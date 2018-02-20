Pro-Syrian govt forces enter Afrin to aid Kurds against Turkey (updated)

Pro-regime convoy entering Afrin, Syria

Pro-Syrian government forces entered Syria’s northwestern Afrin region on Tuesday to help a Kurdish militia there fend off a Turkish assault, raising the prospect of a wider escalation of the conflict.

Soon after the convoy of militia fighters – waving Syrian flags and brandishing weapons – entered Afrin, Syrian state media reported that Turkey had targeted them with shellfire.

The confrontation pits the Turkish army and allied Syrian rebel groups directly against the military alliance backing the government of President Bashar al-Assad, further scrambling northwest Syria’s already messy battlefield.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan described the convoy as being made up of “terrorists” acting independently. He said Turkish artillery fire had forced it to turn back, although the Kurdish militia denied this.

A commander in the pro-Assad military alliance told Reuters the forces had turned back after coming under fire, but then resumed their progress and were now in Afrin.

Syrian television had earlier shown the group of fighters passing through a checkpoint that bore the insignia of the Kurdish security force, some chanting “one Syria, one Syria”, and driving further into Afrin.

Ankara’s month-old offensive is aimed at driving the Kurdish YPG militia, which it sees as a big security threat on its border, from Afrin.

The YPG hailed the arrival of the pro-government forces – which included militias allied to Assad but not the Syrian army itself – and said they were deploying along the front line facing the Turkish border.

It made no mention of a deal that a Kurdish official said on Sunday had been struck with Assad’s government for the Syrian army itself to enter Afrin.

Erdogan said he had previously reached an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, Assad’s main international backers, to block Syrian government support for the YPG fighters.

The commander in the pro-Assad alliance said Russia had intervened to “delay the entry of a large (number of) Syrian army forces” into Afrin.

Erdogan described the pro-government fighters coming to the YPG’s aid as Shi’ite militias, and said they would pay a heavy price.

Turkey and Russia have supported opposite sides throughout the war, with Moscow the closest ally of Assad and Ankara one of the principal supporters of rebels fighting to overthrow him.

However, in recent months Turkey has lent support to a Russian-led effort to end the war with most population centres in the hands of Assad’s government. Ankara said last month it sought Moscow’s agreement before launching the Afrin assault.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday the Afrin crisis could be resolved through direct negotiations between Damascus and Ankara.

The Turkish offensive has made gains along almost all the border area with Afrin, pushing several km into Syria and seizing villages. But the YPG still holds most of the region including its main town, also called Afrin.

“The besieging of the Afrin city centre will start rapidly in the coming days,” Erdogan said on Tuesday.

The entry of pro-government forces into Afrin draws more attention to the uneasy relationship between Damascus and the YPG. They have mostly avoided direct confrontation during the conflict, but the Kurds seek autonomy in regions they hold, while Assad has pledged to assert his control over all of Syria.
Kurdish political leaders have said they were forced to seek help from Assad’s military because no foreign powers would help them against Turkish forces in Afrin.

  • Vaso

    It will be interesting to see how Russia views this! Putin supports Assad so who will get his vote on this!!

  • ROC

    where are the greek bashers lets hear thier views?????

  • Gold51

    Now the real fighting starts and militery body bags start to mount up.
    Erdogan started this war In Syria and it will not end soon and definatly not in his favour. Nobody will come to his aid on this one. Its not a Nato fight.
    This is when Russia and America sit back and watch the show scoring points..

    • athessalonian

      Make sure you do not mistakenly uncork the champaign prematurely as it may lose its much desired fizz…

      • NuffSaid

        The Kurd hater is back online, bang on queue whenever there is an article about turkey and the Kurds. Tell us in your usual eloquent manner why you cannot be classed as a racist despite evidence being to the contrary?

        • athessalonian

          What follows is what I feel you need to hear in the “usual eloquent manner.” You ought to refrain from racial stereotyping, name calling, insulting and harassing commenters that do not share your perspective(s) in this forum, as doing so does no favours to your persona in addition to risking being banned by admin. And you also ought to stop taking advantage of my ethics which compelled me to being unwilling to lower myself down to your lever and produce the type of response merited by your demeanor.

      • Gold51

        I’m very sure the Champaign will lose its fizz.
        Best Erdogan puts the champaign back in the chiller….. Permanently.!
        He started this war in northern Syria.
        ISIS failed to secure Syrian terrotory for Erdogan after he gave them so much support. Now he thinks he can do better.?
        This will be a long protracted unwinnerable war Erdogan cannot win or walk away from without lising face.
        Not my Champaign to uncork athessalonian but Turkish troops will be occupied .

        • athessalonian

          I, among others, wonder as to what must take place for Turkey to conclude this operation. Mr. Erdogan has indicated that this would be the elimination of terrorist threats to Turkey and judging by recent polling it would appear that he has the majority support of his citizens. In any case, I suggest that you keep the champaign on ice…

    • ROC

      Mr Erdolf, thinks he can swifly end this and go home, what a idiot, he opened a can worms and deserves what he gets, when the body bags start to come home, lets see what happens then.

      To me he is the Hitler of the East.

      • Gold51

        So far Erdogan failed in everything he has tried to achieve and demand from fast track EU accession, BS coup, failed to secure Gulan, Hes upset the EU with his moronic mouth ect ect.
        Erdogans troops have been bombing Syria for “one month” killing civilians claiming they have killed 1000 Kurds and ISIS.???
        Now Russia and America are watching thier point scoring mess unfold.
        If Russia now stops playing Erdogans games, and places a no fly zone over the region, Turkish forces will be slaughtered in Syria without air cover. America will not get involved In this one.
        It’s not a Nato fight.

  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    I did a search, but couldn’t find any terrorism acts that the YPG are accused of, maybe it’s because they killed many Turkmen ISIS members.
    Can someone please tell me why Turkey can’t have a “safe zone”, within it’s own borders, there will be no need to invade and travel 60miles inside another country.
    Mind you there will be no civilians deaths, if that happened, and everyone knows why the Turks are so bloodthirsty.

    • athessalonian

      Turkey associates the YPG with the PKK. A view endorsed by others as well. But I am of the opinion you already knew that. I did however respond just in case you did not…

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        Which others, and why would they call themselves YPG, if they are PKK?

        • NuffSaid

          Don’t bother with this one Disqus, this individual absolutely detests Kurds, he attempts to mask his hatred through fine words thus attempting to confuse the reader.

          • athessalonian

            Do take time to check the definition of slander when you get some free time from slandering…

        • athessalonian

          I did not say they are the PKK. They are viewed by Turkey as “an extension of the PKK” and as associates of the PKK by others. The CIA’s World Fact Book has recently listed the YPG/PYD as such.

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            The YPG work for the CIA, why would they say that it doesn’t make sense.

            • athessalonian

              I am unable to answer a question to whci only the CIA could provide an answer to.

    • ROC

      We all know its BS, do you really think the USA would give the YPG any support knowingly thinking they are terrorists can you imagine the backlash?? just like Gulen, anyone that degrees with him they are terrorists
      from his own people being enemies of the state to calling Dutch and Germans being like Nazis. threatening Greece and Cyprus, what is shameless about all this, are the pussies like the UN and EU and Russian doing nothing.

      A despicable man

  • n3wbi3

    The best way to unite a countries population… FOREIGN INVASION.

    • athessalonian

      In that case, the Turks have obviously been preceded by the Russians, the Iranians and the Americans, to name a few…

