February 20th, 2018 Business, Cyprus, Energy, featured 12 comments

Turkey to continue blocking offshore drilling

ENI's Saipen 12000 drillship

Turkey on Tuesday issued a fresh navigational warning effectively extending a blockade that prevents exploratory drilling for natural gas by Italian energy firm ENI inside the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The new warning reserves the same area for military training and gunnery exercises from February 22 until March 10. The previous Navtex was due to expire on Thursday.

Some 10 days ago, Turkish warships, claiming to be participating in military drills in waters off the east of the island, stopped the Saipem 12000 drillship en route to Cuttlefish, a site in block 3 where it was scheduled to drill an exploratory gas well.

Since then, the drillship has been immobilized at a distance of approximately 50km from the target site.

  • Douglas

    Maybe the EU will give the military naval support via Italy and France to counteract this intimidation, but somehow I feel they will just offer rhetoric.

    • alexander reutersward

      Yes, no one will risk getting into a war with Turkey over a little gas in Cyprus.

  • Niko

    It would also be a positive step for the Turks to follow the FYROM strategy of wanting a compromise by giving something to create the goodwill to a solution and show the people of Cyprus they are not just about taking (because of the Gas). First step should be to handover Varosha to create a huge amount of goodwill. this could create a very positive climate for the talks to be a success

    • HighTide

      Varosha handover was offered twice before, obviously for something in exchange, i.e. opening of Ercan airport. This was always rejected by the South that has no empathy for Varosha refugees.

      • Niko

        Yes but opening Ercan airport to the GCs is international recognition of the TRNC. Therefore a huge compromise from a GC standpoint. Swapping Oil exploration via joint committee involvement with the handover of Varosha is measure that paves to the way to a solution and shows both parties are serious without huge comprimises.

  • Niko

    This can only be done as part of a solution not in the current situation. Turkey and TRNC does not recognise Cyprus and Cyprus doesn’t recognise the TRNC. Therefore, an agreement cannot be made between these parties. The only way forward is for a solution recognised internationally and for that to happen Turkey and Cyprus need to both compromise on the remaining sticking points. I suggest a 50:50 share on the compromises that still need to be made to ensure that neither Country walks away without a gain and a compromise from the current state.

    • HighTide

      Making a deal between two consenting parties is not dependent on recognition, neither locally nor internationally. There are already a number of deals between the two sides, i.e. exchange of goods.
      It would of course be more useful to include it in an overall settlement, however, that seems out of reach at present. It would be a good step for confidence building.

      • Niko

        I believe a solution can be reached but not through intimidation but rather through goodwill via actions. Varsosha gets handed over, TCs are included in the exploration of Gas through a joint committee. Two major confidence builders that not just about benefiting one community and show a real will to find a solution.

        • HighTide

          What each side is willing to offer in exchange is naturally in the hands of both governments.

  • HighTide

    What else was to be expected?

  • Κάποιος

    In the bottom of the sea there could be 200 billion waiting for us. If we share with TCs 40-50 billion as it was proposed by Mr. Nicos Rolandis and start a cooperation in the energy sector will we lose ?

    • HighTide

      That’s the only sensible way for a win-win result.

