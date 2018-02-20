Oxfam chief apologises for ‘babies in cots’ comment

Oxfam’s chief executive apologised on Tuesday for saying a wave of condemnation over sex abuse by its staff was disproportionate as it had not “murdered babies in their cots” after a scandal that has prompted new reports of abuse.

Mark Goldring said Oxfam was investigating 26 cases of misconduct reported since the scandal broke earlier this month over the alleged use of prostitutes in Haiti in the aftermath of the island’s earthquake in 2010.

Oxfam has battled to contain the fall-out from the scandal, and Goldring faced personal criticism after he was quoted in Saturday’s Guardian newspaper as saying: “The intensity and ferocity of the attacks makes you wonder, what did we do? We murdered babies in their cots? … (it) feels out of proportion to the level of culpability.”

Opposition Labour politician and International Development committee chair Stephen Twigg said Goldring’s comments in a newspaper interview were regarded by many as “grossly inappropriate”, and on Tuesday Goldring apologised.

“I should not have said those things. It is not for Oxfam to judge issues of proportionality or motivation,” Goldring, who became CEO of Oxfam GB in 2013, told the committee. “I wholeheartedly apologise for those comments.”

Allegations of sexual misconduct have shaken the aid sector, with Haiti’s president calling for investigations of other groups.

Twigg said the Committee, a parliamentary body that monitors the government’s aid ministry, would conduct a full inquiry into the issue of sexual exploitation in the aid sector.

The funding of Oxfam, one of the world’s biggest disaster relief charities, has been thrown into question by the scandal.

Britain and the European Union are both reviewing the money they give, while Goldring said that 7,000 individuals had cancelled regular donations to Oxfam over the last 10 days.

On Monday, the charity released the findings of an internal investigation that found the country director in Haiti, Roland Van Hauwermeiren, had admitted using prostitutes at his residence during a relief mission before resigning in 2011.

Senior Oxfam officials told the committee that the internal investigation into what happened in Haiti was mishandled at the time.

Oxfam International Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said “hideous men” had abused the trust of the public and were not aligned with the charity’s principles.

“The use of prostitutes in conditions of poverty and helplessness and conflict, is exploitation, it is abuse, and it’s intolerable in our organisation,” she told the committee.

“What happened, to let the country director go away with some dignity, was wrong.”

  • peemdubya

    You could not make this up – “…using prostitutes at his residence during a relief mission..”. Reuters need to check what they are saying before they print it! CM needs to stop printing word-for-word!!

  • Kevin Ingham

    We keep on hearing these guys in charge of charities are paid vast salaries because they need a “business brain” to handle large sums of money, but that quite frankly twaddle

    He’s basically a product of an academic background and one of a whole generation of graduates being groomed to work in charities, HR, public relations etc who do not have a clue about money or any sort of concept of how the world works.

    They don’t know how to suss out potential employees failings and they are too politically corrected to address real problems in their organisations, but use the money at their disposal to hush them up or shine them on when they do find out about them. They are supported in this cop out by everyone else on the charity because disclosure is too embarrassing and damaging to the charity involved

    The whole model of modern charities is totally flawed, not so much in how they collect it (although it’s becoming way too aggressive and maudlin) but the way they spend it (and the Oxfam revelations are probably the tip of an iceberg)

    Britain spends about £100 billion on this every year an the impact is probably equivalent to about 5% of that- it’s a “jobs for the boys” disgrace IMHO and a complete failing of those volunteers who actually genuinely believe in what they are doing

  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    I would like to add that the prostitues in question, are underaged children.
    I also hear the same stuff has been going on with the “Save the Children Fund”.
    Disgusting people.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Where did you read that the prostitutes in question were underaged children?

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        I think it was the BBC, but don’t quote me on that.
        Just wondering, is going to a prostitute illegal in Haiti, if so, why all the fuss, this makes me think that the “underage” part is the reason for all this fuss, or that the money spent on them (prostitutes) could have gone to charity, and maybe that is the reason why?

        • Plasma Dawn

          Prostitution in Haiti is illegal. As for the money spent on the prostitutes, I’m not aware it was Oxfam funds. As far as I know it was the men’s own money.

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            That’s what I meant, and the charity got upset that, that money should have ended up in their coffers.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        Just done a search and here’s something from the Sun
        “‘LIKE A CALIGULA ORGY’ Senior Oxfam aid workers ‘paid for sex with underage prostitutes’ in earthquake-ravaged Haiti”
        The Huffington post
        “Oxfam Workers ‘Could Face UK Prosecution’ Over Alleged Use Of Underage Prostitutes In Haiti”
        YouTube
        ” Oxfam aid workers ‘paid for with underage prostitutes’ in Haiti SENIOR Oxfam aid workers paid for with underage prostitutes in earthquake-ravaged Haiti, it …”
        Need more verification, please ask.

