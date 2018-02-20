Turkish side ‘can’t remain patient forever’ (update 2)

Turkey on Tuesday issued a new Navtex, or notice to mariners, effectively extending a blockade that prevents offshore drilling for natural gas by Italian energy firm ENI inside the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The new notice reserves the same area for military training and gunnery exercises from February 22 until March 10. The previous Navtex was due to expire on Thursday.

Some two weeks ago Turkish warships, claiming to be participating in military drills in waters off the east of the island, interrupted the Saipem 12000 drillship while en route to Cuttlefish, a site in block 3 where it was scheduled to drill an exploratory gas well.

The new Navtex (0258/18) is effectively a renewal of a previous one (0217/18), bringing the total duration of the Turkish military exercises in the same area to an implausible 30 days.

Anastasiades spoke on the phone with Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras about the issue, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

A meeting lasting over an hour and a half took place at the presidential palace on Tuesday evening to discuss the matter.

Foreign, energy and defence ministers as well as the attorney-general, under-secretary to the president, the government spokesperson and other technocrats were involved.

CNA reported that Anastasiades was to table the issue surrounding Turkey’s navtex during the informal meeting of the European Council in Brussels, set to begin on February 23 between the heads of state.

Cyprus also issued it’s own navtex 091/18 through the Larnaca search and rescue centre, saying Turkey’s marine notice was an illegal action which “constitutes a violation of international law, affects maritime safety procedures and is also a criminal offence under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus.”

In a tit-for-tat move, Turkey issued a further navtex outlining that the ‘Cyprus’ identified by the notice issued by Larnaca was not the one founded in 1960 and as such was not recognised.

In addition to the initial Navtex, the Turkish Cypriot side escalated its rhetoric. In an interview with the Anadolu news agency, the breakaway regime’s ‘energy minister’ Ozdil Nami asserted that Turkish Cypriots have legitimate claims over “all” of the island’s offshore blocks.

It’s understood he was alluding to the fact that in September 2011 Turkish Cypriots signed a ‘Continental Shelf Delimitation Agreement’ with Turkey. It is on this basis that the breakaway regime declared an ‘Exclusive Economic Zone’ of its own, which in effect claims that half of Cyprus’ EEZ belongs to them, including blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12 and 13.

Nami accused Greek Cypriots of stoking tensions through their ‘unilateral’ actions, adding that the Turkish side could not be expected to “remain patient forever.”

He said a resolution of the hydrocarbons dispute can only be found in the context of a broader political settlement on the island.

But, he added, any fresh talks aimed at reunifying the island should be reframed.

New negotiations could only go ahead if two issues were addressed in advance: first, a firm timeframe for reaching a settlement and, second, a clause stipulating what the status of Turkish Cypriots will be in the event that Greek Cypriots should reject a proposed settlement in a new referendum.

Diplomatic sources cited by the state broadcaster, said Cyprus was going to complain to the UN over Turkey’s gas blockade.

In another related move also on Tuesday, the breakaway regime’s ‘cabinet’ renewed for an additional six years an agreement it signed in 2011 with the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) for hydrocarbon exploration activities offshore Cyprus.

Earlier in the day, and before the new Turkish Navtex was issued, government deputy spokesman Victoras Papadopoulos told reporters that Nicosia was still hoping for a diplomatic solution to the standoff in the EEZ.

“Nicosia does not pursue gunboat diplomacy… the government is working hard behind the scenes. Let us be a little more patient to see the outcome of these efforts,” he added.

Cyprus’ EEZ

Over the weekend, Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay had suggested that a formula could be found allowing Greek Cypriots to pursue offshore drilling, on condition that Turkish Cypriots were in some way included in these endeavours.

“On the one hand, they [the Greek side] recognise that we are one of the owners of this wealth, and on the other hand, they want to try to continue along this path by disregarding us. This is in line with neither international law nor the notion of justice. If you acknowledge the existence of somebody’s rights, you have to act accordingly,” said Ozersay.

“For one, these resources belong to us as well. So before you take any action regarding these resources, you have to win the consent of the Turkish community and address their concerns.”

Responding, Papadopoulos reiterated that the exploitation of the island’s natural resources would be the purview of the central, federal government in a reunified state.

He therefore urged Turkish Cypriots to return to the negotiating table so that a settlement agreement could be reached to reunite the island.

Reports from the north said that over the weekend Ozersay held contacts with diplomats and company executives in a bid to reach a diplomatic solution.

It also emerged on Tuesday that the UK government is currently assessing the situation.

The matter, which arose during a question and answer session on foreign policy in the House of Commons had Conservative MP Sir Alan Duncan responding to a question from his counterpart Theresa Villiers on whether the UK would “make representations to the Turkish foreign minister to ask the Turkish navy to cease obstructing vessels seeking to extract hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean”?.

Duncan responded saying “I understand the issue to which my RH Friend refers, which is the issue of drilling for oil and gas on the edge of Cyprus; and we are assessing what has been reported over the last days or so on what exactly is happening in that area.”

Turkey itself is laying claim to parts of various blocks in Cyprus’ EEZ saying the areas in question form part of its continental shelf. The claim includes part of blocks 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7, to the south and southwest of the island.

Since February 9 Turkish warships have set up a blockade around the Saipem 12000 on the premise of conducting military exercises in the area. The drillship remains immobilised at a distance of some 50km from the site of the drill.

The rig – contracted by ENI, a company part-owned by the Italian state – cannot stay offshore Cyprus for much longer, as it is reportedly scheduled to carry out drilling off Morocco on March 8.

A continuation of the Turkish military exercises in block 3 would effectively spell the end of ENI’s programme in block 3.

ENI on Tuesday declined to comment on an email query sent by the Cyprus Mail.

  • eren

    if the greek side continues to ignore the rights of TCs then it has two options.. keep the oil and gas fields on the south to yourself but recognise the north OR share the wealth! you cannot have it both ways.

  • Matt

    Turkey is an isolated state led by an infantile, uneducated dictator. The latest illegal actions in Cypriot waters prove just how childish and lacking in diplomacy, decency and humanity that country really is. It can throw its toys out of its pram all it likes but The Republic of Cyprus and its government is internationally recognised by every state except Turkey – that speaks volumes. Get used to it Turkey. You’re on a losing wicket here. Cyprus has every right to explore and drill for gas. As per usual, Turkey once again, acting like a savaged dog, wants what it is not legally entitled to. Those in the North are simply running Turkey’s illegal puppet regime and until Turkey removes its troops from Cyprus, takes back its illegal settlers and gives up the ridiculous guarantor system, there will be no solution. In the meantime, the unruly Turkish baby should shut up and stop the threats and intimidation. The Republic of Cyprus has every right to run its own affairs and that includes drilling for oil in its waters. Get over it.

    • eren

      “The Republic of Cyprus has every right to run its own affairs and that includes drilling for oil in its waters”…that being the case, they MUST recognise the north!!

    • mustafa balci

      This is not cyprus waters it is eez two different things

  • Dino Savva

    Turkey, the Neo-Ottoman insecure schoolyard bully boy country that doesn’t enjoy good relations with any of its neighbours, wants the world to believe that it’s being patient and reasonable while blaming the Greek Cypriots for being intransigent? Hahahahaha! The supply of cheap oil that Turkey (specifically Erdogan’s son in law) was buying from ISIS was cut off by the Russians, and now they probably have designs to steal the Turkish Cypriot share of Cyprus’ oil for themselves.

  • dave

    I worry that these provocations might force Turkish tanks to start .rolling again

    • The Bowler

      There’ll be no rolling of tanks unless some sort of attack by a madcap Greek idea.

    • Dino Savva

      Doubt it. They’re too preoccupied fighting the Kurds and Erdogan’s opponents.

  • No_Name12

    Turkey is certainly playing with everyone’s nerves.

    • Dino Savva

      No, they’re just getting on everyone’s nerves. Even their one-time staunch ally America is pissed off with them.

  • Anon

    Empty vessels make the most noise and here we have another example of how actions speak louder than any words ..
    The puppet Greek regime who occupy South Cyprus under the defunct guise of the RoC , think their corrupt actions won’t go unpunished .
    They will get nothing unless they stop trying to fool the world with their fake rhetoric and gamesmanship and accept the reality that Cyprus will never be Greek . Political equality with the rightful owners of Cyprus, the Turkish Cypriots.
    No resources .No support. No sympathy or help .
    Scream as much as they like…they fool no one no more .

    • Harry

      Sadly deluded troll.

      • Anon

        Yes you are.
        Thank you for introducing yourself.

    • Niko

      Just like I said Turkey is like a heavy weight boxer fighting a 5 year old and your rant just proved that 👍

      You guys are so tough 🤪 but cannot provide any reasoning behind your ridiculous statements and claims.

      That’s why no one else recognises you or even respects turkey anymore. or is that foreign powers meddling in your affairs!!! Dope 🤪

      • Anon

        Yes ..the Greek Cypriot regime and Greece do act like 5 year olds ..
        You are correct on that point.

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          Lets see if they act like five year olds when they punch you on the nose.

          • Sener

            We’ve been waiting since 1453

    • CM reader

      If you believe that cyprus belongs to turkey how do you explain the fact that the majority of its population is of Greek descend? Moreover if you back to the current TCs you will find that they too once were Greek seduced by the Ottoman Empire

      • Anon

        Where did I say Cyprus belongs to Turkey ?
        I said the Turkish Cypriots..
        Now , learn to read ..in both English and Turkish .

        • Dino Savva

          Cyprus belongs to both Greek AND Turkish Cypriots, not Turkish Cypriots alone.

          • Anon

            We’ve been saying that for over 50 years but the Greek Cypriots have not agreed , as is blatantly obvious .
            When the tables are turned , don’t be upset . You reap what you sow.

            • Dino Savva

              The GC’s that have not agreed are a small minority. The majority don’t deny the equal rights of Turkish Cypriots. Let’s get the facts straight instead of distorting them.

              • Anon

                The facts are the Greek Cypriots hijacked the government in 1963 and have done everything in their power to avoid ‘re unification.
                Get the facts straight indeed

                • Dino Savva

                  The GC’s would be daft to agree to reunification while Turkey continues to insist on having 30,000 troops stationed on the island with a right to intervene.

                  • eren

                    where was that even mentioned in any of the plans proposed?? military numbers would have been 950 troops from greece and 650 from Turkey.. do you even know this?

          • Doni Georgiou

            And not Turkey.

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            No it don’t, they are co inhabitants not co owners, well they used to be they have opted out now.

            • eren

              opted out? yes yes, youre right.. the TCs opted out with threats, violence and genocide against them

        • CM reader

          Ok thanks for your answer but unfortunately you have not answered my question. If the gas was in the occupied North Sea territory , would you have been willing to share? As I said , please answer with honesty.

          • Anon

            That question was not posed to me ?
            There is no occupied north Territory ..how can Turkish Cypriots ‘ Occupy ‘ something they own ?
            The TCs have made it clear for decades .
            If the GCs are not willing to reunify then we will keep everything we find north of the TC border and claim half of everything around it until a deal is made …
            The GCs have acted unilaterally and cannot say nothing when they get a dose of their own medicine

            • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

              TC’s own nothing, they are an illegal entity dumped here by the Ottomans, they aren’t even Turkish as “Turkey” wasn’t formed until the 1920’s.

              • Sener

                Lol could you not afford to get a decent education? Is that the reason sh%t pours out of your mouth?

            • CM reader

              I am sorry but your answer does not make sense. You seem to be arguing that what you occupy is TC and all benefits therein accrue solely to TCs because it belongs to them and in addition to that the TCs should own a share of what is left until we reunite. It is an answer though I doubt whether a person looking at things objectively would consider it as justifiable. What would it take to reunite the island from your point of view?

      • eren

        Anon is not saying it belongs to Turkey! Cyprus is north and south now anyway.. each to their own way

    • Sam

      Spot On

  • Niko

    The Turks have become very brave since their incursion into Syria to defeat the killer terrorists that are the Kurds.

    It’s like a heavy weight boxer going in the ring with a 5 year old holding a lolly pop!! There is no bravery in what Turkey is doing other than picking on a minority that cannot defend itself.

    Sound familiar??

  • antonis/ac

    “But it would be unprecedented and indeed unheard of to assert that a national community or ethnic minority within a state is entitled to give exploration licences to companies for exploration of natural resources as has been done with Turkish petroleum, according to Mr. Cavusoglu. . . .

    In all countries, including Turkey, the right to make such decisions belongs to the government of any internationally recognized state, and in this case to the government of Cyprus, which is ‘defunct’ only in the opinion of Turkey.” (Andrew Jacovides, “Turkey and the Law of the Sea: some Facts,” CM, Feb. 11)

  • Niko

    It’s Amazing to see the Turkish sharks hovering around the oil that does not belong to them and dreaming up more inventive ways of why this belongs to them.

    It’s also funny all this fuss when there hasn’t even been a commercial rational to the oil that’s in Cyprus EEZ.

    If the Turks had half brain they would let the Greeks commercialise the oil so it’s actually worth something then just take it from them!! Isn’t that what a normal Turk would do?

    • Dino Savva

      What’s a normal Turk?

  • …despite the claims, and Turkey’s offensive behaviour, Exxon and Qatar continue to prepare for their venture in Block 10, Cyprus.

    …the Saipem will withdraw, a well played gesture against an adversary that is defenseless militarily speaking. It will not be so easy with Egypt, or Greece. Yet now, the die is set, all the neighbours will have to agree to the way Erdogan’s Turkey, sees it. He may ignore the exploration in Block 10 (for now), he may drill with his own rig where the Saipem was going (block 3), the sea, this part of it, the Eastern Mediterranean he thinks he can demonstrate, is “his”, as in “his” Continental Shelf, what with the (new) Piri Reis to secure its Naval order.

    The “Turks” may be right, no one will fight against Erdogan using force; those opposed to him have shown very little capacity in doing so, to join together to defend each other. As such, bullies must go too far, by then, often, it is too late.

    …as it is Turkey is the “but one” on so many levels.

  • The Bowler

    If Greek Cypriots act arbitrarily without consulting the Turkish Cypriots, why shouldn’t we? If the Greek Cypriots claim that the gas is theirs, why shouldn’t we? We are co owners.
    The GC’s have two options; 1. They sit at the table and negotiate realistically on a genuine and equal level as equal partners or 2. Mobilise the Larnaca Fire Brigade to run the TSK ( Türk Silahlı Kuvetler) off the island.
    If it’s going to be the second option, don’t bluff about it; do it! But my advice is….

    • ROC

      why dont you go and comment on the article about “Turkey should again consider criminalizing adultery” we waiting for you.

      • The Bowler

        You obviously are used to and condone adultery. You must be used to it.

        • LeviMeow

          When he cannot come up with an argument he changes the topic.

      • Dino Savva

        Turkey’s been committing adultery for it’s entire history so in criminalizing adultery, it would be declaring itself a criminal.

    • CM reader

      What would your view be if the gas was in the occupied territory? Would you consider that part of it belong to us and we should be sharing in it?
      Please answer me honestly. I am sure you would say that is our part and rightfully belongs exclusively to TCd

      • Sam

        The island is in clear dispute therefore whilst this dispute continues the Resources belong to the islanders regardless where it was found,

      • Dino Savva

        If the oil/gas was found in the Turkish occupied part of Cyprus, I’m sure that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots would be falling over themselves to give the Greek Cypriots their fair share. Yeah right!

      • The Bowler

        Honestly? My initial thought is that I would share it with you. However, after all the preceding 54 years and the accompanying animosity? I think there should be arbitration for resources and a formal divorce.

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          Yes, don’t forget to pack your bags when you go back to Mongolia.

          • The Bowler

            Who’s going to make me ‘go back to Mongolia’ big mouths like you? don’t think so.

          • Sener

            You little Byzantine pig..do you suffer from verbal diarrhoea? Firstly the turks arent from Mongolia , secondly no one packing their bags.. The TRNC will remain forever

        • schrodinger’s cat

          turks and tc’s want 100% of what they occupy and 50% of what we have. then they wonder why we think they’re all liars and thieves. please keep pissing off every single one of your neighbours, your day will come

          • Sener

            You’ve been waiting for your day to come since 1974…guess what?!? Your still waiting..!!

        • CM reader

          Do you not think this is a contradictory answer? You would share it but you would rather there be two nations. Given the location of the find would it not be logically part of the

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      Co inhabitants, used to be, now that you opted out you have nothing to do with the RoC.

  • Parthenon Returns

    The Cyprus problem is an international problem based on an illegal Invasion inflicted on the legal ROC in 1974 by Turkey. Turkey continues its illegal occupation which has been condemned by the UN.

    Under international law the ROC should have insisted on the complete isolation of the breakaway regime. Instead it has followed a failed policy of appeasement & allowed outside interference such as the EU Green Line Regulation. This has resulted in the upgrading of the illegal regime in the North.
    Immediate action needed:
    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC MPs for rebellion & sedition against the ROC
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to severe all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974.
    5. Bring 50,000 Greeks soldiers to Cyprus with Air Support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      They should be dealt wth just for mis-using Navtex’s.

      • Parthenon Returns

        UN is too soft with them.

    • alexander reutersward

      I think closing the crossings for 15 days would be enough to get the population in the north to start demonstrations.

      • The Bowler

        How do you reckon that out?

        • alexander reutersward

          lets try and see 😉

    • LeviMeow

      Your Enosis plans were stopped by Turkey now you are crying… if you aren’t smart you will lose the whole island.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        Enosis plans were killed off in 1960, to keep using that as an excuse to invade is futile.

    • Les

      Dream on cowboy – don’t you know your own history? No country in the world supports you and you know it. In fact these types of provocations is driving the GCs into the political hinterland. The problem in GC land is and always be poor poor poor leadership.

      • ROC

        wow Les we were waiting for you to comment on Turkey and Afrin ,what did you miss it??????? or was it against your agenda

    • Sam

      Copy and Paste again;

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        So?

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    Embrace the frıendshıp of Turkey ıt mıght be more benefıcıal than the Countrıes CyprusRepublıc rmade frıends wıth through the years after all what ever happens we all have to lıve together before or after a solutıon to the 70 years ongoıng dısasterous problem and before we even dıscovered HYDROCARBON

    • The Bowler

      Wise words. John is English. Aziz is Turkish. Kent is English. So what/who are you?

      • ROC

        What a hypocrite ” Bowler” what is that Turkish for coffee? Muppet,

        • The Bowler

          Bowler is not a name, it’s a synonym. What an illiterate bozo.

  • antonis/ac

    Filthy dogs you cannot restrain themselves from bullying and attacking small neighbor states. (See Burak Bekdil, “Erdogan’s Turkey: Making Trouble Everywhere,” Feb. 13, 18; Uzay Bulut, “Turkey Threatens to Invade Greece,” Feb. 19, 18)

    • Parthenon Returns

      Greek Army is too powerful for them to take on & they know it. From Rhodes Greek Airforce can wipe out Turkey’s main Naval base in minutes.

      • LeviMeow

        You can’t be serious!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Greece thought this when they invaded Turkey at the end of WW1 – the result, the Asia Minor Disaster, completely routed and sent into the sea at Izmir. Turkish military is battle hardened, also how many of Greece’s jets are usable?

      • The Bowler

        Wow! I better tell them! lol You’re nuts!

        • ROC

          If people like you were in the army the first sound of a explosion you would soil your pants.

          • The Bowler

            You obviously know all about soiling your pants. Is that what you did in ’74 and ran off to haringey? lol

          • Sam

            Then simply explain why GC run like hell to the south when the Turko came in 1974?

            The sound of explosion is Music we love and the Nightmare you have!

            • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

              Exactly, and you didn’t mind killing a couple of hundred TC’s so you can bathe in GC blood.

      • Sam

        The Greeks can put the Music on and throw around the Plates as well!lol

        What a Wishful Dreamer!

      • Sener

        Really? Were the greek army sleeping in 1453? And 1974? You’re a good joker

    • LeviMeow

      Filthy thieves

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        For sure Turks the most dispicable people on Earth.

        • Sener

          In a dirty greek mind yes..dont worry we feel the same about you guys too 😉

    • The Bowler

      You’re the racist filthy dog. Ask the victims in the mass graves.

      • …what graves?

        …of “Greeks”, or, “Turks”, you are mistaken.

        Indeed at the hands of “them” they died, the Cypriots we find in mass graves; for “being” Cypriots, not “them”: let’s be accurate.

        …and let us the living have some respect.

        • The Bowler

          You don’t deserve respect. When you do, you’ll get it

          • …oh, i’m sorry,
            i thought you might be Cypriot;
            a “Greek” i suppose, or a “Turk”, they are
            the same to me, (i am not “them”, to them).
            i had hopes i was talking to a Human, being

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          With their hands tied behind their backs and shot in the head. What disgusting people.

      • ROC

        How shall I do that, Call Doc Frankenstien ?

        • Sam

          Get this into your head Greek;

          YoU dO NoT oWn CyPrUs…….And never Will!

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            Always have done always will, now that the TC’s have foff, life is better and cleaner.

    • Sam

      Get this into your head Greek;

      YoU dO NoT oWn CyPrUs

      • Dino Savva

        Neither does Turkey.

        • Sam

          Do I look like I’m debating that?

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            Co inhabited not co owned get that through your fascist racist head.

    • Sener

      Byzantine pigs only know how to cry and complain..!

  • schrodinger’s cat

    the turks have also laid claim to all moon resources on the basis that they printed it on their flag

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      The flag originally belonged to Constantinople, yes, they stole that as well, thieves and murderer’s of the highest order.

      • schrodinger’s cat

        OMG, you’re right! they even stole the symbol of their identify from us! I’m speechless…

        • Sener

          Thankgod your speechless..can you stay speechless forever?

    • Sener

      That rat poison obviously didnt work..!

  • Vladimir

    Why is this EEZ still called “Cypriot”? It doesn’t seem so anymore)))))

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      Vlad the drunk Ukrainian, making out he’s Russian,lol.

      • Parthenon Returns

        I think he lost all his money & is now stranded in Cyprus!!!

      • Joe Smith

        Drunk, that’s exactly how we all imagine this joke!

      • LeviMeow

        If it wasn’t for Vlad you wouldn’t be able to withdraw money from the bank, let alone having any kind of economy.

        • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

          lol

          • Sam

            Your Broke;!

            • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

              No we ain’t you are though, no Turkey no “TRNC”.

              • Sam

                No EU

                No ROC;

                No Russia No money!

                • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                  You are shackled by Turkey, you live a life of misery as you are opressed by the Turks, you have no freedom, and you must behave as Erdogans “Brothers” will sort you out, the 40,000 troops aren’t there to protect you from the GC’s,they are there to protect the Anatolians from you.

                  • Sener

                    Do you not get tired of barking Elam propaganda?

      • ROC

        Vlad plays this game by pretending he a Cypriot and knows best for them LOL

  • Gold51

    Turkey has stolen everything TCs had including part of thier country and now trying to grab anything left in the south worth grabbing. Despot Erdogan is a cancer to the regionabd all neighbour.

  • CM reader

    Simple the turkoes want it all!!

  • ROC

    So its ‘energy minister’ Ozdil Nami that says it and CM jump on the bandwagon and make it a headline
    that really is stiring the cows manyure,

  • alexander reutersward

    I usually have an open mind towards the divided island, but what Turkey do this time is out of order and not a realistic demand.

    If the island is united, than everyone has their part, if not..than water around the north is for the north, and south for the south..not that complicated..

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      That’s wwhat the TC’sthoght as well, untii they gave all drilling rights to Turkey, now Turkey is wanting to steal all of it for themselves as the “”TRNC has cost them billions, they just want their money, without caring who they steal from.

    • Henrik Hessleklint

      Exactly my thoughts as well.
      Furthermore as a bystander I find it rather interesting that there are only comments here from one side (North) that are talking about war and how they want to crush the opposite side.

  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

    “…he was alluding to the fact that in September 2011 Turkish Cypriots signed a ‘Continental Shelf Delimitation Agreement’ with Turkey. It is on this basis that the breakaway regime declared an ‘Exclusive Economic Zone’ of its own, which in effect claims that half of Cyprus’ EEZ belongs to them, including blocks 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 12 and 13.”
    On the one hand TC takes a unilateral descision, and on the other, it accuses Cyprus of taking unilateral descisions.
    “Nami accused Greek Cypriots of stoking tensions through their ‘unilateral’ actions, adding that the Turkish side could not be expected to “remain patient forever.””
    Are these stupid people for real?

    • LeviMeow

      Essentially the hydrocarbons are being stolen from the TCs and they will not allow it. This is the dumbed down explanation for you.

      • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

        Who?

        • LeviMeow

          You really have no idea!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      • ROC

        wake up and do your research , the Hydrocarbons are owned by the Cypriots, its the TCs that have confined themselves in a cage in the North and allowed themselves to be run by Turkey, the Anatolian’s in Cyprus are not owed anything and top it all up the Tcs dont even recognize the ROC.

        so stop farting in the wind and expect all to smell it.

        • LeviMeow

          The recognized govt of Cyprus is a state made up of both TCs and GCs. The TCs were essentially kicked out and Turkey had to invade to protect the TCs. The GC govt thought it could make deals while keeping up the appearance that there will be a negotiated settlement to the Cyprus issue, makes the deals and then -bammm no deal… Everyone can see what is happening. The world as well as a minority of GCs are understanding that this charade cannot continue.

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            Errr, the TC’s opted out and stole land to form their own state, (pseudo state). They have no relationship wity the RoC, only the TC’s who llve here have any rights. Capiche?

            • LeviMeow

              You sound very aggressive… They fled for their lives but will make a return, will take their rightful place in the governance of the island and will have their rights to the hydrocarbons, doesn’t matter how aggresive or arrogant you are like it not this will happen and it looks soon by the looks of it (given the Turkish war ships already there). They will run the island as equals wth the GCs, like it or not, get used to it!!!!

              • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                Why do you have to lie, not a single hair from a TC was harmed during the coup that lasted a few days.It was The GC’s that ran for their lives, from drugged up barbaric rapsists.
                looks like you and Erdogan are sharing the same wet dream, a dream is all that it is.

                • LeviMeow

                  I have seen photos of women and children in bath tubs murdered by the GCs.

                  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                    For what reason? None, we ain’t nothing like the blood-thirsty Turks, go check out the Batak Massacre, or the Cizre massacre, just to bring you to your sense’s.

                    • LeviMeow

                      Enosis and to eliminate all TCs from Cyprus. Surely you cannot deny this?

                    • ROC

                      You defo are under the age of 20, let me tell you why, what you just stated is happening now , the elimination of the Indigenous TCs been going on for 44 years, Read below you might learn something

                      It is not only that Turkish Cypriots have become a minority in their own country, they are now trying to replace the secular education system with religious schools,” said Elcil.

                      “Unless there is a solution soon, there will be no Turkish Cypriots to have a solution with,” said James Ker-Lindsay, a veteran Cyprus expert. “Northern Cyprus will simply become a Turkish province – a place of mosques and settlers. We are in a race against the clock.”

                    • LeviMeow

                      you are nuts!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

                    • ROC

                      why dont you go and read the Guardian about that article as I never wrote it, but of course you know more then them dont you????

                    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                      Of course I can, only a handful of people knew about the coup, why would they go and harm TC’s for?

                    • …consider the coup LeviMeow, it did not succeed because the overwhelming population did not support it.

                      I remind you that while the damage was done, Turkey did not consider the existence of Cypriots; there were “Turks” and those not “Turkish”, and in that regard nothing has changed.

                  • ROC

                    BS and fake news on your part.

                    • LeviMeow

                      There are plenty of these photos and news articles from the 1960s onwards.

                    • ROC

                      so you admit to the Armenian Genocide do you??? lots of photos of that.

                      Care to answer?

                    • Sam

                      Lots of Photos of Genocide carried out to TC by GC,

                      Check it out On-Line

                      The clown of the south is at it again;

                    • LeviMeow

                      Without acceptance of past wrongs by both sides there really is no way forward. There is a lack of this on the GC side and the results speak for themselves.

                    • ROC

                      so I ask you again, you accept the Armenian Genocide????????

                    • Sam

                      The Answer is NO there was no Genocide;
                      If your able to read this Topic then you must of read it is under the Historians investigation,

                      Enermies of Turkey only suggested this;
                      Like you a Typical Racist Enermy spreading Propaganda ;

                    • ROC

                      Here you go, your right and millions are wrong. typical Holocaust denier

                      The Armenian Genocide, also known as the Armenian Holocaust, was the Ottoman government’s systematic extermination of 1.5 million Armenians, mostly citizens within the Ottoman Empire and its successor state, the Republic of Turkey. Wikipedia

                    • Sam

                      DID THE USA recognise the Armenian Genocide?

                      Answer It
                      Of Zip Up

                    • ROC

                      What now we have to believe what the USA says is gospel??? Laffs,

                      I know why you deny it, your be so ashamed to think that Turks could kill so many people, and the fact your be put in the same category as the

                      The Holocaust ( Jews)
                      Cambodian genocide
                      Kazakh genocide during the Soviet famine of 1932-33
                      Rwandan genocide
                      Armenian genocide Մեծ Եղեռն

                    • Sam

                      Listen Mate; There is no rules when a fight starts weather its a Street Fight or Fights between Countries;

                      The Powerful and the one with the bigger balls of Courage Wins;

                      Germany was a Holocaust and nothing similar was seen as Gas Chambers was used; The other countries you mention of did not go that extreme so it simple Differs;

                    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                      Turkey doesn’t have “Historians”. No one is allowed to insult Turkishness or they will be imprisoned or worse shot, so they don’t write the truth.

                    • Sam

                      Are you having an affair with ROC the other Moron on here?

                      Who told you Turkey don’t have Historians?
                      We have a History or 100s of years with registered events and you sit there like a boy whom lost his Toy whinging and crying! lol

                      Imprison yes; Shot No,
                      If you have something valuable to say then Please say it or shutthe…..Up

                    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                      You need to stop reading and posting BS, and go and do some research. The TC murdering TMT, and Turkish Special Forces, running around Cyprus blowing up Mosques and killing TC’s and blaming GC’s to cause conflict between the two communities. Freely admitted by Denktash and the General on TV, as posted on YouTube.

                  • schrodinger’s cat

                    you mean the bathtub murder story that’s full of inconsistencies and the details vary according to who you talk to?

                    • ROC

                      Levi, seems to clam up when I presented him with facts about the Armenian Genocide,and to answer
                      its being a hypercritic, its very easy to shoot down a Turks argument because they do not think pass their nose.

                    • LeviMeow

                      Turks are no longer held hostage about the so-called armenian genocide. I may accept it or I may not… it doesn’t change the topic here. You are merely changing the topic when you realise you cannot come up with an arguent. I guess the GCs have avenged the armenian genocide in Cyprus by killing GCs and also the Greek units in their participation in Sbreneca. What are your views on the Balkan Genocide of Turks and Muslim Slavs? You probably haven’t heard of it but I have because that is my background. So if you think shooting down an argument is by changing the topic, you are wrong. No wonder the cyprus negotiations have failed.

                    • ROC

                      Your whole paragraph is null and void, its a simple question, do you believe the Armenian Genocide happened? its a yes or a no.

                    • LeviMeow

                      Do you believe in the atrocities committed by the GCs and the attempted ethnic cleansing of the TCs?

                    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                      Stop spreading Turkish BS propaganda.

                    • Sam

                      No it did not;

                    • ROC

                      so answer it? its simple yes or no

                    • Sam

                      Simply the Answer is

                      NO

                    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                      No, but the Turks did, 80,000 killed in 1571. 61 villages wiped off the face of the Earth with thousands of deaths and 500 priests beheaded, in 1821, these are genocides, not the few killed by Denktash’s cronies, to instigate an invasion so that they can live in an Apartheid pseudo state. Apartheid is Nazism.

                    • Sener

                      Hellenism is Nazism and so is the orthodox church

                    • Sam

                      What BS you talk of man;
                      Utter BS

                      What do you know about the Armenian Genocide ?
                      It was a War and War which we lost Military Personal and Thousands of Civilians,

                      Bottom line is we won that War;
                      Hence the GC go without being Punished for Genocide on TC,

                    • ROC

                      You remind me of holocaust deniers, your wiping out the Indigenous Tcs for the last 44 years, when you successed what shall we call that. ” the Turk on Turk Genocide” your probably deny that too.

                    • Sam

                      Do you accept the Genocide that GC had commited against TC pre 1974?

                      Answer It?

                    • ROC

                      killings happens on both sides, and even after 74 the Turks murdered a man by beating him to death, so I believe atrocities happen by both sides of course your find very few Gcs be deniers , you lot deny everything.

                    • Sam

                      Only your statement does not apply to the war between the Armenian an Turkey as the Armenians lost more!!

                      Do I hear a serious line of Contradiction?

                    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                      You did the same sh!t with the Maronites, 200,000 starved to death, don’t forget the Assyrian Genocide, along with the Pontian and Greek Genocides.

                    • Sam

                      I don’t think you Don’t know what your talking about,
                      No wonder HT educated you many times yet you mention stupid fabrications;
                      Educational lessons is not enough for you and unfortunately Action is always required with you lot

                    • Sener

                      These “genocides” exist only in pigs brains

                    • LeviMeow

                      Just one example… many lost and killed TC civilians and kids.

                • LeviMeow

                  What was wrong with a a federal cyprus with a TC and GC constituent states? I really cannot understand what the problem is and why this solution was not reasonable.

                  • schrodinger’s cat

                    because Turkey wants to be a guarantor and have rights over the island. The Greeks don’t. That’s the difference

                  • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

                    You not being able to understand is the problem, so you spout BS propaganda.

                  • …indeed, Erdogan stated that he only recognises the Cyprus under its Constitution in 1960.

                    Why not return to the empty seats waiting for Turkish Cypriot Representatives in the Legislature, why not a call for the Communal Chamber to open?

                    Those “Greek” and those “Turkish” cannot reasonably refuse, those Greek and those Turkish who are Cypriots with good intentions may succeed, where “they” have failed.

      • schrodinger’s cat

        the turks and what’s left of the turkish cypriots have never been more full of sh*t than in 2018. well done lads, logic and sanity have been banished from your illegal kingdom

        • LeviMeow

          can’t handle it when the charade’s out in the open hey?

      • Louis

        Dumbed by dumb!

        • ROC

          He is an idiot

  • Vova Khavkin

    Why talk to Tsipras who does not decide anything nor can help. Talk to people who matter, TRNC leaders and even to Erdo^an.

    • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

      Talking to Erdogan is like talking to a brick wall.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Thats very insulting to brick walls to be compared to Erdogan!!!

        • Sener

          Your existance is an insult to humanity

    • ROC

      What lot? the 90% of Anatolian’s or the 10% True Indigenous TCs which lot you referring too?

    • LeviMeow

      They are probably asking Tsipras to cause problems in the Agean to intimidate Turkey but unfortunately for them both is that Turkey last week said they can monitor the Aegean while also condcuting an oporation in Syria. And from the looks of it they can also send war ships to Cyprus at the sae time as well.

      • Parthenon Returns

        Yes. Turkey is so powerful that they can’t even defeat a few Kurds with no heavy weapons in Afrin. Imagine them having to face Greek F-16s & a 1 million strong army.

        • LeviMeow

          Turkish F-16s are more advanced than the Greek ones and the Cyprus war showed that Greece cannot really fly the jets that well. Also, how many of the F16s can Greece afford to keep functional? Greece will cry to the EU and ask for assistance. In Syria Turkey is trying not to kill civilians and there are mines everywhere slwoing things down. If Greece invades Turkey, I think they won’t be as careful. Greece and 1 mil army? Are you serious? There’s only abt 16mil population. I just have a feeling they are itching to face the Greek F16s and your army… just a feeling…

          • disqus_M1c4Dao5WT

            Turkey has a shortasge of pilots as the USA refuses to send trainers to Turkey to train. Two pilots got killed the other day, whilst on a training flight, learning to fly in inferior planes is not clever.

        • Sener

          I wouldnt use Greek and powerful in the same sentence..!

      • ROC

        I see you love your mum reading you bed-night stories , try and keep to the facts and stop be a silly boy

        • LeviMeow

          LOL Keep walking blind my friend….

    • Vladimir

      Cypriot arrogance won’t allow GCs to talk to people who taught them a good lesson in 1974… LOL

      • Vaso

        How many bottles today Vlad??

        • LeviMeow

          Vlad sees through your sh!t.

  • Costas

    why would ENI comment on a pro Turkish newspaper aka Cyprus Mail

    • Neroli

      If it’s so pro Turkish I wonder why you would bother to read it?

      • …what choice is there? Is it a coincidence that the comments section to “the North’s” e-papers all closed? In Cyprus, at least, people have opinions, they differ and clash, dialog, whatever it happens to be exists. A true paper is not dogma, it may have its own position and you do not have to agree with it, for it to exist.

