Man in custody after cutting up tank and selling it for scrap

Nicosia police are holding a man suspected of cutting off large chunks of a decommissioned battle tank and selling them as scrap metal, it emerged on Tuesday.

The Nicosia district court extended the suspect’s remand for an additional four days on Tuesday as police continue their investigation into the theft of parts from an AMX 30 tank that had been placed at a firing range in Nicosia for training purposes.

Police told the court the alleged offence took place between November 6, 2017 and February 8 this year.

The force was notified when members of the National Guard noticed that the biggest part of the barrel of the tank’s 105mm gun had gone missing, as was the rear section of the turret, and the engine bay.

It was also determined that its tracks and wheels were missing.

Investigators determined that around 12 tonnes of metal worth some €2,500 had been removed using a cutting torch. The AMX 30 weighs around 36 tonnes.

Officers checked with a scrap metal recycling facility and found that between December 4, 2017 and January 8 this year, the suspect had delivered scrap metal on 14 separate occasions.

He has used three different vehicles, one registered in his name.

On two other occasions he had accompanied a second individual, wanted by police, and they had brought pieces from the tank and tracks that were cut using a torch.

He was arrested last Friday and was later remanded in custody for four days.

Police told the court they were seeking a section of the gun’s barrel that had not been sold to the facility and the tools used to cut the parts.