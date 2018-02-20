Messi breaks Chelsea duck to earn Barca 1-1 draw

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal with Andres Iniesta

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi finally opened his account against Chelsea with a 75th-minute equaliser to earn his side a 1-1 draw in a fascinating Champions League last 16, first leg duel at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Willian’s superb 62nd-minute effort looked like giving Chelsea a precious advantage for the second leg in Spain but they undid all their good work by handing Messi an equaliser.

The Argentine maestro, teed up by Andres Iniesta, struck a low shot past keeper Thibaut Courtois for his first goal in nine attempts against Chelsea.

As expected, Barca dominated possession but Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side were unfortunate not to end with a victory after Willian was twice denied by the woodwork before halftime.

The second leg is on March 14 at the Nou Camp.

