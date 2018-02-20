Paphos municipality funds boosted by civil marriages

Paphos municipality made over €610,000 from civil marriage ceremonies during 2017, it emerged on Tuesday.

In total, 1,310 weddings took place, an increase on the 1,185 couples that tied the knot at Paphos municipality in 2016.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, head of the civil marriage department Lia Costi said 85 per cent of the weddings which took place last year were among people from Britain. Around 10 per cent were from Israel and the remaining five per cent was people from other countries, Cypriots who married foreigners or non-Cypriots who live on the island.

Direct flights from Israel to Paphos have been a huge boost, Costi added.

In 2016, a total of 119 couples from Israel got married. The figure increased to 220 last year and in 2018, by February 20, 24 couples from Israel had tied the knot at Paphos municipality.

Civil marriages at the municipality take place at the town hall, hotels, the Paphos harbor and in various beach locations, Costi said.